Hira Automobiles Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HIRA AUTOMOBILES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.68 Closed
00
As on Jun 14, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hira Automobiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.68₹23.68
₹23.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.23₹23.68
₹23.68
Open Price
₹23.68
Prev. Close
₹23.68
Volume
0

Hira Automobiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.68
  • R223.68
  • R323.68
  • Pivot
    23.68
  • S123.68
  • S223.68
  • S323.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.0121.63
  • 1011.619.41
  • 2011.240
  • 5011.170
  • 1006.940
  • 2003.470

Hira Automobiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9640.4578.9978.9987.9487.94
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Hira Automobiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Hira Automobiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hira Automobiles Ltd.

Hira Automobiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50101CH1989PLC009500 and registration number is 009500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 224.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Inder Singh Sidhu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neha Sidhu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rupinder Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Singh Turna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harmandeep Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hira Automobiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hira Automobiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Hira Automobiles Ltd. is ₹6.52 Cr as on Jun 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hira Automobiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hira Automobiles Ltd. is 7.97 and PB ratio of Hira Automobiles Ltd. is 0.5 as on Jun 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Hira Automobiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hira Automobiles Ltd. is ₹23.68 as on Jun 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hira Automobiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hira Automobiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hira Automobiles Ltd. is ₹23.68 and 52-week low of Hira Automobiles Ltd. is ₹13.23 as on Jun 14, 2023.

