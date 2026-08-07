Here's the live share price of Beryl Drugs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Beryl Drugs
|19.95
|6.72
|21.45
|10.41
|23.11
|15.15
|20.65
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Beryl Drugs has gained 23.11% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Beryl Drugs has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.07
|21.99
|10
|21.46
|21.78
|20
|21.93
|21.84
|50
|22
|21.94
|100
|21.71
|21.95
|200
|22.14
|22.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Beryl Drugs saw a rise in promoter holding to 27.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 72.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Beryl Drugs - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th Ju
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Beryl Drugs - Intimation Regarding Temporary Unavailability Of The Company''s Website Due To An Unexpected Technical Issue
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Beryl Drugs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Beryl Drugs - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jun 16, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Beryl Drugs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Source: Dion Global
Beryl Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02423MP1993PLC007840 and registration number is 007840. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beryl Drugs is ₹24.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Beryl Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Beryl Drugs is ₹12.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Beryl Drugs are ₹26.68 and ₹21.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beryl Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beryl Drugs is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Beryl Drugs is ₹15.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Beryl Drugs has shown returns of 8.97% over the past day, 6.72% for the past month, 21.45% over 3 months, 23.11% over 1 year, 15.15% across 3 years, and 20.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beryl Drugs are 7.92 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global