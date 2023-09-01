Follow Us

Globe Commercials Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLOBE COMMERCIALS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.08 Closed
-4.98-1.42
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Globe Commercials Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.08₹28.50
₹27.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.54₹52.60
₹27.08
Open Price
₹27.08
Prev. Close
₹28.50
Volume
2,468

Globe Commercials Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.03
  • R228.97
  • R329.45
  • Pivot
    27.55
  • S126.61
  • S226.13
  • S325.19

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.7628.99
  • 1013.1828.91
  • 2011.7128.86
  • 5011.6630.09
  • 10012.931.02
  • 20016.0628.28

Globe Commercials Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.29-1.71-7.45-37.66348.72384.8796.23
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Globe Commercials Ltd. Share Holdings

Globe Commercials Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
05 Apr, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Globe Commercials Ltd.

Globe Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110MH1985PLC293393 and registration number is 293393. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sivalenka Kameswari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Venkat Raman Ayinam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mallikarjunan Venkatraman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satya Murthy Sivalenka
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director

FAQs on Globe Commercials Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Globe Commercials Ltd.?

The market cap of Globe Commercials Ltd. is ₹16.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Globe Commercials Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Globe Commercials Ltd. is 4.65 and PB ratio of Globe Commercials Ltd. is 2.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Globe Commercials Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globe Commercials Ltd. is ₹27.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globe Commercials Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globe Commercials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globe Commercials Ltd. is ₹52.60 and 52-week low of Globe Commercials Ltd. is ₹4.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

