What is the share price of Fervent Synergies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fervent Synergies is ₹14.58 as on .

What kind of stock is Fervent Synergies? The Fervent Synergies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fervent Synergies? The market cap of Fervent Synergies is ₹72.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fervent Synergies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fervent Synergies are ₹15.23 and ₹14.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fervent Synergies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fervent Synergies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fervent Synergies is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Fervent Synergies is ₹13.05 as on .

How has the Fervent Synergies performed historically in terms of returns? The Fervent Synergies has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -5.69% for the past month, -23.9% over 3 months, -40.12% over 1 year, -7.61% across 3 years, and -3.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fervent Synergies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fervent Synergies are 20.08 and 1.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global