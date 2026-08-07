What is the share price of Fraser & Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fraser & Company is ₹9.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Fraser & Company? The Fraser & Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fraser & Company? The market cap of Fraser & Company is ₹7.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fraser & Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fraser & Company are ₹9.75 and ₹9.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fraser & Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fraser & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fraser & Company is ₹12.49 and 52-week low of Fraser & Company is ₹6.83 as on .

How has the Fraser & Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Fraser & Company has shown returns of 1.56% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -19.42% over 3 months, 5.63% over 1 year, 19.59% across 3 years, and 0.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fraser & Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fraser & Company are -12.88 and 1.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global