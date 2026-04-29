In a market increasingly dominated by largecaps and heavy index flows, the real asymmetry often lies further down the capitalisation curve.

Microcap stocks – stocks of companies that rank below the Nifty 500 constituent firms by market capitalisation – are a relatively under-researched pocket of the market.

With limited coverage and institutional ownership, price discovery tends to lag fundamentals. That gap is precisely where early signals of compounding can emerge. Microcaps move through phases of neglect, accumulation, and eventual rerating.

This segment is also where balance sheet discipline, capital allocation, and execution consistency matter.

A weak business rarely survives the volatility inherent in this space, while a fundamentally improving one can see disproportionate upside as it scales.

In this context, this editorial examines five fundamentally strong microcap stocks. These stocks are also part of the Nifty Microcap 250 index.

Let’s take a look…

#1 Quality Power Electrical Equipments

First on the list is Quality Power.

Quality Power manufactures high-voltage power equipment and power quality solutions. These products promote grid connectivity, decarbonisation, and green energy.

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Power quality segment products include harmonic filters, shunt reactors (up to 300 MVAr), and capacitor banks. These are key for voltage regulation and improving overall power quality across grids.

On the other hand, the power products segment manufactures coils and instrument transformers, such as current and potential transformers.

Beyond traditional equipment, it also manufactures advanced transmission technologies, including High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) systems and Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS). HVDC and FACTS are crucial for long-distance power transmission and the integration of remote renewable energy.

The company serves a customer base of over 200 clients, including Fortune 500 companies such as Siemens, Hitachi Energy, GE T&D, and Hyosung, spanning more than 100 countries.

As of Q3 FY26, its order backlog stood at Rs 8.9 billion (bn). The company expects to secure an additional order of over Rs 3 bn. About 90% of this order book is executable within the next 18 months.

Quality Power Share Price – 1 Year

Source: Equitymaster

To capture the growing market, Quality Power is scaling its manufacturing infrastructure. Its Sangli plant will host a 2,500-kilovolt (kV) AC high-power test lab. The company’s first gas-insulated switchgear trial product is targeted for commercialisation by July 2026.

The Mehru (Bhiwadi & Turkey) facility is undergoing an expansion to increase capacity by 45%. Post-commissioning, Mehru is projected to have revenue potential of around Rs 5 bn.

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A coil products plant in Kochi is now operating with double its production capacity. The company has acquired a 50% stake in Sukrut, and it will be consolidated starting from Q4 FY26. The company plans to triple its throughput capacity.

From a financial standpoint, revenue rose 257% to Rs 2.8 bn in Q3 FY26, driven by robust order execution and improved capacity utilisation. EBITDA surged 223% to Rs 0.8 bn, while margins fell to 27.9%. Net profit surged 221% to Rs 0.63 bn.

The balance sheet is strong, with a nearly debt-free capital structure. As of H1 FY26, Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) stood at 19.7%, and a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.6%.

The management estimates a peak revenue of about Rs 15 bn at 75% capacity utilisation. The guidance for a margin of 20%, with an upward bias targeting over 22%.

#2 KRN Heat Exchanger

Second on the list is KRN Heat Exchanger.

KRN specialises in manufacturing fin-and-tube heat exchangers for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration industries.

The company uses non-ferrous metals, like copper and aluminium, to produce various products. These products are used in critical applications, including air conditioning, refrigeration, and process cooling.

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KRN manufactures large heat exchangers that meet the cooling needs of data centres. This represents a high-growth segment for KRN, fueled by the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure and the rise of AI.

As a result, KRN expects commercial HVAC growth to increase at least 20% over the next decade. The new facility now allows KRN to manufacture the large heat exchangers required for data centers. Data center orders currently contribute to about 15% of revenue.

KRN recently emerged as the L1 (lowest) bidder for a major new data center customer.

