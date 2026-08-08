Here's the live share price of Infinium Pharmachem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Infinium Pharmachem
|8.66
|3.59
|2.33
|-3.94
|-18.66
|-0.87
|24.32
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.29
|2.19
|6.03
|14.10
|21.68
|18.77
|19.78
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.72
|22.20
|23.46
|35.36
|34.96
|28.38
|11.02
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-3.88
|1.39
|12.87
|23.19
|36.90
|33.89
|26.22
|Cipla
|-0.64
|0.83
|7.45
|9.04
|-1.82
|6.16
|9.77
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.12
|-3.37
|18.49
|20.66
|17.97
|19.36
|13.72
|Lupin
|-2.13
|-5.09
|-3.93
|7.59
|21.57
|29.78
|15.83
|Mankind Pharma
|-0.55
|-2.83
|3.40
|17.97
|-3.22
|10.84
|11.54
|Laurus Labs
|1.55
|24.83
|52.86
|87.14
|120.02
|66.42
|21.27
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.08
|-13.48
|-10.37
|-8.11
|-2.40
|1.34
|3.99
|Aurobindo Pharma
|4.92
|4.73
|12.13
|37.74
|55.01
|24.06
|13.31
|Biocon
|0.15
|4.78
|11.54
|14.01
|17.06
|17.71
|2.21
|Alkem Laboratories
|-2.29
|-0.84
|0.53
|-2.27
|15.35
|10.80
|9.84
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.02
|0.63
|-3.90
|15.43
|10.49
|40.83
|31.00
|Abbott India
|0.13
|4.15
|4.25
|1.29
|-14.93
|5.12
|9.72
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.93
|9.70
|7.90
|24.61
|12.19
|4.81
|2.86
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.10
|8.03
|4.77
|3.32
|-2.91
|22.94
|9.78
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.69
|-3.20
|11.26
|19.55
|24.74
|23.12
|8.65
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.69
|5.27
|13.34
|21.92
|33.22
|25.96
|18.00
|Gland Pharma
|3.92
|2.00
|39.05
|38.00
|32.85
|24.66
|-8.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Infinium Pharmachem has declined 18.66% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Infinium Pharmachem has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|205.73
|205.71
|10
|207.44
|206.47
|20
|208.9
|207.26
|50
|207.97
|208.24
|100
|208.56
|211.46
|200
|221.49
|221.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Infinium Pharmachem saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.91%, while DII stake increased to 0.21%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Infinium Pharmachem fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Infinium Pharmachem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2003PLC043218 and registration number is 043218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infinium Pharmachem is ₹219.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Infinium Pharmachem is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Infinium Pharmachem is ₹305.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Infinium Pharmachem are ₹220.00 and ₹212.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infinium Pharmachem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infinium Pharmachem is ₹276.00 and 52-week low of Infinium Pharmachem is ₹189.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Infinium Pharmachem has shown returns of 4.55% over the past day, 3.59% for the past month, 2.33% over 3 months, -18.66% over 1 year, -0.87% across 3 years, and 24.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Infinium Pharmachem are 21.51 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global