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Olympic Oil Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

OLYMPIC OIL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Olympic Oil Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.12 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Olympic Oil Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.12₹24.27
₹23.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.52₹38.68
₹23.12
Open Price
₹24.27
Prev. Close
₹23.12
Volume
14

Source: Dion Global

Olympic Oil Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Olympic Oil Industries		0-1.4112.67-16.83-20.198.70-15.60
Castrol India		3.594.243.421.53-10.668.026.42
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		11.0110.8118.051.912.2726.2813.31
Savita Oil Technologies		25.8935.3579.76111.1476.9834.1016.48
Panama Petrochem		11.0516.3769.5364.9045.8119.8511.11
Veedol Corporation		6.801.641.611.41-8.909.14-9.55
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		8.1925.8858.6055.1051.94-7.00-4.26
GP Petroleums		12.5641.9358.9170.1737.057.51-2.11
Maximus International		0.075.7439.7241.9916.47-5.066.75
Continental Petroleums		-6.55-4.55-24.97-15.59-37.5711.8611.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Olympic Oil Industries has declined 20.19% compared to peers like Castrol India (-10.66%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (2.27%), Savita Oil Technologies (76.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Olympic Oil Industries has underperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.42%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (13.31%).

Olympic Oil Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Olympic Oil Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.1723.01
1022.622.67
2021.9822.71
5025.524.53
10027.327.05
20031.7430.42

Source: Dion Global

Olympic Oil Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Olympic Oil Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Olympic Oil Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTOlympic Oil Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company
Aug 02, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTOlympic Oil Ind. - Submission Of Statutory Auditor'S Report Pursuant To Discrepancy Observed In Financial Results Under Regul
Jul 25, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTOlympic Oil Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jul 10, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTOlympic Oil Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTOlympic Oil Ind. - Financial Results For Period Ened 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Olympic Oil Industries

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15141MH1980PLC022912 and registration number is 022912. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of paper in bulk. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nipun Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arvind Srivastava
    Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Singh
    Director

FAQs on Olympic Oil Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Olympic Oil Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olympic Oil Industries is ₹23.12 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Olympic Oil Industries?

The Olympic Oil Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Olympic Oil Industries?

The market cap of Olympic Oil Industries is ₹6.60 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Olympic Oil Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Olympic Oil Industries are ₹24.27 and ₹23.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Olympic Oil Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olympic Oil Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olympic Oil Industries is ₹38.68 and 52-week low of Olympic Oil Industries is ₹20.52 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Olympic Oil Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Olympic Oil Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.41% for the past month, 12.67% over 3 months, -20.19% over 1 year, 8.7% across 3 years, and -15.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Olympic Oil Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Olympic Oil Industries are -29.53 and -0.29 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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