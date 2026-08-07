What is the share price of Hira Automobiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hira Automobiles is ₹193.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hira Automobiles? The Hira Automobiles is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hira Automobiles? The market cap of Hira Automobiles is ₹53.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hira Automobiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hira Automobiles are ₹193.00 and ₹193.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hira Automobiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hira Automobiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hira Automobiles is ₹489.65 and 52-week low of Hira Automobiles is ₹193.00 as on .

How has the Hira Automobiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Hira Automobiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.41% for the past month, -5.39% over 3 months, -35.68% over 1 year, 98.01% across 3 years, and 72.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hira Automobiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hira Automobiles are 263.30 and 3.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global