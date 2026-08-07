Here's the live share price of Hindustan Appliances along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Appliances
|0
|-7.45
|20.00
|-6.29
|6.85
|143.98
|116.65
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Appliances has gained 6.85% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Appliances has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|104.15
|106.67
|10
|106.67
|106.9
|20
|109.31
|108.26
|50
|108.24
|107.71
|100
|101.71
|107.51
|200
|117.11
|111.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Appliances remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Hind. Appliances - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Inter Alia The Unaudited Standalone And Consolida
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Hind. Appliances - Shareholder Meeting/Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Hind. Appliances - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates(Proceedings Of AGM)
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Hind. Appliances - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Hind. Appliances - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Appliances Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH1984PLC034857 and registration number is 034857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Appliances is ₹105.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Appliances is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Appliances is ₹105.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Appliances are ₹105.01 and ₹104.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Appliances stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Appliances is ₹238.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Appliances is ₹75.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Appliances has shown returns of -4.54% over the past day, -7.45% for the past month, 20.0% over 3 months, 6.85% over 1 year, 143.98% across 3 years, and 116.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Appliances are -1,810.34 and 7.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global