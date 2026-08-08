Here's the live share price of Padmalaya Telefilms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Padmalaya Telefilms
|-1.30
|-7.56
|-2.32
|-5.01
|6.76
|22.34
|9.21
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Padmalaya Telefilms has gained 6.76% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Padmalaya Telefilms has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.79
|3.87
|10
|3.85
|3.89
|20
|4.01
|3.96
|50
|4.11
|4.06
|100
|4.18
|4.14
|200
|4.31
|4.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Padmalaya Telefilms remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 89.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 30, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Padmalaya Tele - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE LAST QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Padmalaya Tele - Board Meeting Outcome for AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE LAST QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Padmalaya Tele - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Audited Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|Apr 17, 2026, 04:30 AM IST IST
|Padmalaya Tele - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Apr 15, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Padmalaya Tele - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111TG1991PLC013222 and registration number is 013222. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmalaya Telefilms is ₹3.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Padmalaya Telefilms is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Padmalaya Telefilms is ₹6.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Padmalaya Telefilms are ₹4.10 and ₹3.79.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padmalaya Telefilms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padmalaya Telefilms is ₹6.69 and 52-week low of Padmalaya Telefilms is ₹3.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Padmalaya Telefilms has shown returns of -4.77% over the past day, -7.56% for the past month, -2.32% over 3 months, 6.76% over 1 year, 22.34% across 3 years, and 9.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Padmalaya Telefilms are -11.77 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global