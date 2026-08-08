What is the share price of Kilitch Drugs(I)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kilitch Drugs(I) is ₹193.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Kilitch Drugs(I)? The Kilitch Drugs(I) is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kilitch Drugs(I)? The market cap of Kilitch Drugs(I) is ₹676.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kilitch Drugs(I)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kilitch Drugs(I) are ₹193.55 and ₹184.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kilitch Drugs(I)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kilitch Drugs(I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kilitch Drugs(I) is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of Kilitch Drugs(I) is ₹121.10 as on .

How has the Kilitch Drugs(I) performed historically in terms of returns? The Kilitch Drugs(I) has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 2.41% for the past month, 22.38% over 3 months, -12.02% over 1 year, 25.37% across 3 years, and 13.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kilitch Drugs(I)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kilitch Drugs(I) are 22.43 and 2.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global