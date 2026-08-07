Here's the live share price of Evoq Remedies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Evoq Remedies
|12.94
|-16.52
|-42.17
|-41.28
|-52.71
|-49.60
|-39.53
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Evoq Remedies has declined 52.71% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Evoq Remedies has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.75
|1.78
|10
|1.83
|1.82
|20
|2.01
|1.96
|50
|2.49
|2.33
|100
|2.81
|2.67
|200
|3.23
|3.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Evoq Remedies saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 11, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Evoq Remedies - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Evoq Remedies - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal
|May 31, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Evoq Remedies - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Half Year And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Evoq Remedies - Appointment Of M/S. Jay Pandya & Associates (FRN: S2024GJ963300), Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad, As Secretar
|May 31, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Evoq Remedies - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026 Along With Audit
Source: Dion Global
Evoq Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2010PLC059692 and registration number is 059692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evoq Remedies is ₹1.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Evoq Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Evoq Remedies is ₹4.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Evoq Remedies are ₹1.95 and ₹1.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evoq Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evoq Remedies is ₹6.11 and 52-week low of Evoq Remedies is ₹1.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Evoq Remedies has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -16.52% for the past month, -42.17% over 3 months, -52.71% over 1 year, -49.6% across 3 years, and -39.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Evoq Remedies are -20.00 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global