Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.74
|-10.65
|5.44
|1.27
|-6.61
|19.39
|-42.70
|3.91
|-0.02
|1.99
|3.74
|7.57
|52.99
|-11.13
|4.27
|1.83
|12.34
|29.20
|52.15
|192.91
|93.80
|0.45
|45.35
|81.80
|125.01
|104.77
|454.00
|125.36
|1.30
|-3.04
|13.45
|16.52
|24.93
|-7.74
|-17.24
|0.65
|19.09
|84.26
|145.10
|114.92
|737.89
|269.19
|-46.37
|-47.26
|-25.95
|-39.88
|-21.84
|153.68
|45.46
|12.21
|38.87
|47.05
|67.00
|50.40
|501.12
|234.22
|-10.77
|12.95
|41.80
|30.73
|20.76
|167.84
|53.43
|2.17
|-2.49
|18.64
|22.34
|-1.88
|10.42
|-42.78
|4.10
|-0.02
|14.95
|55.07
|24.56
|56.30
|-33.69
|1.89
|7.38
|26.49
|16.31
|34.57
|145.40
|17.69
|-1.42
|9.55
|68.17
|57.90
|14.96
|194.24
|-10.97
|-5.06
|-10.67
|-3.63
|5.48
|-30.06
|-23.76
|-80.60
|5.37
|9.95
|30.96
|49.74
|67.35
|47.22
|13.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310TG1985PLC005423 and registration number is 005423. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 234.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹141.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is 11.1 and PB ratio of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is 0.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹144.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹172.90 and 52-week low of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹112.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.