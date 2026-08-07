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Hindustan Appliances Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDUSTAN APPLIANCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Appliances along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹105.00 Closed
-4.54₹ -4.99
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Appliances Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹104.50₹105.01
₹105.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.35₹238.00
₹105.00
Open Price
₹105.01
Prev. Close
₹109.99
Volume
177

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Appliances Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Appliances		0-7.4520.00-6.296.85143.98116.65
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Appliances has gained 6.85% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Appliances has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Hindustan Appliances Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Appliances Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5104.15106.67
10106.67106.9
20109.31108.26
50108.24107.71
100101.71107.51
200117.11111.05

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Appliances Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Appliances remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindustan Appliances Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTHind. Appliances - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Inter Alia The Unaudited Standalone And Consolida
Jul 31, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTHind. Appliances - Shareholder Meeting/Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report
Jul 30, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTHind. Appliances - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates(Proceedings Of AGM)
Jul 30, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTHind. Appliances - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 10, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTHind. Appliances - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Appliances

Hindustan Appliances Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH1984PLC034857 and registration number is 034857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kalpesh Rameshchandra Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Julie Mehul Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Amratlal Desai
    Non Independent Director & CFO
  • Mr. Girish Manilal Boradia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Sangoi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Vijay Shiraskar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hindustan Appliances Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Appliances?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Appliances is ₹105.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Appliances?

The Hindustan Appliances is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Appliances?

The market cap of Hindustan Appliances is ₹105.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Appliances?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Appliances are ₹105.01 and ₹104.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Appliances?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Appliances stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Appliances is ₹238.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Appliances is ₹75.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Appliances performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Appliances has shown returns of -4.54% over the past day, -7.45% for the past month, 20.0% over 3 months, 6.85% over 1 year, 143.98% across 3 years, and 116.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Appliances?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Appliances are -1,810.34 and 7.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Appliances News

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