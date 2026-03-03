Facebook Pixel Code
Globe Multi Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBE MULTI VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Globe Multi Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.64 Closed
-2.92₹ -0.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Globe Multi Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.43₹17.80
₹16.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.41₹40.99
₹16.64
Open Price
₹15.43
Prev. Close
₹17.14
Volume
66,235

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Globe Multi Ventures has gained 21.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.67%.

Globe Multi Ventures’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Globe Multi Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Globe Multi Ventures		-6.67-16.55-19.07-47.98-43.92-26.4521.73
Adani Enterprises		-2.71-3.56-3.00-4.263.465.2318.98
MMTC		-4.88-8.550.46-9.2620.1322.534.14
Lloyds Enterprises		-7.63-15.86-10.21-31.1433.1094.3781.11
SG Mart		9.3828.7335.7142.7444.66187.86148.22
MSTC		-0.42-1.13-6.78-6.445.4118.047.52
BN Agrochem		-7.41-15.17-28.74-24.6690.2581.6173.85
Shankara Buildpro		-2.9016.6013.2213.2213.224.232.52
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-2.89-4.26-12.05-3.5183.9871.0652.95
TCC Concept		-1.89-1.75-9.93-20.92-4.29198.2792.65
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.31-5.48-1.003.2517.2212.388.06
RRP Defense		0-2.96-11.33101.242,954.45257.37168.95
Mrugesh Trading		8.0844.27214.501,996.672,520.83210.5697.37
Hexa Tradex		-1.16-1.19-4.96-12.87-27.170.9017.49
Hardwyn India		1.647.054.1529.2539.122.1542.17
The Yamuna Syndicate		-2.873.32-15.21-27.73-12.5830.649.52
Uniphos Enterprises		-2.09-5.80-28.06-33.84-24.64-12.934.32
SMT Engineering		8.2242.69207.53924.484,113.10308.77132.75
State Trading Corporation Of India		-4.43-8.19-2.29-5.214.5215.182.83
Oswal Agro Mills		-6.49-15.52-25.91-43.52-25.0213.0431.95

Over the last one year, Globe Multi Ventures has declined 43.92% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Globe Multi Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).

Globe Multi Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Globe Multi Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.6117.51
1017.7617.78
2018.6218.32
5019.7319.47
10020.4421.35
20026.5624.33

Globe Multi Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Globe Multi Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 91.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Globe Multi Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 27, 2026, 1:59 AM ISTGlobe Multi Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 17, 2025, 9:51 PM ISTGlobe Multi Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Nov 17, 2025, 9:49 PM ISTGlobe Multi Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Nov 13, 2025, 9:13 PM ISTGlobe Multi Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for For Declaration Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended
Oct 12, 2025, 3:11 PM ISTGlobe Multi Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Globe Multi Ventures

Globe Multi Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110MH1985PLC293393 and registration number is 293393. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 203.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Sivalenka Kameswari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satya Murthy Sivalenka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mallikarjunan Venkatraman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkat Raman Ayinam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Saridena
    Director

FAQs on Globe Multi Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Globe Multi Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globe Multi Ventures is ₹16.64 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Globe Multi Ventures?

The Globe Multi Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Globe Multi Ventures?

The market cap of Globe Multi Ventures is ₹9.99 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Globe Multi Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Globe Multi Ventures are ₹17.80 and ₹15.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globe Multi Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globe Multi Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globe Multi Ventures is ₹40.99 and 52-week low of Globe Multi Ventures is ₹15.41 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Globe Multi Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Globe Multi Ventures has shown returns of -2.92% over the past day, -18.39% for the past month, -26.66% over 3 months, -46.67% over 1 year, -27.79% across 3 years, and 21.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Globe Multi Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globe Multi Ventures are 0.00 and 0.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Globe Multi Ventures News

