Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.44
|5.82
|-6.54
|-14.16
|-21.26
|-7.83
|-29.82
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111TG1991PLC013222 and registration number is 013222. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is ₹3.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is -25.32 and PB ratio of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is 0.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is ₹3.12 and 52-week low of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd. is ₹1.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.