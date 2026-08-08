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SITI Networks Share Price

NSE
BSE

SITI NETWORKS

Essel Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of SITI Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.49 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SITI Networks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.49₹0.49
₹0.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.49₹0.53
₹0.49
Open Price
₹0.49
Prev. Close
₹0.49
Volume
2,684

Source: Dion Global

SITI Networks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SITI Networks		0000-7.55-13.23-22.30
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SITI Networks has declined 7.55% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, SITI Networks has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

SITI Networks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SITI Networks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.490.49
100.490.49
200.490.49
500.490.49
1000.490.49
2000.490.5

Source: Dion Global

SITI Networks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SITI Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.43%, FII holding unchanged at 2.05%, and public shareholding unchanged at 89.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SITI Networks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTSITI Networks - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 31, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTSITI Networks - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans"r"
Jul 07, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTSITI Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 02, 2026, 05:58 AM IST ISTSITI Networks - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount On
Jul 01, 2026, 04:13 AM IST ISTSITI Networks - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans"r"

Source: Dion Global

About SITI Networks

SITI Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH2006PLC160733 and registration number is 160733. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of the cable operators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 356.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Arora
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhanu Pratap Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Kavita Kapahi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Maheshwari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Shilpi Asthana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SITI Networks Share Price

What is the share price of SITI Networks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SITI Networks is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SITI Networks?

The SITI Networks is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SITI Networks?

The market cap of SITI Networks is ₹42.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SITI Networks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SITI Networks are ₹0.49 and ₹0.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SITI Networks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SITI Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SITI Networks is ₹0.53 and 52-week low of SITI Networks is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SITI Networks performed historically in terms of returns?

The SITI Networks has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -7.55% over 1 year, -13.23% across 3 years, and -22.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SITI Networks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SITI Networks are -0.22 and -0.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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