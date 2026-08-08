Here's the live share price of Kerala Ayurveda along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kerala Ayurveda
|-5.37
|-8.34
|-33.9
|-39.93
|-70.14
|3.87
|20.33
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kerala Ayurveda has declined 70.14% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Kerala Ayurveda has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|154.94
|156.01
|10
|157.17
|157.2
|20
|162.04
|161.45
|50
|175.63
|174.52
|100
|192.32
|198.6
|200
|257.6
|246.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kerala Ayurveda remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Kerala Ayurveda - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Con
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Kerala Ayurveda - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Kerala Ayurveda - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jun 09, 2026, 04:42 PM IST IST
|Kerala Ayurveda - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 09, 2026, 04:25 PM IST IST
|Kerala Ayurveda - Intimation Under Regulation 30(5)
Source: Dion Global
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233KL1992PLC006592 and registration number is 006592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kerala Ayurveda is ₹148.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kerala Ayurveda is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kerala Ayurveda is ₹179.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kerala Ayurveda are ₹159.80 and ₹148.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kerala Ayurveda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kerala Ayurveda is ₹526.80 and 52-week low of Kerala Ayurveda is ₹148.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kerala Ayurveda has shown returns of -4.52% over the past day, -12.51% for the past month, -31.01% over 3 months, -70.14% over 1 year, 3.87% across 3 years, and 20.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kerala Ayurveda are -10.82 and 17.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global