What is the share price of Padmalaya Telefilms? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Padmalaya Telefilms is ₹3.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Padmalaya Telefilms? The Padmalaya Telefilms is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Padmalaya Telefilms? The market cap of Padmalaya Telefilms is ₹6.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Padmalaya Telefilms? Today’s highest and lowest price of Padmalaya Telefilms are ₹4.10 and ₹3.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Padmalaya Telefilms? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Padmalaya Telefilms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Padmalaya Telefilms is ₹6.69 and 52-week low of Padmalaya Telefilms is ₹3.45 as on .

How has the Padmalaya Telefilms performed historically in terms of returns? The Padmalaya Telefilms has shown returns of -4.77% over the past day, -7.56% for the past month, -2.32% over 3 months, 6.76% over 1 year, 22.34% across 3 years, and 9.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Padmalaya Telefilms? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Padmalaya Telefilms are -11.77 and 0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global