KRN Heat Share Price – 1 Year

Source: Equitymaster

To meet these demands, its new plant for manufacturing large cooling coils started operations in May 2025. The total annual capacity has increased sixfold, from 1 m units to 6 m units.

The facility is already operational and has added over 40 new customers in the recent quarter. KRN expects to achieve around 20% capacity utilization for its HVAC operations in FY26, and 50% in FY27.

The total combined capacity of the existing and new facilities is expected to scale KRN’s revenue by roughly six times the company’s historical baseline of Rs 3 bn.

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Following the acquisition of Sphere Refrigeration Systems’ Bus AC division, KRN has aggressive growth expectations for this segment. It aims to capture a 15% share of this segment by next year.

From a financial perspective, revenue rose 38% to Rs 1.5 bn in Q3 FY26, driven by robust order execution and improved capacity utilisation. EBITDA surged 96.5% to Rs 0.3 bn, while margins improved to 20.3%. The net profit surged 65% to Rs 0.23 bn.

The balance sheet is robust and is nearly debt-free. As of FY25, the ROCE stood at 12.4% and the ROE at 10.6%. Due to recent capacity expansion, these figures have declined from FY24 levels of 26.4% and 30.2%, respectively.

As utilisation increases, operating leverage can lead to a resurgence in return ratios.

#3 Azad Engineering

Third on the list is Azad Engineering.

Azad Engineering is a Tier-1 supplier of engineered, complex, and mission and life-critical components.

The company’s competitive moat is protected by incredibly high barriers to entry. It takes 30-48 months for vendor qualification. It serves a global market, exporting its products to over 12 countries.

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Azad’s business is diversified, ensuring that growth is not dependent on a single customer, geography, or segment. Exports accounted for around 93% of the company’s total revenue in FY25.

The Energy and Oil & Gas segment contributes 82% of total income. This is followed by the Aerospace and Defence (A&D) segment, which accounts for 17% of revenue.

Major global partners include GE Vernova, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Siemens Energy. These companies are manufacturers of gas turbines used in data centers and are seeing huge order backlogs.

With only a qualified partner in India for several of the top-tier companies, it’s experiencing a surge in demand. The management estimates the company will still only hold a single-digit wallet share with its key customers.

In the A&D segment, it manufactures parts for commercial and defence aircraft, business jets, and helicopters. Clients include Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, Safran, and Honeywell Aerospace. This A&D share is expected to expand materially as it moves past the lengthy 30-48-month qualification.

Azad Engineering Share Price – 1 Year

Source: Equitymaster

Post validation, management anticipates these contracts will constitute the next growth phase and begin contributing as new and significant sources of revenue by FY27.

Azad is currently manufacturing India’s first 100% indigenous jet engine. The engine’s development is roughly 75% complete and is likely to be delivered in the coming months.

From a financial viewpoint, revenue rose 31.4% YoY to Rs 1.6 bn, driven by order book execution. EBITDA surged 41% to Rs 0.6 bn, with margins at 38.6%. Net profit surged 40% to Rs 0.3 bn. The company is net debt-free and has a ROCE of 20.7%.

Looking ahead, Azad’s order book stood at Rs 65 bn, providing revenue visibility of over 10 years, based on FY25 revenue of Rs 4.5 bn.

Management aims to raise revenue at 25% or more over the coming years, driven by long-cycle contracts and customer integrations. Margins are likely to be in the range of 33-35%.

To drive this financial growth, Azad is undergoing one of the largest capacity expansions. As part of this phase, it recently opened three new lean manufacturing facilities.

These are precision facilities earmarked for specific top-tier global OEMs, like Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and GE Vernova. The phase two expansion plan is already mapped out.

This specific capital deployment is projected to yield incremental revenue visibility of Rs 8-10 bn.

#4 Shaily Engineering

Fourth on the list is Shaily Engineering.

Shaily Engineering is traditionally India’s largest exporter of plastic components. The core operations are divided into three primary business segments: Healthcare, Consumer, and Industrial.

