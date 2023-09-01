Follow Us

Hindustan Appliances Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDUSTAN APPLIANCES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.89 Closed
00
As on Jun 13, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Appliances Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.89₹6.89
₹6.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.20₹6.89
₹6.89
Open Price
₹6.89
Prev. Close
₹6.89
Volume
0

Hindustan Appliances Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.89
  • R26.89
  • R36.89
  • Pivot
    6.89
  • S16.89
  • S26.89
  • S36.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.336.3
  • 107.385.69
  • 205.464.67
  • 504.770
  • 1002.630
  • 2001.320

Hindustan Appliances Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.06146.95213.18213.18213.18213.18213.18
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Hindustan Appliances Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Appliances Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindustan Appliances Ltd.

Hindustan Appliances Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH1984PLC034857 and registration number is 034857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kalpesh Rameshchandra Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Amratlal Desai
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kanan Hemang Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Hiraj Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Ravindrda Kanji Mayatra
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Hindustan Appliances Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Appliances Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Appliances Ltd. is ₹6.91 Cr as on Jun 13, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Appliances Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Appliances Ltd. is 430.62 and PB ratio of Hindustan Appliances Ltd. is 0.48 as on Jun 13, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Appliances Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Appliances Ltd. is ₹6.89 as on Jun 13, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Appliances Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Appliances Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Appliances Ltd. is ₹6.89 and 52-week low of Hindustan Appliances Ltd. is ₹2.20 as on Jun 13, 2023.

