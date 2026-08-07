What is the share price of Evoq Remedies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evoq Remedies is ₹1.92 as on .

What kind of stock is Evoq Remedies? The Evoq Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Evoq Remedies? The market cap of Evoq Remedies is ₹4.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Evoq Remedies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Evoq Remedies are ₹1.95 and ₹1.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Evoq Remedies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evoq Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evoq Remedies is ₹6.11 and 52-week low of Evoq Remedies is ₹1.63 as on .

How has the Evoq Remedies performed historically in terms of returns? The Evoq Remedies has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -16.52% for the past month, -42.17% over 3 months, -52.71% over 1 year, -49.6% across 3 years, and -39.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Evoq Remedies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Evoq Remedies are -20.00 and 0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global