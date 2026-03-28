Welcome to the latest edition of Dividend Hunter . In the past few weeks, we have looked at companies where strong cash flows could translate into consistent dividends going forward. This includes a debt-free IT Player offering a 7% dividend yield and a PSU with a 6% yield and zero debt. In our last edition, we covered a Maersk-backed India’s first private-sector port company, offering a 5.4% dividend yield .

This edition of Dividend Hunter covers a business that has long been a cash generator – Gulf Oil Lubricants . The company’s presence in the petrochemical industry is backed by predictable, steady demand, resilient margins, and low capital requirements. The result is a cash-rich balance sheet and regular dividend payouts.

But the real question is not about today’s dividends. It’s about how long this can last in a market that is gradually shifting away from internal combustion engines.

At current prices, Gulf Oil offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.1% (based on historical payouts). But the moot question is, can this sustain?

Let’s find out.

Business Profile: Dominating the Lubricants Value Chain

Gulf Oil operates as a dynamic, high-growth “all-rounder” in the mobility and industrial sectors. Its core business is where volumes, distribution reach, and brand recall drive steady cash generation.

Beyond just selling engine oil, the company plays a key role in keeping vehicles, heavy machinery, and even the future of electric mobility moving.

At its heart, Gulf Oil manufactures and sells high-performance automotive and industrial lubricants, greases, and related derivatives. It caters to everything from personal mobility ( two-wheelers and passenger cars ) to commercial fleets and tractors.

Its flagship products include Gulf Pride for motorcycles and Gulf Formula SUV. To get these products to consumers, it boasts a distribution network of over 90,000 touchpoints, including around 11,600 dedicated bike and car stops across India

Gulf Oil doesn’t just sell to consumers. It makes customized lubricant solutions with over 40 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Such partners include industry giants like Ashok Leyland , Bajaj , Piaggio, Mahindra , Ford, and major construction equipment builders like Ammann and ACE .

The Full-Stack Pivot: Building an E-Mobility Ecosystem

What makes Gulf Oil’s business strategy particularly interesting is how it is future-proofing itself against the electric vehicle (EV) revolution. This is important because EV adoption directly challenges the demand for lubricants that drives its current cash flows.

Rather than seeing EVs as just a threat, they are actively building a full-stack e-mobility ecosystem.

Market Expansion: Batteries, AdBlue, and Green Mobility

Through its subsidiary, Tirex Transmission, the company is a major player in DC fast charging, with over 3,000 units deployed across India. The company states that it charges one out of every three electric buses in the country. Gulf Oil also invests in AC home chargers through UK-based Indra Renewables.

It backs ElectreeFi, India’s second-largest EV software platform, which manages charging networks, fleet integration, and dynamic pricing. Gulf Oil has developed specialized coolants, transmission fluids, and brake fluids specifically to keep EV and hybrid vehicles running cool.

Additionally, it is among the top-five players in the replacement two-wheeler battery market. The company is also a leading supplier of AdBlue, an eco-friendly Diesel Exhaust Fluid that drastically reduces harmful nitrogen oxide emissions in modern diesel vehicles, a segment seeing massive growth due to stricter environmental regulations.

Unlock 2.0: Scaling Capacity to 240,000 Kiloliters

All this production is supported by two green-certified manufacturing plants in Chennai and Silvassa. These facilities currently hold a capacity of 140,000 kiloliters and are undergoing a 70% expansion to reach 240,000 kiloliters to meet future demand.

Gulf Oil focuses on premiumization, digital transformation, and accelerating growth to consistently outpace the industry by 2-3 times. It is currently developing and testing advanced liquid-cooling solutions for high-compute data centers .

Notably, this expansion is being funded with internal accruals.

Profitability Update: Revenue Resilience and Margin Expansion in Q3 FY26

The company’s market cap is ₹4,639 crore, as of 25 March 2026.

Historical profit growth has been above 5%. Over the last 3/5 years, however, net profit has grown at a 19%/12% CAGR. Revenue rose by 8.2% to ₹3,554 crore in FY25. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) stood at ₹470 crore, with a 13.2% margin.

Historical Financial Track Record

source: company FY25 annual report

Net profit surged 17.6% to ₹362 crore, driven by an improved product mix, robust distribution expansion, and disciplined cost management. Needless to say, this is over 80% of the previous year’s profit.

Further, the financials also grew strongly in 9MFY26.

Revenue increased 11.8% year-on-year to ₹2,951 crore in 9MFY26, driven by a 9.3% volume growth in lubricants and an improved product mix. EBITDA grew 8.6% to ₹375 crore, with a 12.7% margin. Net profit, however, fell 3.6% to ₹261 crore.

This was attributed to a ‘high base effect’ resulting from a ₹12 crore gain on land sales, and a ‘one-time provision’ of ₹23 crore made in light of the new labor codes. The company also converts this profitability into predictable cash flow.

