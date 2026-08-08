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Kilitch Drugs(I) Share Price

NSE
BSE

KILITCH DRUGS(I)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Kilitch Drugs(I) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹193.55 Closed
4.99₹ 9.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kilitch Drugs(I) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹184.50₹193.55
₹193.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.10₹225.00
₹193.55
Open Price
₹189.90
Prev. Close
₹184.35
Volume
738

Source: Dion Global

Kilitch Drugs(I) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kilitch Drugs(I)		2.002.4122.385.75-12.0225.3713.72
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kilitch Drugs(I) has declined 12.02% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Kilitch Drugs(I) has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Kilitch Drugs(I) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kilitch Drugs(I) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5187.57189.48
10183.56187.18
20182.6185.5
50184.02181.32
100167.56175.92
200170.67174.43

Source: Dion Global

Kilitch Drugs(I) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kilitch Drugs(I) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kilitch Drugs(I) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTKilitch Drugs(I) - AGM Notice - Physical Intimation To Sharehoders
Aug 02, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTKilitch Drugs(I) - Intimation Of Book Closure
Aug 02, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTKilitch Drugs(I) - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 02, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTKilitch Drugs(I) - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Jul 28, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTKilitch Drugs(I) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Kilitch Drugs(I)

Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1992PLC066718 and registration number is 066718. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 188.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mukund P Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mira B Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavin M Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. V S Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Vasudev K Murti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipen J Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kilitch Drugs(I) Share Price

What is the share price of Kilitch Drugs(I)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kilitch Drugs(I) is ₹193.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kilitch Drugs(I)?

The Kilitch Drugs(I) is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kilitch Drugs(I)?

The market cap of Kilitch Drugs(I) is ₹676.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kilitch Drugs(I)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kilitch Drugs(I) are ₹193.55 and ₹184.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kilitch Drugs(I)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kilitch Drugs(I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kilitch Drugs(I) is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of Kilitch Drugs(I) is ₹121.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kilitch Drugs(I) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kilitch Drugs(I) has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 2.41% for the past month, 22.38% over 3 months, -12.02% over 1 year, 25.37% across 3 years, and 13.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kilitch Drugs(I)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kilitch Drugs(I) are 22.43 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kilitch Drugs(I) News

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