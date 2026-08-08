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Infinium Pharmachem Share Price

NSE
BSE

INFINIUM PHARMACHEM

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Infinium Pharmachem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹219.50 Closed
4.55₹ 9.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Infinium Pharmachem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹212.00₹220.00
₹219.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹189.40₹276.00
₹219.50
Open Price
₹212.00
Prev. Close
₹209.95
Volume
7,000

Source: Dion Global

Infinium Pharmachem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Infinium Pharmachem		8.663.592.33-3.94-18.66-0.8724.32
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.292.196.0314.1021.6818.7719.78
Divi's Laboratories		2.7222.2023.4635.3634.9628.3811.02
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-3.881.3912.8723.1936.9033.8926.22
Cipla		-0.640.837.459.04-1.826.169.77
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.12-3.3718.4920.6617.9719.3613.72
Lupin		-2.13-5.09-3.937.5921.5729.7815.83
Mankind Pharma		-0.55-2.833.4017.97-3.2210.8411.54
Laurus Labs		1.5524.8352.8687.14120.0266.4221.27
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.08-13.48-10.37-8.11-2.401.343.99
Aurobindo Pharma		4.924.7312.1337.7455.0124.0613.31
Biocon		0.154.7811.5414.0117.0617.712.21
Alkem Laboratories		-2.29-0.840.53-2.2715.3510.809.84
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.020.63-3.9015.4310.4940.8331.00
Abbott India		0.134.154.251.29-14.935.129.72
Anthem Biosciences		3.939.707.9024.6112.194.812.86
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.108.034.773.32-2.9122.949.78
Ipca Laboratories		-0.69-3.2011.2619.5524.7423.128.65
Ajanta Pharma		0.695.2713.3421.9233.2225.9618.00
Gland Pharma		3.922.0039.0538.0032.8524.66-8.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Infinium Pharmachem has declined 18.66% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Infinium Pharmachem has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).

Infinium Pharmachem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Infinium Pharmachem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5205.73205.71
10207.44206.47
20208.9207.26
50207.97208.24
100208.56211.46
200221.49221.64

Source: Dion Global

Infinium Pharmachem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Infinium Pharmachem saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.91%, while DII stake increased to 0.21%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Infinium Pharmachem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Infinium Pharmachem fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Infinium Pharmachem

Infinium Pharmachem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2003PLC043218 and registration number is 043218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjaykumar Viththalbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pravin Bhadabhai Madhani
    Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Lavjibhai Chikhaliya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaishakhi Ambrishbhai Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Ratilal Dobariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keyur Jagdishchandra Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Infinium Pharmachem Share Price

What is the share price of Infinium Pharmachem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infinium Pharmachem is ₹219.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Infinium Pharmachem?

The Infinium Pharmachem is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Infinium Pharmachem?

The market cap of Infinium Pharmachem is ₹305.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Infinium Pharmachem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Infinium Pharmachem are ₹220.00 and ₹212.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infinium Pharmachem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infinium Pharmachem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infinium Pharmachem is ₹276.00 and 52-week low of Infinium Pharmachem is ₹189.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Infinium Pharmachem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Infinium Pharmachem has shown returns of 4.55% over the past day, 3.59% for the past month, 2.33% over 3 months, -18.66% over 1 year, -0.87% across 3 years, and 24.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Infinium Pharmachem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Infinium Pharmachem are 21.51 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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