Currently, the key driver of overall business growth, the healthcare segment manufactures drug-delivery devices, platform devices, and pharmaceutical packaging.

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Shaily is a key player in the production of pen and auto-injectors, particularly for the rapidly expanding GLP-1 (Semaglutide) weight-loss and diabetes drug market.

Healthcare now accounts for 42% of revenue, up from 21% last year. In Q3 FY26, the segment’s revenue rose by 139% year-on-year to Rs 1 bn.

Shaily is facing a scenario where global demand for GLP-1 devices vastly outstrips supply. This is why the company enjoys favorable contract terms.

Shaily Engineering Share Price – 1 Year

Source: Equitymaster

To secure capacity, clients enter into long-term take-or-pay agreements that guarantee Shaily a minimum volume each year. If the client fails to buy the agreed volume, they remain obligated to pay for it.

Shaily dominates the Canadian market, holding an estimated 65-75% market share among the first 6-8 filers aiming to launch GLP-1s there.

Commercial supplies have already begun for product launches planned across Canada, Brazil, India, the Middle East, and Turkey.

Shaily is also in advanced discussions with two innovators regarding novel molecules, a development that could create demand for 50 m to 100 m additional pens. To meet surging global demand, the company is expanding its pen injector capacity from 80 m units to 150 m units annually.

Beyond healthcare, the consumer segment is cyclical. It manufactures plastic solutions for home furnishings and toys. The industrial segment produces automotive components, consumer appliances, engineering components, and LED lights.

Turning to its financials, revenue grew 27% YoY to Rs 2.5 bn, driven primarily by the healthcare segment. EBITDA grew 43% to Rs 0.7 bn, with margins of 26.5%. Net profit surged 48% to Rs 0.4 bn.

#5 Tips Industries

Fifth on the list is Tips Industries.

Established in 1988, Tips Industries is one of India’s leading entertainment companies. It deals in music, film production, distribution, and artist management.

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Tips has an extensive music library of over 34,000 songs in more than 25 languages, available across multiple platforms globally. About 85% of the company’s revenue is generated by its legacy catalogue.

Management notes they are not yet at their full potential and expects this catalogue to drive significant business scale over the next 15 to 20 years.

It’s the only listed player to cover its entire content cost in the quarter of release itself. The company has been consistently gaining market share in the music industry.

Its revenue increased 21% YoY to Rs 3.8 bn in FY26, with digital platforms accounting for 70% of its revenue. Operating EBITDA was 33% higher at 2.6 bn, with margins at 73.4%.

Within digital, YouTube is the largest, followed by OTTs (such as Spotify, Amazon, and Saavn). The net profit increased 30% to Rs 2.2 bn. With an asset-light business, the ROE stands at 92%.

The company consistently rewards shareholders through dividends and buybacks. It has repurchased 26% of its shares since 2009 and pays an annual dividend.

Tips Industries Share Price – 1 Year

Source: Equitymaster

Looking ahead, management has projected a 20% growth (FY27) in both top-line revenue and net profit, with revenue expected to reach Rs 4.5 bn. If all planned movie soundtracks are released on schedule, top-line growth could even exceed 20%.

The company expects to deliver 30% revenue growth within the next 4 to 6 quarters. This acceleration is largely fueled by an increase in paid streaming subscriptions. For instance, paid subscribers on platforms like Spotify have grown by over 50% YoY.

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Bottom line

Microcaps demand patience and discipline. They are not driven by narratives alone.

The companies discussed here show improving financials, business visibility, and clear growth paths. This is reflected in good share price performance.

That said, the key lies in tracking consistency rather than chasing momentum, as execution and fundamentals ultimately shape outcomes in this segment.

This is why, instead of relying solely on hype, investors need to carefully analyse the company’s fundamentals, including financial performance, corporate governance practices, and growth strategies.

Happy investing.

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