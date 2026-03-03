Here's the live share price of Globe Multi Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Globe Multi Ventures has gained 21.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.67%.
Globe Multi Ventures’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Globe Multi Ventures
|-6.67
|-16.55
|-19.07
|-47.98
|-43.92
|-26.45
|21.73
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.71
|-3.56
|-3.00
|-4.26
|3.46
|5.23
|18.98
|MMTC
|-4.88
|-8.55
|0.46
|-9.26
|20.13
|22.53
|4.14
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-7.63
|-15.86
|-10.21
|-31.14
|33.10
|94.37
|81.11
|SG Mart
|9.38
|28.73
|35.71
|42.74
|44.66
|187.86
|148.22
|MSTC
|-0.42
|-1.13
|-6.78
|-6.44
|5.41
|18.04
|7.52
|BN Agrochem
|-7.41
|-15.17
|-28.74
|-24.66
|90.25
|81.61
|73.85
|Shankara Buildpro
|-2.90
|16.60
|13.22
|13.22
|13.22
|4.23
|2.52
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.89
|-4.26
|-12.05
|-3.51
|83.98
|71.06
|52.95
|TCC Concept
|-1.89
|-1.75
|-9.93
|-20.92
|-4.29
|198.27
|92.65
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.31
|-5.48
|-1.00
|3.25
|17.22
|12.38
|8.06
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|101.24
|2,954.45
|257.37
|168.95
|Mrugesh Trading
|8.08
|44.27
|214.50
|1,996.67
|2,520.83
|210.56
|97.37
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-4.96
|-12.87
|-27.17
|0.90
|17.49
|Hardwyn India
|1.64
|7.05
|4.15
|29.25
|39.12
|2.15
|42.17
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-2.87
|3.32
|-15.21
|-27.73
|-12.58
|30.64
|9.52
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-2.09
|-5.80
|-28.06
|-33.84
|-24.64
|-12.93
|4.32
|SMT Engineering
|8.22
|42.69
|207.53
|924.48
|4,113.10
|308.77
|132.75
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-4.43
|-8.19
|-2.29
|-5.21
|4.52
|15.18
|2.83
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-6.49
|-15.52
|-25.91
|-43.52
|-25.02
|13.04
|31.95
Over the last one year, Globe Multi Ventures has declined 43.92% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Globe Multi Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.61
|17.51
|10
|17.76
|17.78
|20
|18.62
|18.32
|50
|19.73
|19.47
|100
|20.44
|21.35
|200
|26.56
|24.33
In the latest quarter, Globe Multi Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 91.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 27, 2026, 1:59 AM IST
|Globe Multi Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 17, 2025, 9:51 PM IST
|Globe Multi Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Nov 17, 2025, 9:49 PM IST
|Globe Multi Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Nov 13, 2025, 9:13 PM IST
|Globe Multi Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for For Declaration Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended
|Oct 12, 2025, 3:11 PM IST
|Globe Multi Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Globe Multi Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110MH1985PLC293393 and registration number is 293393. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 203.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globe Multi Ventures is ₹16.64 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Globe Multi Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Globe Multi Ventures is ₹9.99 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Globe Multi Ventures are ₹17.80 and ₹15.43.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globe Multi Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globe Multi Ventures is ₹40.99 and 52-week low of Globe Multi Ventures is ₹15.41 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Globe Multi Ventures has shown returns of -2.92% over the past day, -18.39% for the past month, -26.66% over 3 months, -46.67% over 1 year, -27.79% across 3 years, and 21.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globe Multi Ventures are 0.00 and 0.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.