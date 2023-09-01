Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.13
|-0.62
|-0.28
|-3.87
|27.27
|73.96
|-26.04
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Fervent Synergies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH2009PLC193843 and registration number is 193843. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other basic/manufactured food stuffs. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Fervent Synergies Ltd. is ₹52.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Fervent Synergies Ltd. is 187.66 and PB ratio of Fervent Synergies Ltd. is 1.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fervent Synergies Ltd. is ₹17.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fervent Synergies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fervent Synergies Ltd. is ₹22.02 and 52-week low of Fervent Synergies Ltd. is ₹11.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.