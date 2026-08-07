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Hira Automobiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

HIRA AUTOMOBILES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Hira Automobiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹193.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 29, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hira Automobiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹193.00₹193.00
₹193.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹193.00₹489.65
₹193.00
Open Price
₹193.00
Prev. Close
₹193.00
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Hira Automobiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hira Automobiles		0-0.41-5.39-5.83-35.6898.0172.60
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hira Automobiles has declined 35.68% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Hira Automobiles has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Hira Automobiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hira Automobiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5195.36195.55
10201.03200.03
20206.84214.29
50297.45250.09
100269.53221.76
200148.270

Source: Dion Global

Hira Automobiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hira Automobiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 4.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hira Automobiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTHira Automobiles - Board Meeting Intimation for NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
Jul 16, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTHira Automobiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTHira Automobiles - QUARTERLY COMPLIANCE REPORT UNDER CLAUSE 19 OF SEBI ORDER BEARING REFERENCE NO. WTM/PS/08/CFD/JUNE/20
May 31, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTHira Automobiles - STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS
May 31, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTHira Automobiles - Board Meeting Outcome for STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Source: Dion Global

About Hira Automobiles

Hira Automobiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50101CH1989PLC009500 and registration number is 009500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Inder Singh Sidhu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neha Sidhu
    Director
  • Mrs. Gurpreet Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Daljeet Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hira Automobiles Share Price

What is the share price of Hira Automobiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hira Automobiles is ₹193.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hira Automobiles?

The Hira Automobiles is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hira Automobiles?

The market cap of Hira Automobiles is ₹53.14 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hira Automobiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hira Automobiles are ₹193.00 and ₹193.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hira Automobiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hira Automobiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hira Automobiles is ₹489.65 and 52-week low of Hira Automobiles is ₹193.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.

How has the Hira Automobiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hira Automobiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.41% for the past month, -5.39% over 3 months, -35.68% over 1 year, 98.01% across 3 years, and 72.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hira Automobiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hira Automobiles are 263.30 and 3.60 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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