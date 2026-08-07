What is the share price of Hindustan Appliances? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Appliances is ₹105.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindustan Appliances? The Hindustan Appliances is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Appliances? The market cap of Hindustan Appliances is ₹105.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Appliances? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Appliances are ₹105.01 and ₹104.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Appliances? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Appliances stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Appliances is ₹238.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Appliances is ₹75.35 as on .

How has the Hindustan Appliances performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindustan Appliances has shown returns of -4.54% over the past day, -7.45% for the past month, 20.0% over 3 months, 6.85% over 1 year, 143.98% across 3 years, and 116.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Appliances? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Appliances are -1,810.34 and 7.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global