What is the share price of Infinium Pharmachem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infinium Pharmachem is ₹219.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Infinium Pharmachem? The Infinium Pharmachem is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Infinium Pharmachem? The market cap of Infinium Pharmachem is ₹305.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Infinium Pharmachem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Infinium Pharmachem are ₹220.00 and ₹212.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infinium Pharmachem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infinium Pharmachem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infinium Pharmachem is ₹276.00 and 52-week low of Infinium Pharmachem is ₹189.40 as on .

How has the Infinium Pharmachem performed historically in terms of returns? The Infinium Pharmachem has shown returns of 4.55% over the past day, 3.59% for the past month, 2.33% over 3 months, -18.66% over 1 year, -0.87% across 3 years, and 24.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Infinium Pharmachem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Infinium Pharmachem are 21.51 and 2.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global