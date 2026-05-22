Essel Group on Thursday marked 100 years of operations, highlighting its evolution from a commodity trading business in pre-Independence India into a diversified conglomerate spanning media, packaging, entertainment, infrastructure, education and technology.

Founded in 1926 in Adampur, Punjab, the group said it now has a presence across more than 190 countries and has generated employment opportunities for over 10 million people over the past century. As it enters its second century, the company said technology and digital platforms will become key focus areas for future growth.

The milestone comes at a time when several legacy Indian business groups are repositioning themselves around digital ecosystems, consumer engagement and platform-led businesses amid rapid shifts in technology and media consumption patterns.

Addressing employees during a global townhall, Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra said the company would continue to pursue entrepreneurship-led growth as it expands into newer business areas.

The group said its future strategy would centre on building integrated digital and technology-led platforms aimed at capturing long-term consumer engagement and creating value in the evolving attention economy.