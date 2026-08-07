Here's the live share price of Continental Petroleums along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Continental Petroleums
|-6.55
|-4.55
|-24.97
|-15.59
|-37.57
|11.86
|11.91
|Castrol India
|3.59
|4.24
|3.42
|1.53
|-10.66
|8.02
|6.42
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|11.01
|10.81
|18.05
|1.91
|2.27
|26.28
|13.31
|Savita Oil Technologies
|25.89
|35.35
|79.76
|111.14
|76.98
|34.10
|16.48
|Panama Petrochem
|11.05
|16.37
|69.53
|64.90
|45.81
|19.85
|11.11
|Veedol Corporation
|6.80
|1.64
|1.61
|1.41
|-8.90
|9.14
|-9.55
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|8.19
|25.88
|58.60
|55.10
|51.94
|-7.00
|-4.26
|GP Petroleums
|12.56
|41.93
|58.91
|70.17
|37.05
|7.51
|-2.11
|Maximus International
|0.07
|5.74
|39.72
|41.99
|16.47
|-5.06
|6.75
|Olympic Oil Industries
|0
|-1.41
|12.67
|-16.83
|-20.19
|8.70
|-15.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Continental Petroleums has declined 37.57% compared to peers like Castrol India (-10.66%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (2.27%), Savita Oil Technologies (76.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Continental Petroleums has outperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.42%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (13.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80.4
|79.6
|10
|76.2
|78.61
|20
|76.6
|78.56
|50
|84.76
|82.4
|100
|86.82
|86.95
|200
|96.27
|93.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Continental Petroleums remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 71.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Continental Petr - Results-Unaudited Financials As On 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Continental Petr - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Monday, 3Rd August, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Continental Petr - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited FinancialResults For T
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Continental Petr - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Continental Petr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Continental Petroleums Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201RJ1986PLC003704 and registration number is 003704. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of crude petroleum. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Petroleums is ₹77.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Continental Petroleums is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Continental Petroleums is ₹65.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Continental Petroleums are ₹83.35 and ₹77.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Petroleums stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Petroleums is ₹129.00 and 52-week low of Continental Petroleums is ₹68.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Continental Petroleums has shown returns of -6.83% over the past day, -4.55% for the past month, -24.97% over 3 months, -37.57% over 1 year, 11.86% across 3 years, and 11.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Continental Petroleums are 19.44 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global