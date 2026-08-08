What is the share price of SITI Networks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SITI Networks is ₹0.49 as on .

What kind of stock is SITI Networks? The SITI Networks is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SITI Networks? The market cap of SITI Networks is ₹42.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SITI Networks? Today’s highest and lowest price of SITI Networks are ₹0.49 and ₹0.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SITI Networks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SITI Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SITI Networks is ₹0.53 and 52-week low of SITI Networks is ₹0.49 as on .

How has the SITI Networks performed historically in terms of returns? The SITI Networks has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -7.55% over 1 year, -13.23% across 3 years, and -22.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SITI Networks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SITI Networks are -0.22 and -0.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global