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Continental Petroleums Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Continental Petroleums along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.66 Closed
-6.83₹ -5.69
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Continental Petroleums Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.35₹83.35
₹77.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.20₹129.00
₹77.66
Open Price
₹83.35
Prev. Close
₹83.35
Volume
1,647

Source: Dion Global

Continental Petroleums Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Continental Petroleums		-6.55-4.55-24.97-15.59-37.5711.8611.91
Castrol India		3.594.243.421.53-10.668.026.42
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		11.0110.8118.051.912.2726.2813.31
Savita Oil Technologies		25.8935.3579.76111.1476.9834.1016.48
Panama Petrochem		11.0516.3769.5364.9045.8119.8511.11
Veedol Corporation		6.801.641.611.41-8.909.14-9.55
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		8.1925.8858.6055.1051.94-7.00-4.26
GP Petroleums		12.5641.9358.9170.1737.057.51-2.11
Maximus International		0.075.7439.7241.9916.47-5.066.75
Olympic Oil Industries		0-1.4112.67-16.83-20.198.70-15.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Continental Petroleums has declined 37.57% compared to peers like Castrol India (-10.66%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (2.27%), Savita Oil Technologies (76.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Continental Petroleums has outperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.42%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (13.31%).

Continental Petroleums Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Continental Petroleums Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
580.479.6
1076.278.61
2076.678.56
5084.7682.4
10086.8286.95
20096.2793.38

Source: Dion Global

Continental Petroleums Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Continental Petroleums remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 71.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Continental Petroleums Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTContinental Petr - Results-Unaudited Financials As On 30Th June, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTContinental Petr - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Monday, 3Rd August, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTContinental Petr - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited FinancialResults For T
Jul 13, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTContinental Petr - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTContinental Petr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Continental Petroleums

Continental Petroleums Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201RJ1986PLC003704 and registration number is 003704. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of crude petroleum. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madan Lal Khandelwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Navneet Khandelwal
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vikrant Khandelwal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Radhika Khandelwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Govind Sharan Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shambhu Lal Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Continental Petroleums Share Price

What is the share price of Continental Petroleums?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Petroleums is ₹77.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Continental Petroleums?

The Continental Petroleums is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Petroleums?

The market cap of Continental Petroleums is ₹65.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Continental Petroleums?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Continental Petroleums are ₹83.35 and ₹77.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Continental Petroleums?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Petroleums stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Petroleums is ₹129.00 and 52-week low of Continental Petroleums is ₹68.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Continental Petroleums performed historically in terms of returns?

The Continental Petroleums has shown returns of -6.83% over the past day, -4.55% for the past month, -24.97% over 3 months, -37.57% over 1 year, 11.86% across 3 years, and 11.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Continental Petroleums?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Continental Petroleums are 19.44 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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