What is the Market Cap of Fraser & Company Ltd.? The market cap of Fraser & Company Ltd. is ₹4.71 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fraser & Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Fraser & Company Ltd. is 644.44 and PB ratio of Fraser & Company Ltd. is 0.59 as on .

What is the share price of Fraser & Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fraser & Company Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on .