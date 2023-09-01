Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|8.33
|-13.53
|-17.76
|-25.00
|-64.86
|-78.39
|-1.34
|-0.87
|25.87
|24.23
|25.92
|22.32
|-9.75
|3.21
|10.15
|28.91
|40.33
|18.88
|-13.11
|-28.75
|1.14
|1.18
|28.09
|36.98
|38.65
|116.34
|28.13
|0.96
|2.43
|32.63
|24.01
|2.58
|31.25
|0.73
|-2.60
|1.09
|-2.23
|7.95
|-51.46
|78.98
|542.86
|4.59
|-7.10
|3.66
|27.95
|1.69
|135.57
|108.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15141MH1980PLC022912 and registration number is 022912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Lubricants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is ₹5.57 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.
P/E ratio of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is -12.19 and PB ratio of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is -0.25 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is ₹19.50 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is ₹17.15 as on Aug 25, 2023.