EVOQ REMEDIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.35 Closed
3.020.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Evoq Remedies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.33₹15.35
₹15.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.91₹24.49
₹15.35
Open Price
₹15.33
Prev. Close
₹14.90
Volume
8,000

Evoq Remedies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.36
  • R215.36
  • R315.38
  • Pivot
    15.34
  • S115.34
  • S215.32
  • S315.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.2214.52
  • 1015.714.47
  • 2016.0414.47
  • 5016.1414.38
  • 10014.7214.33
  • 2009.7614.5

Evoq Remedies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.073.7220.8727.92-9.28-35.37-35.37
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Evoq Remedies Ltd. Share Holdings

Evoq Remedies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results & Rights issue
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Evoq Remedies Ltd.

Evoq Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2010PLC059692 and registration number is 059692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhumishth Narendrabhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Payal Bhumishth Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tarunkumar Gunvantlal Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pranav Manoj Vajani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Digesh Mansukhlal Deshaval
    Independent Director

FAQs on Evoq Remedies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Evoq Remedies Ltd.?

The market cap of Evoq Remedies Ltd. is ₹20.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Evoq Remedies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Evoq Remedies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Evoq Remedies Ltd. is 0.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Evoq Remedies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evoq Remedies Ltd. is ₹15.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Evoq Remedies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evoq Remedies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evoq Remedies Ltd. is ₹24.49 and 52-week low of Evoq Remedies Ltd. is ₹10.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

