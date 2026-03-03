Here's the live share price of Veedol Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Veedol Corporation has gained 7.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -6.41%.
Veedol Corporation’s current P/E of 12.09x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Veedol Corporation
|-4.35
|-8.01
|-17.49
|-17.92
|-2.87
|13.11
|7.03
|Castrol India
|-0.62
|0.51
|-3.28
|-6.42
|-14.52
|17.10
|6.59
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|0.30
|-5.47
|-7.46
|-14.97
|-0.80
|37.42
|6.93
|Savita Oil Technologies
|-0.50
|3.82
|-0.42
|-9.75
|0.38
|13.06
|11.26
|Panama Petrochem
|-2.29
|-11.26
|-8.89
|-10.89
|-23.68
|-6.15
|9.19
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|-2.27
|-5.40
|7.79
|-6.93
|4.76
|-23.00
|-14.51
|GP Petroleums
|-3.59
|-5.01
|-14.44
|-25.82
|-19.94
|-3.81
|-7.08
|Maximus International
|-3.36
|-4.14
|-16.00
|-17.82
|-14.18
|-13.25
|-5.26
|Continental Petroleums
|1.74
|-1.53
|-20.98
|-18.22
|-21.19
|30.18
|19.26
|Olympic Oil Industries
|3.45
|33.47
|20.89
|5.11
|-3.72
|10.58
|-12.75
Over the last one year, Veedol Corporation has declined 2.87% compared to peers like Castrol India (-14.52%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (-0.80%), Savita Oil Technologies (0.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Veedol Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.59%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (6.93%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,406.47
|1,402.09
|10
|1,418.6
|1,414.13
|20
|1,444.44
|1,434.48
|50
|1,513.37
|1,496.88
|100
|1,620.86
|1,565.46
|200
|1,659.72
|1,621.57
In the latest quarter, Veedol Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.17%, FII holding fell to 1.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:06 AM IST
|Veedol Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:00 PM IST
|Veedol Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
|Feb 05, 2026, 10:58 PM IST
|Veedol Corporation - TDS Communication To Shareholders
|Feb 05, 2026, 6:54 PM IST
|Veedol Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 03, 2026, 3:37 AM IST
|Veedol Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Veedol Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1921 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209WB1921PLC004357 and registration number is 004357. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1527.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veedol Corporation is ₹1,345.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Veedol Corporation is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Veedol Corporation is ₹2,343.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Veedol Corporation are ₹1,395.05 and ₹1,311.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veedol Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veedol Corporation is ₹2,026.05 and 52-week low of Veedol Corporation is ₹1,275.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Veedol Corporation has shown returns of -3.59% over the past day, -3.82% for the past month, -17.74% over 3 months, -6.41% over 1 year, 13.59% across 3 years, and 7.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veedol Corporation are 12.09 and 2.31 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.01 per annum.