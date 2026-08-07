What is the share price of Continental Petroleums? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Petroleums is ₹77.66 as on .

What kind of stock is Continental Petroleums? The Continental Petroleums is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Petroleums? The market cap of Continental Petroleums is ₹65.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Continental Petroleums? Today’s highest and lowest price of Continental Petroleums are ₹83.35 and ₹77.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Continental Petroleums? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Petroleums stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Petroleums is ₹129.00 and 52-week low of Continental Petroleums is ₹68.20 as on .

How has the Continental Petroleums performed historically in terms of returns? The Continental Petroleums has shown returns of -6.83% over the past day, -4.55% for the past month, -24.97% over 3 months, -37.57% over 1 year, 11.86% across 3 years, and 11.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Continental Petroleums? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Continental Petroleums are 19.44 and 0.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global