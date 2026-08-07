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Evoq Remedies Share Price

NSE
BSE

EVOQ REMEDIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Evoq Remedies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.92 Closed
0.52₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Evoq Remedies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.82₹1.95
₹1.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.63₹6.11
₹1.92
Open Price
₹1.95
Prev. Close
₹1.91
Volume
72,000

Source: Dion Global

Evoq Remedies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Evoq Remedies		12.94-16.52-42.17-41.28-52.71-49.60-39.53
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Evoq Remedies has declined 52.71% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Evoq Remedies has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Evoq Remedies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Evoq Remedies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.751.78
101.831.82
202.011.96
502.492.33
1002.812.67
2003.233.19

Source: Dion Global

Evoq Remedies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Evoq Remedies saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Evoq Remedies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 11, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTEvoq Remedies - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal
Jun 10, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTEvoq Remedies - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal
May 31, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTEvoq Remedies - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Half Year And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 31, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTEvoq Remedies - Appointment Of M/S. Jay Pandya & Associates (FRN: S2024GJ963300), Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad, As Secretar
May 31, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTEvoq Remedies - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026 Along With Audit

Source: Dion Global

About Evoq Remedies

Evoq Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2010PLC059692 and registration number is 059692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhumishth Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendrakumar Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pushpa Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Evoq Remedies Share Price

What is the share price of Evoq Remedies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evoq Remedies is ₹1.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Evoq Remedies?

The Evoq Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Evoq Remedies?

The market cap of Evoq Remedies is ₹4.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Evoq Remedies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Evoq Remedies are ₹1.95 and ₹1.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Evoq Remedies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evoq Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evoq Remedies is ₹6.11 and 52-week low of Evoq Remedies is ₹1.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Evoq Remedies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Evoq Remedies has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -16.52% for the past month, -42.17% over 3 months, -52.71% over 1 year, -49.6% across 3 years, and -39.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Evoq Remedies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Evoq Remedies are -20.00 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Evoq Remedies News

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