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Kerala Ayurveda Share Price

NSE
BSE

KERALA AYURVEDA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Kerala Ayurveda along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹148.95 Closed
-4.52₹ -7.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kerala Ayurveda Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹148.00₹159.80
₹148.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹148.00₹526.80
₹148.95
Open Price
₹159.75
Prev. Close
₹156.00
Volume
18,097

Source: Dion Global

Kerala Ayurveda Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kerala Ayurveda		-5.37-8.34-33.9-39.93-70.143.8720.33
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kerala Ayurveda has declined 70.14% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Kerala Ayurveda has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Kerala Ayurveda Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kerala Ayurveda Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5154.94156.01
10157.17157.2
20162.04161.45
50175.63174.52
100192.32198.6
200257.6246.97

Source: Dion Global

Kerala Ayurveda Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kerala Ayurveda remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kerala Ayurveda Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTKerala Ayurveda - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Con
Jul 03, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTKerala Ayurveda - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTKerala Ayurveda - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jun 09, 2026, 04:42 PM IST ISTKerala Ayurveda - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 09, 2026, 04:25 PM IST ISTKerala Ayurveda - Intimation Under Regulation 30(5)

Source: Dion Global

About Kerala Ayurveda

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233KL1992PLC006592 and registration number is 006592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Vangal
    Chairman
  • Dr. Kunjupanicker Anilkumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Kodikannath Jayarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Utkarsh Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Kiran Gududur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samir Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kshiti Ranjan Das
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kerala Ayurveda Share Price

What is the share price of Kerala Ayurveda?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kerala Ayurveda is ₹148.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kerala Ayurveda?

The Kerala Ayurveda is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kerala Ayurveda?

The market cap of Kerala Ayurveda is ₹179.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kerala Ayurveda?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kerala Ayurveda are ₹159.80 and ₹148.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kerala Ayurveda?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kerala Ayurveda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kerala Ayurveda is ₹526.80 and 52-week low of Kerala Ayurveda is ₹148.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kerala Ayurveda performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kerala Ayurveda has shown returns of -4.52% over the past day, -12.51% for the past month, -31.01% over 3 months, -70.14% over 1 year, 3.87% across 3 years, and 20.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kerala Ayurveda?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kerala Ayurveda are -10.82 and 17.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kerala Ayurveda News

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