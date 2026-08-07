Here's the live share price of Fervent Synergies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fervent Synergies
|-2.80
|-5.69
|-23.90
|-24.85
|-40.12
|-7.61
|-3.80
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fervent Synergies has declined 40.12% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Fervent Synergies has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.43
|15.23
|10
|15.56
|15.34
|20
|15.46
|15.38
|50
|15.44
|15.7
|100
|16.74
|16.57
|200
|18.4
|17.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fervent Synergies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|Fervent Synergies - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Fervent Synergies - Intimation For AGM
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Fervent Synergies - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Fervent Synergies - Outcome - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Fervent Synergies - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Quarterly Results
Source: Dion Global
Fervent Synergies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH2009PLC193843 and registration number is 193843. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other basic/manufactured food stuffs. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fervent Synergies is ₹14.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fervent Synergies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fervent Synergies is ₹72.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fervent Synergies are ₹15.23 and ₹14.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fervent Synergies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fervent Synergies is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Fervent Synergies is ₹13.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fervent Synergies has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -5.69% for the past month, -23.9% over 3 months, -40.12% over 1 year, -7.61% across 3 years, and -3.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fervent Synergies are 20.08 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global