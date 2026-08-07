What is the share price of Beryl Drugs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beryl Drugs is ₹24.29 as on .

What kind of stock is Beryl Drugs? The Beryl Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Beryl Drugs? The market cap of Beryl Drugs is ₹12.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Beryl Drugs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Beryl Drugs are ₹26.68 and ₹21.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beryl Drugs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beryl Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beryl Drugs is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Beryl Drugs is ₹15.92 as on .

How has the Beryl Drugs performed historically in terms of returns? The Beryl Drugs has shown returns of 8.97% over the past day, 6.72% for the past month, 21.45% over 3 months, 23.11% over 1 year, 15.15% across 3 years, and 20.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Beryl Drugs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beryl Drugs are 7.92 and 2.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global