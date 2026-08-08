What is the share price of Maximus International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maximus International is ₹14.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Maximus International? The Maximus International is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maximus International? The market cap of Maximus International is ₹190.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Maximus International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Maximus International are ₹14.19 and ₹13.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maximus International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maximus International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maximus International is ₹14.20 and 52-week low of Maximus International is ₹8.00 as on .

How has the Maximus International performed historically in terms of returns? The Maximus International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.74% for the past month, 39.72% over 3 months, 16.47% over 1 year, -5.06% across 3 years, and 6.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maximus International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maximus International are 20.56 and 2.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global