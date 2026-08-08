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Padmalaya Telefilms Share Price

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BSE

PADMALAYA TELEFILMS

Essel Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Padmalaya Telefilms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.79 Closed
-4.77₹ -0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Padmalaya Telefilms Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.79₹4.10
₹3.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.45₹6.69
₹3.79
Open Price
₹4.10
Prev. Close
₹3.98
Volume
1,267

Source: Dion Global

Padmalaya Telefilms Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Padmalaya Telefilms		-1.30-7.56-2.32-5.016.7622.349.21
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Padmalaya Telefilms has gained 6.76% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Padmalaya Telefilms has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Padmalaya Telefilms Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Padmalaya Telefilms Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.793.87
103.853.89
204.013.96
504.114.06
1004.184.14
2004.314.25

Source: Dion Global

Padmalaya Telefilms Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Padmalaya Telefilms remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 89.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Padmalaya Telefilms Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 30, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTPadmalaya Tele - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE LAST QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2026
May 30, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTPadmalaya Tele - Board Meeting Outcome for AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE LAST QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2026
May 26, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTPadmalaya Tele - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Audited Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Apr 17, 2026, 04:30 AM IST ISTPadmalaya Tele - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Apr 15, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTPadmalaya Tele - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Padmalaya Telefilms

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111TG1991PLC013222 and registration number is 013222. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tammareddy Bharadwaja
    Chairman
  • Mr. G V Narasimha Rao
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Uma Devi Narravula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Puskur Ram Mohan Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sreenivasa Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Padmalaya Telefilms Share Price

What is the share price of Padmalaya Telefilms?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmalaya Telefilms is ₹3.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Padmalaya Telefilms?

The Padmalaya Telefilms is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Padmalaya Telefilms?

The market cap of Padmalaya Telefilms is ₹6.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Padmalaya Telefilms?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Padmalaya Telefilms are ₹4.10 and ₹3.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Padmalaya Telefilms?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padmalaya Telefilms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padmalaya Telefilms is ₹6.69 and 52-week low of Padmalaya Telefilms is ₹3.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Padmalaya Telefilms performed historically in terms of returns?

The Padmalaya Telefilms has shown returns of -4.77% over the past day, -7.56% for the past month, -2.32% over 3 months, 6.76% over 1 year, 22.34% across 3 years, and 9.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Padmalaya Telefilms?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Padmalaya Telefilms are -11.77 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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