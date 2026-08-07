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Fraser & Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

FRASER & COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Fraser & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.75 Closed
1.56₹ 0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fraser & Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.28₹9.75
₹9.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.83₹12.49
₹9.75
Open Price
₹9.55
Prev. Close
₹9.60
Volume
3,276

Source: Dion Global

Fraser & Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fraser & Company		2.420-19.4211.175.6319.590.56
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fraser & Company has gained 5.63% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Fraser & Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Fraser & Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fraser & Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.749.68
109.639.68
209.719.74
5010.269.9
1009.929.78
2009.189.34

Source: Dion Global

Fraser & Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fraser & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 96.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fraser & Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTFraser & Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, August 11Th, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTFraser & Company - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTFraser & Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTFraser & Company - Disclosure Under Reg 30 For Modified Opinion On Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Ye
May 30, 2026, 02:17 AM IST ISTFraser & Company - Results For The Financial Year Ending 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Fraser & Company

Fraser & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1917 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1917PLC272418 and registration number is 272418. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials, hardware, plumbing and heating equipment and supplies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Omkar Rajkumar Shivhare
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Solanki
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vinod Gopaldas Gulrajani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Rajpurohi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Yogeeta Rajkumar Shivhare
    Executive Director

FAQs on Fraser & Company Share Price

What is the share price of Fraser & Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fraser & Company is ₹9.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fraser & Company?

The Fraser & Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fraser & Company?

The market cap of Fraser & Company is ₹7.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fraser & Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fraser & Company are ₹9.75 and ₹9.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fraser & Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fraser & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fraser & Company is ₹12.49 and 52-week low of Fraser & Company is ₹6.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fraser & Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fraser & Company has shown returns of 1.56% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -19.42% over 3 months, 5.63% over 1 year, 19.59% across 3 years, and 0.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fraser & Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fraser & Company are -12.88 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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