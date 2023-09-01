What is the Market Cap of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd.? The market cap of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is ₹3.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd.? P/E ratio of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is -25.32 and PB ratio of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is 0.2 as on .

What is the share price of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on .