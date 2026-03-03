|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59,223.93
|59,224.25
|10
|59,297.94
|59,152.33
|20
|58,524.93
|58,915.9
|50
|59,085.69
|59,086.09
|100
|59,901.25
|59,455.1
|200
|59,772.49
|59,472.92
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Supreme Industries
|3962.70
|-11.55
|-0.29
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|256.00
|-1.55
|-0.60
|Whirlpool of India
|915.00
|-7.15
|-0.78
|Berger Paints (India)
|451.55
|-4.50
|-0.99
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|66.27
|-0.76
|-1.13
|Amber Enterprises India
|7878.95
|-97.95
|-1.23
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|PG Electroplast
|617.40
|-10.15
|-1.62
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|402.00
|-7.95
|-1.94
|Blue Star
|1897.20
|-43.60
|-2.25
|Asian Paints
|2307.60
|-68.65
|-2.89
|Havells India
|1355.30
|-42.30
|-3.03
|Voltas
|1507.40
|-56.45
|-3.61
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10147.30
|-391.40
|-3.71