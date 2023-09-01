Follow Us

PADMALAYA TELEFILMS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.00 Closed
2.560.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.86₹2.04
₹2.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.71₹3.12
₹2.00
Open Price
₹1.86
Prev. Close
₹1.95
Volume
14,654

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.07
  • R22.15
  • R32.25
  • Pivot
    1.97
  • S11.89
  • S21.79
  • S31.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.582.05
  • 102.62.07
  • 202.652.05
  • 502.552.03
  • 1002.542.07
  • 2002.812.19

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.445.82-6.54-14.16-21.26-7.83-29.82
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. Share Holdings

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd.

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111TG1991PLC013222 and registration number is 013222. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tammareddy Bharadwaja
    Chairman
  • Mr. G V Narasimha Rao
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Uma Devi Narravula
    Independent Director
  • Dr. D V N Raju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sreenivasa Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd.?

The market cap of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is ₹3.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is -25.32 and PB ratio of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is 0.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is ₹3.12 and 52-week low of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is ₹1.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

