Here's the live share price of Fraser & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fraser & Company
|2.42
|0
|-19.42
|11.17
|5.63
|19.59
|0.56
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fraser & Company has gained 5.63% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Fraser & Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.74
|9.68
|10
|9.63
|9.68
|20
|9.71
|9.74
|50
|10.26
|9.9
|100
|9.92
|9.78
|200
|9.18
|9.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fraser & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 96.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Fraser & Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, August 11Th, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Fraser & Company - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Fraser & Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|Fraser & Company - Disclosure Under Reg 30 For Modified Opinion On Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Ye
|May 30, 2026, 02:17 AM IST IST
|Fraser & Company - Results For The Financial Year Ending 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Fraser & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1917 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1917PLC272418 and registration number is 272418. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials, hardware, plumbing and heating equipment and supplies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fraser & Company is ₹9.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fraser & Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fraser & Company is ₹7.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fraser & Company are ₹9.75 and ₹9.28.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fraser & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fraser & Company is ₹12.49 and 52-week low of Fraser & Company is ₹6.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fraser & Company has shown returns of 1.56% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -19.42% over 3 months, 5.63% over 1 year, 19.59% across 3 years, and 0.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fraser & Company are -12.88 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global