Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.12
|-5.68
|-10.25
|35.04
|5.49
|109.19
|39.49
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1992PLC066718 and registration number is 066718. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is ₹296.56 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is 17.56 and PB ratio of Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is 1.51 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is ₹184.40 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is ₹231.85 and 52-week low of Kilitch Drugs(I) Ltd. is ₹125.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.