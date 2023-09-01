Follow Us

Maximus International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAXIMUS INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Lubricants | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.75 Closed
-0.32-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maximus International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.50₹15.99
₹15.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.76₹48.05
₹15.75
Open Price
₹15.99
Prev. Close
₹15.80
Volume
60,063

Maximus International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.99
  • R216.24
  • R316.48
  • Pivot
    15.75
  • S115.5
  • S215.26
  • S315.01

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.9215.8
  • 1031.0115.82
  • 2034.2215.86
  • 5034.2515.97
  • 10024.9616.26
  • 20017.5717.1

Maximus International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.601.09-2.237.95-51.4678.98542.86
-1.34-0.8725.8724.2325.9222.32-9.75
3.2110.1528.9140.3318.88-13.11-28.75
1.141.1828.0936.9838.65116.3428.13
0.962.4332.6324.012.5831.250.73
4.59-7.103.6627.951.69135.57108.80
08.33-13.53-17.76-25.00-64.86-78.39

Maximus International Ltd. Share Holdings

Maximus International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Aug, 2022Board MeetingStock Split

About Maximus International Ltd.

Maximus International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900GJ2015PLC085474 and registration number is 085474. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Raval
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Muley
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vinay Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divya Zalani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahil Thaker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Krishnamoorthy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maximus International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maximus International Ltd.?

The market cap of Maximus International Ltd. is ₹198.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maximus International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maximus International Ltd. is 807.69 and PB ratio of Maximus International Ltd. is 13.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maximus International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maximus International Ltd. is ₹15.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maximus International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maximus International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maximus International Ltd. is ₹48.05 and 52-week low of Maximus International Ltd. is ₹10.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

