Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAMKRG PISTONS & RINGS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | BSE
₹144.45 Closed
-0.76-1.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹143.45₹147.00
₹144.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.50₹172.90
₹144.45
Open Price
₹146.85
Prev. Close
₹145.55
Volume
7,470

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1145.82
  • R2148.18
  • R3149.37
  • Pivot
    144.63
  • S1142.27
  • S2141.08
  • S3138.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5146.14144.24
  • 10145.87144.16
  • 20147.16145.62
  • 50151.86146.41
  • 100146.44145.53
  • 200150.5145.89

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.74-10.655.441.27-6.6119.39-42.70
3.91-0.021.993.747.5752.99-11.13
4.271.8312.3429.2052.15192.9193.80
0.4545.3581.80125.01104.77454.00125.36
1.30-3.0413.4516.5224.93-7.74-17.24
0.6519.0984.26145.10114.92737.89269.19
-46.37-47.26-25.95-39.88-21.84153.6845.46
12.2138.8747.0567.0050.40501.12234.22
-10.7712.9541.8030.7320.76167.8453.43
2.17-2.4918.6422.34-1.8810.42-42.78
4.10-0.0214.9555.0724.5656.30-33.69
1.897.3826.4916.3134.57145.4017.69
-1.429.5568.1757.9014.96194.24-10.97
-5.06-10.67-3.635.48-30.06-23.76-80.60
5.379.9530.9649.7467.3547.2213.80

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. Share Holdings

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd.

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310TG1985PLC005423 and registration number is 005423. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 234.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S D M Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Karunakar
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. S Kishore
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S Madhava Rao
    Director
  • Mr. M N Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuppusetti Chaitanya Abhishek
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pinninti Raghu Prakash Swamy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. N Rishita
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd.?

The market cap of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹141.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is 11.1 and PB ratio of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is 0.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹144.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹172.90 and 52-week low of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹112.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

