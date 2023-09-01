Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.96
|40.45
|78.99
|78.99
|87.94
|87.94
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hira Automobiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50101CH1989PLC009500 and registration number is 009500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 224.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hira Automobiles Ltd. is ₹6.52 Cr as on Jun 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hira Automobiles Ltd. is 7.97 and PB ratio of Hira Automobiles Ltd. is 0.5 as on Jun 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hira Automobiles Ltd. is ₹23.68 as on Jun 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hira Automobiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hira Automobiles Ltd. is ₹23.68 and 52-week low of Hira Automobiles Ltd. is ₹13.23 as on Jun 14, 2023.