MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Continental Petroleums Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201RJ1986PLC003704 and registration number is 003704. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of crude petroleum. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Continental Petroleums Ltd. is ₹28.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Continental Petroleums Ltd. is 9.06 and PB ratio of Continental Petroleums Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Petroleums Ltd. is ₹51.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Petroleums Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Petroleums Ltd. is ₹65.54 and 52-week low of Continental Petroleums Ltd. is ₹38.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.