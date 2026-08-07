Here's the live share price of Hira Automobiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hira Automobiles
|0
|-0.41
|-5.39
|-5.83
|-35.68
|98.01
|72.60
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hira Automobiles has declined 35.68% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Hira Automobiles has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|195.36
|195.55
|10
|201.03
|200.03
|20
|206.84
|214.29
|50
|297.45
|250.09
|100
|269.53
|221.76
|200
|148.27
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hira Automobiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 4.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Hira Automobiles - Board Meeting Intimation for NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Hira Automobiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Hira Automobiles - QUARTERLY COMPLIANCE REPORT UNDER CLAUSE 19 OF SEBI ORDER BEARING REFERENCE NO. WTM/PS/08/CFD/JUNE/20
|May 31, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Hira Automobiles - STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS
|May 31, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Hira Automobiles - Board Meeting Outcome for STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS
Source: Dion Global
Hira Automobiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50101CH1989PLC009500 and registration number is 009500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hira Automobiles is ₹193.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Hira Automobiles is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hira Automobiles is ₹53.14 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hira Automobiles are ₹193.00 and ₹193.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hira Automobiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hira Automobiles is ₹489.65 and 52-week low of Hira Automobiles is ₹193.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Hira Automobiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.41% for the past month, -5.39% over 3 months, -35.68% over 1 year, 98.01% across 3 years, and 72.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hira Automobiles are 263.30 and 3.60 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global