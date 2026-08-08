Here's the live share price of SITI Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SITI Networks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-7.55
|-13.23
|-22.30
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SITI Networks has declined 7.55% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, SITI Networks has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.49
|0.49
|10
|0.49
|0.49
|20
|0.49
|0.49
|50
|0.49
|0.49
|100
|0.49
|0.49
|200
|0.49
|0.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SITI Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.43%, FII holding unchanged at 2.05%, and public shareholding unchanged at 89.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|SITI Networks - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|SITI Networks - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans"r"
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|SITI Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 02, 2026, 05:58 AM IST IST
|SITI Networks - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount On
|Jul 01, 2026, 04:13 AM IST IST
|SITI Networks - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans"r"
Source: Dion Global
SITI Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH2006PLC160733 and registration number is 160733. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of the cable operators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 356.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SITI Networks is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SITI Networks is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SITI Networks is ₹42.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SITI Networks are ₹0.49 and ₹0.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SITI Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SITI Networks is ₹0.53 and 52-week low of SITI Networks is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SITI Networks has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -7.55% over 1 year, -13.23% across 3 years, and -22.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SITI Networks are -0.22 and -0.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global