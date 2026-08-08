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Samkrg Pistons & Rings Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAMKRG PISTONS & RINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Samkrg Pistons & Rings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹123.80 Closed
1.10₹ 1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Samkrg Pistons & Rings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹121.10₹123.85
₹123.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.95₹148.00
₹123.80
Open Price
₹123.85
Prev. Close
₹122.45
Volume
829

Source: Dion Global

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Samkrg Pistons & Rings		3.902.401.48-0.80-7.61-8.88-6.30
Bosch		2.220.1810.8517.818.7732.1623.34
Sundram Fasteners		11.8817.5125.8317.8715.34-3.077.31
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		1.153.9023.0745.1581.8630.5117.32
Banco Products (India)		7.310.576.836.1615.8359.9353.12
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.338.533.066.28-9.549.9310.43
Talbros Automotive Components		7.699.3933.0053.6557.1135.7647.15
GNA Axles		-1.9111.8018.9818.5675.562.027.40
Triton Valves		1.60-5.87-1.2624.2158.3137.0320.60
Autoline Industries		8.588.8418.1617.7231.734.229.12
Menon Pistons		4.54-1.4925.3623.3813.1610.3314.56
UCAL		5.003.0614.166.73-13.88-5.34-4.37
Rane Engine Valve		-0.667.29-12.09-33.28-13.018.1111.44
I P Rings		-2.882.202.2012.04-22.42-4.84-5.52
Sibar Auto Parts		1.93-1.490.25-3.30-21.19-2.17-3.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Samkrg Pistons & Rings has declined 7.61% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Samkrg Pistons & Rings has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5118.98119.17
10119.33119.26
20119.54119.47
50119.72119.42
100117.55120.04
200123.78124.08

Source: Dion Global

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Samkrg Pistons & Rings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Samkrg Pistons & Rings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTSamkrg Pistons & Rin - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
Jul 10, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTSamkrg Pistons & Rin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTSamkrg Pistons & Rin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTSamkrg Pistons & Rin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTSamkrg Pistons & Rin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source: Dion Global

About Samkrg Pistons & Rings

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310TG1985PLC005423 and registration number is 005423. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 285.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saripalli Karunakar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saripalli Monish
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Saripalli Kishore
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Pinninti Raghu Prakash Swamy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sirisha Ramaraju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vetukuri Venkata Ramana Raju
    Independent Director

FAQs on Samkrg Pistons & Rings Share Price

What is the share price of Samkrg Pistons & Rings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samkrg Pistons & Rings is ₹123.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Samkrg Pistons & Rings?

The Samkrg Pistons & Rings is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samkrg Pistons & Rings?

The market cap of Samkrg Pistons & Rings is ₹121.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Samkrg Pistons & Rings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Samkrg Pistons & Rings are ₹123.85 and ₹121.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samkrg Pistons & Rings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samkrg Pistons & Rings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samkrg Pistons & Rings is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Samkrg Pistons & Rings is ₹99.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Samkrg Pistons & Rings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Samkrg Pistons & Rings has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, 1.48% over 3 months, -7.61% over 1 year, -8.88% across 3 years, and -6.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samkrg Pistons & Rings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samkrg Pistons & Rings are 12.47 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Samkrg Pistons & Rings News

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