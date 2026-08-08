What is the share price of Samkrg Pistons & Rings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samkrg Pistons & Rings is ₹123.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Samkrg Pistons & Rings? The Samkrg Pistons & Rings is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samkrg Pistons & Rings? The market cap of Samkrg Pistons & Rings is ₹121.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Samkrg Pistons & Rings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Samkrg Pistons & Rings are ₹123.85 and ₹121.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samkrg Pistons & Rings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samkrg Pistons & Rings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samkrg Pistons & Rings is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Samkrg Pistons & Rings is ₹99.95 as on .

How has the Samkrg Pistons & Rings performed historically in terms of returns? The Samkrg Pistons & Rings has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, 1.48% over 3 months, -7.61% over 1 year, -8.88% across 3 years, and -6.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samkrg Pistons & Rings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samkrg Pistons & Rings are 12.47 and 0.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global