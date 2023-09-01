Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.60
|1.09
|-2.23
|7.95
|-51.46
|78.98
|542.86
|-1.34
|-0.87
|25.87
|24.23
|25.92
|22.32
|-9.75
|3.21
|10.15
|28.91
|40.33
|18.88
|-13.11
|-28.75
|1.14
|1.18
|28.09
|36.98
|38.65
|116.34
|28.13
|0.96
|2.43
|32.63
|24.01
|2.58
|31.25
|0.73
|4.59
|-7.10
|3.66
|27.95
|1.69
|135.57
|108.80
|0
|8.33
|-13.53
|-17.76
|-25.00
|-64.86
|-78.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
Maximus International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900GJ2015PLC085474 and registration number is 085474. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Maximus International Ltd. is ₹198.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Maximus International Ltd. is 807.69 and PB ratio of Maximus International Ltd. is 13.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maximus International Ltd. is ₹15.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maximus International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maximus International Ltd. is ₹48.05 and 52-week low of Maximus International Ltd. is ₹10.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.