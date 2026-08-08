Here's the live share price of Olympic Oil Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Olympic Oil Industries
|0
|-1.41
|12.67
|-16.83
|-20.19
|8.70
|-15.60
|Castrol India
|3.59
|4.24
|3.42
|1.53
|-10.66
|8.02
|6.42
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|11.01
|10.81
|18.05
|1.91
|2.27
|26.28
|13.31
|Savita Oil Technologies
|25.89
|35.35
|79.76
|111.14
|76.98
|34.10
|16.48
|Panama Petrochem
|11.05
|16.37
|69.53
|64.90
|45.81
|19.85
|11.11
|Veedol Corporation
|6.80
|1.64
|1.61
|1.41
|-8.90
|9.14
|-9.55
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|8.19
|25.88
|58.60
|55.10
|51.94
|-7.00
|-4.26
|GP Petroleums
|12.56
|41.93
|58.91
|70.17
|37.05
|7.51
|-2.11
|Maximus International
|0.07
|5.74
|39.72
|41.99
|16.47
|-5.06
|6.75
|Continental Petroleums
|-6.55
|-4.55
|-24.97
|-15.59
|-37.57
|11.86
|11.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Olympic Oil Industries has declined 20.19% compared to peers like Castrol India (-10.66%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (2.27%), Savita Oil Technologies (76.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Olympic Oil Industries has underperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.42%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (13.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.17
|23.01
|10
|22.6
|22.67
|20
|21.98
|22.71
|50
|25.5
|24.53
|100
|27.3
|27.05
|200
|31.74
|30.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Olympic Oil Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Olympic Oil Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Olympic Oil Ind. - Submission Of Statutory Auditor'S Report Pursuant To Discrepancy Observed In Financial Results Under Regul
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Olympic Oil Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Olympic Oil Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Olympic Oil Ind. - Financial Results For Period Ened 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15141MH1980PLC022912 and registration number is 022912. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of paper in bulk. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olympic Oil Industries is ₹23.12 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Olympic Oil Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Olympic Oil Industries is ₹6.60 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Olympic Oil Industries are ₹24.27 and ₹23.12.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olympic Oil Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olympic Oil Industries is ₹38.68 and 52-week low of Olympic Oil Industries is ₹20.52 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Olympic Oil Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.41% for the past month, 12.67% over 3 months, -20.19% over 1 year, 8.7% across 3 years, and -15.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Olympic Oil Industries are -29.53 and -0.29 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global