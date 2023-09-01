What is the Market Cap of Globe Commercials Ltd.? The market cap of Globe Commercials Ltd. is ₹16.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Globe Commercials Ltd.? P/E ratio of Globe Commercials Ltd. is 4.65 and PB ratio of Globe Commercials Ltd. is 2.0 as on .

What is the share price of Globe Commercials Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globe Commercials Ltd. is ₹27.08 as on .