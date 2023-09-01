Follow Us

KERALA AYURVEDA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹135.00 Closed
3.814.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹129.00₹136.55
₹135.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.60₹145.05
₹135.00
Open Price
₹130.25
Prev. Close
₹130.05
Volume
46,469

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1138.03
  • R2141.07
  • R3145.58
  • Pivot
    133.52
  • S1130.48
  • S2125.97
  • S3122.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 571.82125.22
  • 1072.17123.14
  • 2072.51121.31
  • 5072.51117.35
  • 10072.91112.32
  • 20072.95104.01

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.8013.0710.8450.0383.67120.2371.43
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. Share Holdings

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233KL1992PLC006592 and registration number is 006592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic’ or `unani’ pharmaceutical preparation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Vangal
    Chairman
  • Dr. Kunjupanicker Anilkumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shailaja Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subramaniam Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kshiti Ranjan Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Subramanian
    Director
  • Mr. Gokul Patnaik
    Director
  • Mr. Harish Kuttan Menon
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.?

The market cap of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. is ₹142.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. is 30.74 and PB ratio of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. is 9.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. is ₹135.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. is ₹145.05 and 52-week low of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. is ₹65.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

