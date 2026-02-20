The markets picked up pace in afternoon trade to the day’s high. The BSE Sensex surged over 500 points in intra-day trade, and the Nifty 50 reclaimed 25,600. Several individual stocks are seeing are seeing sharp move in intra-day trade.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour –

Hindalco Industries

Hindalco Industries‘ share price surged more than 3% to an intra-day high of Rs 934.70 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock was the top gainer in the Nifty 50. The stock has given a return of 3% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has raised investors’ worth by 33% in the last six months. Hindalco Industries’ stock price has risen more than 45% in the previous one year.

Larsen & Toubro

The stock price of Larsen & Toubro rose as much as 2.3% to touch the day’s high of Rs 4,379. It was among the top gainers in the Nifty 50. Recently, L&T’s next-generation sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform, Vyoma, has entered into an exclusive partnership with legal intelligence firm Lexlegis.ai to deploy Legal AI solutions on its India-based sovereign cloud infrastructure.

The collaboration will see Lexlegis Legal AI hosted and operated on Vyoma’s Sovereign Cloud, ensuring that sensitive legal and regulatory data remains stored within India in accordance with domestic laws and regulatory frameworks.

Defence stocks

Amid rising tension about the US-Iran conflict, the Indian defence sector’s stocks surged in Friday’s trade. Buying was seen in almost every major defence stock.

The share price of Data Patterns (India) surged 9% to a high of Rs 3,190. Paras Defence and Space Technologies gained around 4%, MTAR Technologies rose about 4%, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers advanced nearly 4%, Bharat Dynamics (BDL) climbed nearly 4%, Hindustan Aeronautics, BEL, BEML, Mazagon Dock, and Cochin Shipyard also traded higher.

ABB India

ABB India shares rallied 9%, touching a high of Rs 6,219 pre equity share after the company reported its Q4 results, with robust order inflows and healthy demand across key sectors. The company reported its highest quarterly order intake in five years, for Q3FY26, orders surged 52% year-over-year to Rs 4,096 crore. This helped lift full-year 2025 order inflows to a record Rs 14,115 crore, an increase of 8% YoY.

KRN Heat Exchanger

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration‘s stock price rallied 13.4% to an intra-day high of Rs 894 a share. This came after the counter’s total traded volume exceeded 28 lakh shares, translating into a substantial traded value of approximately Rs 241.9 crores. Technically, the stock is trading above its key moving averages, including the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day averages.