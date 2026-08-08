What is the share price of Olympic Oil Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olympic Oil Industries is ₹23.12 as on .

What kind of stock is Olympic Oil Industries? The Olympic Oil Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Olympic Oil Industries? The market cap of Olympic Oil Industries is ₹6.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Olympic Oil Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Olympic Oil Industries are ₹24.27 and ₹23.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Olympic Oil Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olympic Oil Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olympic Oil Industries is ₹38.68 and 52-week low of Olympic Oil Industries is ₹20.52 as on .

How has the Olympic Oil Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Olympic Oil Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.41% for the past month, 12.67% over 3 months, -20.19% over 1 year, 8.7% across 3 years, and -15.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Olympic Oil Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Olympic Oil Industries are -29.53 and -0.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global