KILITCH DRUGS(I) LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹184.40 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹184.00₹184.40
₹184.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.00₹231.85
₹184.40
Open Price
₹184.00
Prev. Close
₹184.40
Volume
4,189

Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1184.53
  • R2184.67
  • R3184.93
  • Pivot
    184.27
  • S1184.13
  • S2183.87
  • S3183.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5173.08184.91
  • 10173.25185.84
  • 20170.89187.38
  • 50168.98189.26
  • 100166.11186.23
  • 200180.23179.62

Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.12-5.68-10.2535.045.49109.1939.49
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. Share Holdings

Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd.

Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1992PLC066718 and registration number is 066718. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukund P Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Mukund Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mira B Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hemang Engineer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkita Subramanian Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Vasudev Krishna Murti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd.?

The market cap of Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is ₹296.56 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is 17.56 and PB ratio of Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is 1.51 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is ₹184.40 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is ₹231.85 and 52-week low of Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is ₹125.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

