Veedol Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

VEEDOL CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Veedol Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,345.00 Closed
-3.59₹ -50.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Veedol Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,311.30₹1,395.05
₹1,345.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,275.00₹2,026.05
₹1,345.00
Open Price
₹1,365.00
Prev. Close
₹1,395.05
Volume
3,717

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Veedol Corporation has gained 7.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -6.41%.

Veedol Corporation’s current P/E of 12.09x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Veedol Corporation Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Veedol Corporation		-4.35-8.01-17.49-17.92-2.8713.117.03
Castrol India		-0.620.51-3.28-6.42-14.5217.106.59
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		0.30-5.47-7.46-14.97-0.8037.426.93
Savita Oil Technologies		-0.503.82-0.42-9.750.3813.0611.26
Panama Petrochem		-2.29-11.26-8.89-10.89-23.68-6.159.19
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		-2.27-5.407.79-6.934.76-23.00-14.51
GP Petroleums		-3.59-5.01-14.44-25.82-19.94-3.81-7.08
Maximus International		-3.36-4.14-16.00-17.82-14.18-13.25-5.26
Continental Petroleums		1.74-1.53-20.98-18.22-21.1930.1819.26
Olympic Oil Industries		3.4533.4720.895.11-3.7210.58-12.75

Over the last one year, Veedol Corporation has declined 2.87% compared to peers like Castrol India (-14.52%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (-0.80%), Savita Oil Technologies (0.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Veedol Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.59%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (6.93%).

Veedol Corporation Financials

Veedol Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,406.471,402.09
101,418.61,414.13
201,444.441,434.48
501,513.371,496.88
1001,620.861,565.46
2001,659.721,621.57

Veedol Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Veedol Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.17%, FII holding fell to 1.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Veedol Corporation Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 12:06 AM ISTVeedol Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 13, 2026, 8:00 PM ISTVeedol Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
Feb 05, 2026, 10:58 PM ISTVeedol Corporation - TDS Communication To Shareholders
Feb 05, 2026, 6:54 PM ISTVeedol Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 03, 2026, 3:37 AM ISTVeedol Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

About Veedol Corporation

Veedol Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1921 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209WB1921PLC004357 and registration number is 004357. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1527.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. D S Chandavarkar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arijit Basu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinod S Vyas
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ananta Mohan Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. P S Bhattacharyya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subir Das
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P Y Gurav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen P Kadle
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. B S Sihag
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Nitin R Gokarn
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishore M Saletore
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Veedol Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Veedol Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veedol Corporation is ₹1,345.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Veedol Corporation?

The Veedol Corporation is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veedol Corporation?

The market cap of Veedol Corporation is ₹2,343.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Veedol Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Veedol Corporation are ₹1,395.05 and ₹1,311.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veedol Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veedol Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veedol Corporation is ₹2,026.05 and 52-week low of Veedol Corporation is ₹1,275.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Veedol Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Veedol Corporation has shown returns of -3.59% over the past day, -3.82% for the past month, -17.74% over 3 months, -6.41% over 1 year, 13.59% across 3 years, and 7.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veedol Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veedol Corporation are 12.09 and 2.31 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.01 per annum.

