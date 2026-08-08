What is the share price of Kerala Ayurveda? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kerala Ayurveda is ₹148.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Kerala Ayurveda? The Kerala Ayurveda is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kerala Ayurveda? The market cap of Kerala Ayurveda is ₹179.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kerala Ayurveda? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kerala Ayurveda are ₹159.80 and ₹148.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kerala Ayurveda? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kerala Ayurveda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kerala Ayurveda is ₹526.80 and 52-week low of Kerala Ayurveda is ₹148.00 as on .

How has the Kerala Ayurveda performed historically in terms of returns? The Kerala Ayurveda has shown returns of -4.52% over the past day, -12.51% for the past month, -31.01% over 3 months, -70.14% over 1 year, 3.87% across 3 years, and 20.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kerala Ayurveda? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kerala Ayurveda are -10.82 and 17.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global