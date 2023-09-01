Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Continental Petroleums Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS LTD.

Sector : Lubricants | Smallcap | BSE
₹51.00 Closed
21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Continental Petroleums Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.25₹51.00
₹51.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹65.54
₹51.00
Open Price
₹50.00
Prev. Close
₹50.00
Volume
2,865

Continental Petroleums Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R151.58
  • R252.17
  • R353.33
  • Pivot
    50.42
  • S149.83
  • S248.67
  • S348.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.8649.61
  • 1050.3350.02
  • 2051.2651.29
  • 5049.1652.48
  • 10045.2951.47
  • 20045.4449.41

Continental Petroleums Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.59-7.103.6627.951.69135.57108.80
-1.34-0.8725.8724.2325.9222.32-9.75
3.2110.1528.9140.3318.88-13.11-28.75
1.141.1828.0936.9838.65116.3428.13
0.962.4332.6324.012.5831.250.73
-2.601.09-2.237.95-51.4678.98542.86
08.33-13.53-17.76-25.00-64.86-78.39

Continental Petroleums Ltd. Share Holdings

Continental Petroleums Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Continental Petroleums Ltd.

Continental Petroleums Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201RJ1986PLC003704 and registration number is 003704. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of crude petroleum. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Madan Lal Khandelwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikrant Khandelwal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Khandelwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Goverdhan Dass Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Nath Karol
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Sharan Khandelwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Continental Petroleums Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Petroleums Ltd.?

The market cap of Continental Petroleums Ltd. is ₹28.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Continental Petroleums Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Continental Petroleums Ltd. is 9.06 and PB ratio of Continental Petroleums Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Continental Petroleums Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Petroleums Ltd. is ₹51.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Continental Petroleums Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Petroleums Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Petroleums Ltd. is ₹65.54 and 52-week low of Continental Petroleums Ltd. is ₹38.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data