SITI NETWORKS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SITI Networks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.90₹0.95
₹0.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.60₹2.65
₹0.90
Open Price
₹0.95
Prev. Close
₹0.90
Volume
11,99,408

SITI Networks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.93
  • R20.97
  • R30.98
  • Pivot
    0.92
  • S10.88
  • S20.87
  • S30.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.680.89
  • 101.730.87
  • 201.650.84
  • 501.690.84
  • 1001.720.94
  • 2002.51.19

SITI Networks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.5038.4612.50-18.18-45.45-50.00-92.21
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

SITI Networks Ltd. Share Holdings

SITI Networks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SITI Networks Ltd.

SITI Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH2006PLC160733 and registration number is 160733. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of the cable operators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 614.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Arora
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhanu Pratap Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kavita Kapahi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Prof. Sunil Kumar Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shilpi Asthana
    Independent Director

FAQs on SITI Networks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SITI Networks Ltd.?

The market cap of SITI Networks Ltd. is ₹78.48 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SITI Networks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SITI Networks Ltd. is -0.26 and PB ratio of SITI Networks Ltd. is -0.08 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of SITI Networks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SITI Networks Ltd. is ₹.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SITI Networks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SITI Networks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SITI Networks Ltd. is ₹2.65 and 52-week low of SITI Networks Ltd. is ₹.60 as on Aug 31, 2023.

