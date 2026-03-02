It’s a nervous session for Dalal Street today. The benchmark indices tumbled sharply in the intraday trading. This sharp fall is due to the rising tension across in West Asia. Iran and Israel have both launched fresh attacks this morning.

In the intraday trade, the Sensex dropped over 1,800 points to hover near 79,700, while the Nifty slipped below the 24,650 mark, falling nearly 500 points or 2%.

The sell-off was not restricted to headline indices. Small-cap and midcap stocks also saw heavy pressure, showing that the weakness was widespread.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research of Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, “It is largely because uncertainty continues and is making investors nervous and people with less risk appetite. This is a big global event and people are also kind of looking at the sectors which can get impacted. For example, while the obvious ones are down, you see companies like L&T and Voltas, they are down. Because what, they do a lot of projects in the Middle East, West Asia. People are worried as there is no clarity and the uncertainty continues. Investors who are uncomfortable about volatility or who are short-term traders are likely to exit.”

So what is the key reasons that is spooking the markets today? The answer is simple. The key factors include a mix of global tensions, rising oil prices, currency weakness and growing uncertainty –

War fears return to centre stage

The biggest factor currently for every market across the globe is the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Israel launched a fresh wave of strikes ⁠on ​Tehran on Sunday, and Iran responded with new missile barrages, a day after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s killing pushed the Middle East – and the global economy – into deeper uncertainty.

Over the weekend, military exchanges intensified, raising fears that the conflict could spread further across the region.

Apart from this, statements from political leaders on both sides have added to concerns that tensions may not ease quickly.

Whenever there is uncertainty about war, financial markets react first. Moreover, investors are worried about supply disruptions, global trade impact and a possible slowdown in economic growth.

Now for an emerging market like India, such global shocks often lead to foreign investors pulling out money and adding pressure on equities.

Crude oil spikes, and that worries India

Oil prices have jumped to multi-month highs as fears grow over supply disruptions in the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global oil supplies, remains at the centre of attention. Any threat to shipments through this narrow passage can push prices even higher.

For India, which imports around 85% of its crude oil needs, this is a serious concern. Higher oil prices increase the country’s import bill, widen the current account deficit and add to inflation pressures.

That is why oil-sensitive sectors such as paints and aviation stocks often come under pressure when crude rises.

Rupee weakens past 91 per dollar

The Indian rupee crossed the 91 mark against the US dollar for the first time in a month.

A weaker rupee makes imports more expensive, especially crude oil.

Volatility gauge surges

The fear factor is clearly visible in the India VIX, often called the market’s “fear index.” It surged nearly 22%, indicating that traders expect sharp swings in the coming days.

A rising VIX typically means investors are buying protection against further downside, which reflects nervousness about near-term stability.

All sectors bleed

The fall was broad-based. Auto stocks dropped more than 3%, financials were down over 1%, and IT shares extended their recent losses. Realty and consumer durable stocks also tumbled sharply.

Even oil and gas counters, which sometimes benefit from higher crude prices, were trading lower due to overall market weakness.

In addition to this, paint companies such as Asian Paints, Berger Paints (India) and Kansai Nerolac faced selling pressure as rising crude directly impacts their raw material costs.

Similarly, IT stocks, already under stress from concerns around artificial intelligence and slowing global demand, saw further weakness as global uncertainty increased.

24,600 on Nifty a key support level

Market veteran Deepak Jasani said, “The 24,600 is a crucial level on the Nifty. As there is no positive news and no real catalysts for investors to look for bottom-fishing opportunities, they are exiting given the uncertainty globally.”

What should investors watch now?

As of now, amid the ongoing US, Israel – Iran conflict, markets are likely to remain sensitive to headlines from the Middle East. Oil price movement, currency stability and global market trends will be closely tracked.