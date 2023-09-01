Follow Us

INFINIUM PHARMACHEM LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹511.15 Closed
-3.53-18.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Infinium Pharmachem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹503.35₹519.00
₹511.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹141.50₹551.00
₹511.15
Open Price
₹505.20
Prev. Close
₹529.85
Volume
6,000

Infinium Pharmachem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1513.78
  • R2524.22
  • R3529.43
  • Pivot
    508.57
  • S1498.13
  • S2492.92
  • S3482.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.59517.34
  • 1030.3500.35
  • 2015.15464.04
  • 506.06388.85
  • 1003.030
  • 2001.510

Infinium Pharmachem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.6547.8384.28240.56240.56240.56240.56
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Infinium Pharmachem Ltd. Share Holdings

Infinium Pharmachem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Infinium Pharmachem Ltd.

Pharmaceuticals

Management

  • Mr. Pravin Bhadabhai Madhani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Lavjibhai Chikhaliya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Keyur Jagdishchandra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Ratilal Dobariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaishakhi Ambrishbhai Shukla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Infinium Pharmachem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd.?

The market cap of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹355.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd. is 19.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infinium Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹511.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infinium Pharmachem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹551.00 and 52-week low of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹141.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

