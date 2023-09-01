Follow Us

Fraser & Company Ltd. Share Price

FRASER & COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.80 Closed
-1.53-0.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Fraser & Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.71₹5.90
₹5.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.91₹10.78
₹5.80
Open Price
₹5.89
Prev. Close
₹5.89
Volume
16,612

Fraser & Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.9
  • R25.99
  • R36.09
  • Pivot
    5.8
  • S15.71
  • S25.61
  • S35.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.765.91
  • 105.865.89
  • 205.855.89
  • 506.465.95
  • 10076.23
  • 2008.146.74

Fraser & Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.86-4.613.94-41.06-16.3171.09-44.92
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Fraser & Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Fraser & Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fraser & Company Ltd.

Fraser & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1917 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1917PLC272418 and registration number is 272418. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials, hardware, plumbing and heating equipment and supplies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Beatrice Antony
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Slesha Ghosh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Omkar Rajkumar Shivhare
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Rajkumar Shivhare
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Basantkumar Bangur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Avani Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Jayprakash Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fraser & Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fraser & Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Fraser & Company Ltd. is ₹4.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fraser & Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fraser & Company Ltd. is 644.44 and PB ratio of Fraser & Company Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fraser & Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fraser & Company Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fraser & Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fraser & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fraser & Company Ltd. is ₹10.78 and 52-week low of Fraser & Company Ltd. is ₹4.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

