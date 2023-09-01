Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Beryl Drugs Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BERYL DRUGS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.57 Closed
0.40.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Beryl Drugs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.50₹23.00
₹22.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.00₹24.70
₹22.57
Open Price
₹22.50
Prev. Close
₹22.48
Volume
13,931

Beryl Drugs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.88
  • R223.19
  • R323.38
  • Pivot
    22.69
  • S122.38
  • S222.19
  • S321.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.2821.33
  • 109.520.77
  • 209.3419.78
  • 509.2218.04
  • 1009.0516.52
  • 20010.0914.77

Beryl Drugs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.8536.7960.0777.02135.10200.9373.48
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Beryl Drugs Ltd. Share Holdings

Beryl Drugs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Beryl Drugs Ltd.

Beryl Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02423MP1993PLC007840 and registration number is 007840. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Sethi
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sethi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shreya Saraf
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Naik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Beryl Drugs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Beryl Drugs Ltd.?

The market cap of Beryl Drugs Ltd. is ₹11.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Beryl Drugs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Beryl Drugs Ltd. is 10.62 and PB ratio of Beryl Drugs Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Beryl Drugs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beryl Drugs Ltd. is ₹22.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beryl Drugs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beryl Drugs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beryl Drugs Ltd. is ₹24.70 and 52-week low of Beryl Drugs Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data