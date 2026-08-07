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Beryl Drugs Share Price

NSE
BSE

BERYL DRUGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Beryl Drugs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.29 Closed
8.97₹ 2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Beryl Drugs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.02₹26.68
₹24.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.92₹30.00
₹24.29
Open Price
₹21.02
Prev. Close
₹22.29
Volume
3,357

Source: Dion Global

Beryl Drugs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Beryl Drugs		19.956.7221.4510.4123.1115.1520.65
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Beryl Drugs has gained 23.11% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Beryl Drugs has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Beryl Drugs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Beryl Drugs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.0721.99
1021.4621.78
2021.9321.84
502221.94
10021.7121.95
20022.1422.32

Source: Dion Global

Beryl Drugs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Beryl Drugs saw a rise in promoter holding to 27.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 72.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Beryl Drugs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTBeryl Drugs - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th Ju
Jul 21, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTBeryl Drugs - Intimation Regarding Temporary Unavailability Of The Company''s Website Due To An Unexpected Technical Issue
Jul 06, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTBeryl Drugs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTBeryl Drugs - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jun 16, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTBeryl Drugs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address

Source: Dion Global

About Beryl Drugs

Beryl Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02423MP1993PLC007840 and registration number is 007840. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Sethi
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sethi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Naik
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shreya Saraf
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Beryl Drugs Share Price

What is the share price of Beryl Drugs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beryl Drugs is ₹24.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Beryl Drugs?

The Beryl Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Beryl Drugs?

The market cap of Beryl Drugs is ₹12.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Beryl Drugs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Beryl Drugs are ₹26.68 and ₹21.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beryl Drugs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beryl Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beryl Drugs is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Beryl Drugs is ₹15.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Beryl Drugs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Beryl Drugs has shown returns of 8.97% over the past day, 6.72% for the past month, 21.45% over 3 months, 23.11% over 1 year, 15.15% across 3 years, and 20.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Beryl Drugs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beryl Drugs are 7.92 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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