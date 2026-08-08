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Maximus International Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAXIMUS INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Maximus International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maximus International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.91₹14.19
₹14.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.00₹14.20
₹14.00
Open Price
₹13.91
Prev. Close
₹14.00
Volume
17,149

Source: Dion Global

Maximus International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maximus International		0.075.7439.7241.9916.47-5.066.75
Castrol India		3.594.243.421.53-10.668.026.42
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		11.0110.8118.051.912.2726.2813.31
Savita Oil Technologies		25.8935.3579.76111.1476.9834.1016.48
Panama Petrochem		11.0516.3769.5364.9045.8119.8511.11
Veedol Corporation		6.801.641.611.41-8.909.14-9.55
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		8.1925.8858.6055.1051.94-7.00-4.26
GP Petroleums		12.5641.9358.9170.1737.057.51-2.11
Continental Petroleums		-6.55-4.55-24.97-15.59-37.5711.8611.91
Olympic Oil Industries		0-1.4112.67-16.83-20.198.70-15.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maximus International has gained 16.47% compared to peers like Castrol India (-10.66%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (2.27%), Savita Oil Technologies (76.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Maximus International has outperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.42%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (13.31%).

Maximus International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maximus International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.7913.95
1013.6613.82
2013.5413.54
5012.2712.61
10010.911.74
20010.8411.4

Source: Dion Global

Maximus International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maximus International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Maximus International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTMaximus Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering / Approving The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Res
Jul 11, 2026, 04:09 PM IST ISTMaximus Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTMaximus Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On Wednesday 8Th July, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTMaximus Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 07, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTMaximus Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Maximus International

Maximus International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900GJ2015PLC085474 and registration number is 085474. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dipak Raval
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Muley
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Divya Zalani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahil Thaker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Krishnamoorthy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maximus International Share Price

What is the share price of Maximus International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maximus International is ₹14.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maximus International?

The Maximus International is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maximus International?

The market cap of Maximus International is ₹190.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maximus International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maximus International are ₹14.19 and ₹13.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maximus International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maximus International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maximus International is ₹14.20 and 52-week low of Maximus International is ₹8.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maximus International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maximus International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.74% for the past month, 39.72% over 3 months, 16.47% over 1 year, -5.06% across 3 years, and 6.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maximus International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maximus International are 20.56 and 2.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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