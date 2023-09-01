Follow Us

FERVENT SYNERGIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.64 Closed
-0.73-0.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fervent Synergies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.06₹18.50
₹17.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.10₹22.02
₹17.64
Open Price
₹17.60
Prev. Close
₹17.77
Volume
1,375

Fervent Synergies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.96
  • R219.45
  • R320.4
  • Pivot
    18.01
  • S117.52
  • S216.57
  • S316.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.0918.1
  • 1013.9418.13
  • 2014.2518.12
  • 5014.1918.04
  • 10013.6517.72
  • 20014.7416.98

Fervent Synergies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.13-0.62-0.28-3.8727.2773.96-26.04
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Fervent Synergies Ltd. Share Holdings

Fervent Synergies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fervent Synergies Ltd.

Fervent Synergies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH2009PLC193843 and registration number is 193843. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other basic/manufactured food stuffs. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay P Thakkar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay P Thakkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Thakkar
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nitin Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Falguni Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fervent Synergies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fervent Synergies Ltd.?

The market cap of Fervent Synergies Ltd. is ₹52.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fervent Synergies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fervent Synergies Ltd. is 187.66 and PB ratio of Fervent Synergies Ltd. is 1.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fervent Synergies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fervent Synergies Ltd. is ₹17.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fervent Synergies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fervent Synergies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fervent Synergies Ltd. is ₹22.02 and 52-week low of Fervent Synergies Ltd. is ₹11.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

