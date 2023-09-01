Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.07
|3.72
|20.87
|27.92
|-9.28
|-35.37
|-35.37
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results & Rights issue
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Evoq Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2010PLC059692 and registration number is 059692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Evoq Remedies Ltd. is ₹20.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Evoq Remedies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Evoq Remedies Ltd. is 0.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evoq Remedies Ltd. is ₹15.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evoq Remedies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evoq Remedies Ltd. is ₹24.49 and 52-week low of Evoq Remedies Ltd. is ₹10.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.