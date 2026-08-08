Here's the live share price of Maximus International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maximus International
|0.07
|5.74
|39.72
|41.99
|16.47
|-5.06
|6.75
|Castrol India
|3.59
|4.24
|3.42
|1.53
|-10.66
|8.02
|6.42
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|11.01
|10.81
|18.05
|1.91
|2.27
|26.28
|13.31
|Savita Oil Technologies
|25.89
|35.35
|79.76
|111.14
|76.98
|34.10
|16.48
|Panama Petrochem
|11.05
|16.37
|69.53
|64.90
|45.81
|19.85
|11.11
|Veedol Corporation
|6.80
|1.64
|1.61
|1.41
|-8.90
|9.14
|-9.55
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|8.19
|25.88
|58.60
|55.10
|51.94
|-7.00
|-4.26
|GP Petroleums
|12.56
|41.93
|58.91
|70.17
|37.05
|7.51
|-2.11
|Continental Petroleums
|-6.55
|-4.55
|-24.97
|-15.59
|-37.57
|11.86
|11.91
|Olympic Oil Industries
|0
|-1.41
|12.67
|-16.83
|-20.19
|8.70
|-15.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maximus International has gained 16.47% compared to peers like Castrol India (-10.66%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (2.27%), Savita Oil Technologies (76.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Maximus International has outperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.42%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (13.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.79
|13.95
|10
|13.66
|13.82
|20
|13.54
|13.54
|50
|12.27
|12.61
|100
|10.9
|11.74
|200
|10.84
|11.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maximus International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Maximus Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering / Approving The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Res
|Jul 11, 2026, 04:09 PM IST IST
|Maximus Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Maximus Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On Wednesday 8Th July, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Maximus Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Maximus Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Maximus International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900GJ2015PLC085474 and registration number is 085474. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maximus International is ₹14.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maximus International is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maximus International is ₹190.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maximus International are ₹14.19 and ₹13.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maximus International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maximus International is ₹14.20 and 52-week low of Maximus International is ₹8.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maximus International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.74% for the past month, 39.72% over 3 months, 16.47% over 1 year, -5.06% across 3 years, and 6.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maximus International are 20.56 and 2.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global