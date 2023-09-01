Follow Us

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OLYMPIC OIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Lubricants | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.50₹19.50
₹19.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.15₹26.00
₹19.50
Open Price
₹19.50
Prev. Close
₹19.50
Volume
0

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.5
  • R219.5
  • R319.5
  • Pivot
    19.5
  • S119.5
  • S219.5
  • S319.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.219.08
  • 1024.4818.86
  • 2025.1819.3
  • 5026.6121.52
  • 10030.9425.12
  • 20037.6432.81

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
08.33-13.53-17.76-25.00-64.86-78.39
-1.34-0.8725.8724.2325.9222.32-9.75
3.2110.1528.9140.3318.88-13.11-28.75
1.141.1828.0936.9838.65116.3428.13
0.962.4332.6324.012.5831.250.73
-2.601.09-2.237.95-51.4678.98542.86
4.59-7.103.6627.951.69135.57108.80

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Olympic Oil Industries Ltd.

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15141MH1980PLC022912 and registration number is 022912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Lubricants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nipun Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arvind Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Singh
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Olympic Oil Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is ₹5.57 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is -12.19 and PB ratio of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is -0.25 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is ₹19.50 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is ₹17.15 as on Aug 25, 2023.

