Here's the live share price of Kilitch Drugs(I) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kilitch Drugs(I)
|2.00
|2.41
|22.38
|5.75
|-12.02
|25.37
|13.72
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kilitch Drugs(I) has declined 12.02% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Kilitch Drugs(I) has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|187.57
|189.48
|10
|183.56
|187.18
|20
|182.6
|185.5
|50
|184.02
|181.32
|100
|167.56
|175.92
|200
|170.67
|174.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kilitch Drugs(I) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Kilitch Drugs(I) - AGM Notice - Physical Intimation To Sharehoders
|Aug 02, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Kilitch Drugs(I) - Intimation Of Book Closure
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Kilitch Drugs(I) - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Kilitch Drugs(I) - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Kilitch Drugs(I) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1992PLC066718 and registration number is 066718. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 188.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kilitch Drugs(I) is ₹193.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kilitch Drugs(I) is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kilitch Drugs(I) is ₹676.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kilitch Drugs(I) are ₹193.55 and ₹184.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kilitch Drugs(I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kilitch Drugs(I) is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of Kilitch Drugs(I) is ₹121.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kilitch Drugs(I) has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 2.41% for the past month, 22.38% over 3 months, -12.02% over 1 year, 25.37% across 3 years, and 13.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kilitch Drugs(I) are 22.43 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global