Capital Efficiency: ROCE and ROE Gains Reflect Strong Core Performance

The company’s return ratios remain robust. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) has risen to 27.7% (up from 26.9% in FY24), and Return on Equity stands at 26.3% (compared to 24.9% in FY24). These ratios indicate that it is effectively utilizing its capital and equity to generate profit.

Free Cash Flow Strength: How Gulf Oil Funds Growth and Dividends

The primary engine supporting the company’s dividend policy is its massive cash flow from operating activities. In FY25, Gulf Oil generated a record ₹423 crores in cash flow from operations, up 21.6% from the previous year.

Consistent Cash Flow

source: company FY25 annual report

The company’s free cash flow is particularly strong because its annual maintenance CapEx is low, typically ranging between ₹30-40 crores.

Even when factoring in strategic growth initiatives, such as the ongoing ₹55 crore CapEx plan to expand production capacity by 70%, total capital outflows remain minimal compared to cash inflows.

For context, the actual cash used to purchase property, plant, equipment, and intangible assets during FY25 was approximately ₹47 crores on a standalone basis (₹53.4 crores consolidated).

This wide gap between operating cash flow and capital expenditure leaves a substantial pool of free cash flow available to distribute to shareholders.

The 24.2% Dividend CAGR Backed by ₹1,027 Crore Cash Reserve

This sustained free cash flow generation has led to a strong cash balance on its balance sheet. By the close of FY25, the company’s cash and bank balances surged to a record high of ₹1,027 crore, up from ₹706 crore in FY24.

Strong Cash Balance Supporting Dividend Payout

source: company FY25 annual report

Furthermore, the company consistently maintains a net positive cash surplus even after adjusting for its short-term bank borrowings, effectively keeping the business net debt-free.

This financial flexibility ensures that Gulf Oil can easily meet its dividend obligations without straining its working capital or relying on external long-term debt. This is evident in its historically high dividends, which grew at a CAGR of 24.2% from FY15 to FY25.

Dividend Track Record: 5.1% Yield and a Growing Payout Pipeline

On the back of such cash flow, the company has already paid an interim dividend of ₹21 in FY26 Year-To-Date (YTD). This translates to a dividend yield (at ₹940 per share) of 2.2% YTD in FY26.

Historically, Gulf Oil has paid dividends each year for the past five financial years. Furthermore, the dividend has been increased every year during FY21-FY25, and given its track record of paying final dividends, it is likely to be raised again in FY26.

It paid a total dividend of ₹48 in FY25, translating into a dividend yield of 5.1%. In FY24, it paid a total dividend of ₹36, ₹25 (FY23), and ₹5 (FY22) and ₹16 (FY21).

Collectively, in FY26 YTD, the company has already paid 81% of the last 5-year average dividend (₹26). The dividend payout has consistently been less than the 100% threshold required by our filter.

Growth vs Payout: Can New Bets Sustain the Dividend Story?

Going forward, Gulf Oil aims to balance shareholder returns with the need to retain sufficient capital for future growth. A key lever for future growth the company’s EV charging subsidiary.

Tirex Transmission is rapidly scaling and is a major growth pillar for the future. Following 83% revenue growth in Q3FY26, Tirex is on track to close FY27 with revenues exceeding ₹100 crores and positive EBITDA.

The company targets ₹300-400 crore revenue from the EV business in the next 3-4 years. Another area that could support profitability is the shifting sales mix toward higher-margin synthetic, semi-synthetic, and value-added premium products.

This not only supports margins but also helps maintain cash flows.

Valuation: Is Gulf Oil Trading at a Discount to Castrol India?

Valuation-wise, Gulf Oil trades at a price-to-equity multiple of 12.6x, at a discount to the 5-year historical median of 14.4X. The valuation is at a discount with market leaders like Castrol India (18.2X).

Is Gulf Oil a stock that Dividend Hunters should track?

Gulf Oil meets the key Dividend Hunter filters. It has a steady profit growth, strong cash flows, and a payout ratio within thresholds.

Given a yield of 5.1%, growing profitability, a 10-year historical record of dividend payments, and a diversification funded by internal accruals, it appears likely that the dividend payout trend will continue.

The Crude Oil Wildcard: $100 Barrels vs. Payouts

However, sustainability will depend on crude oil prices too. Management, during the Q3FY26 call, stated that as long as crude stays between $65-70 per barrel band, the company’s input costs will remain stable.

Given that prices have surged past the $100 mark, profitability could be impacted till prices revert. However, given past records, dividend payments are expected to continue, even if prices remain high.

Dividend hunters should add this stock to their watchlist and see if it continues to deliver a lucrative dividend yield.

Disclaimer:

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. Only in cases where the data were unavailable have we used an alternative, widely accepted, and widely used source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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