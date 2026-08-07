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Fervent Synergies Share Price

NSE
BSE

FERVENT SYNERGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Fervent Synergies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.58 Closed
-4.27₹ -0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fervent Synergies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.58₹15.23
₹14.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.05₹26.00
₹14.58
Open Price
₹15.23
Prev. Close
₹15.23
Volume
591

Source: Dion Global

Fervent Synergies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fervent Synergies		-2.80-5.69-23.90-24.85-40.12-7.61-3.80
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fervent Synergies has declined 40.12% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Fervent Synergies has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Fervent Synergies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fervent Synergies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.4315.23
1015.5615.34
2015.4615.38
5015.4415.7
10016.7416.57
20018.417.94

Source: Dion Global

Fervent Synergies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fervent Synergies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fervent Synergies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTFervent Synergies - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 03, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTFervent Synergies - Intimation For AGM
Jul 23, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTFervent Synergies - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
Jul 23, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTFervent Synergies - Outcome - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTFervent Synergies - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Quarterly Results

Source: Dion Global

About Fervent Synergies

Fervent Synergies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH2009PLC193843 and registration number is 193843. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other basic/manufactured food stuffs. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay P Thakkar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay P Thakkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Thakkar
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ashwin Sanghvi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mira Shah
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Rahul Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fervent Synergies Share Price

What is the share price of Fervent Synergies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fervent Synergies is ₹14.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fervent Synergies?

The Fervent Synergies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fervent Synergies?

The market cap of Fervent Synergies is ₹72.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fervent Synergies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fervent Synergies are ₹15.23 and ₹14.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fervent Synergies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fervent Synergies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fervent Synergies is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Fervent Synergies is ₹13.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fervent Synergies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fervent Synergies has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -5.69% for the past month, -23.9% over 3 months, -40.12% over 1 year, -7.61% across 3 years, and -3.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fervent Synergies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fervent Synergies are 20.08 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Fervent Synergies News

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