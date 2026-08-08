Here's the live share price of Samkrg Pistons & Rings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Samkrg Pistons & Rings
|3.90
|2.40
|1.48
|-0.80
|-7.61
|-8.88
|-6.30
|Bosch
|2.22
|0.18
|10.85
|17.81
|8.77
|32.16
|23.34
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.88
|17.51
|25.83
|17.87
|15.34
|-3.07
|7.31
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|1.15
|3.90
|23.07
|45.15
|81.86
|30.51
|17.32
|Banco Products (India)
|7.31
|0.57
|6.83
|6.16
|15.83
|59.93
|53.12
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.33
|8.53
|3.06
|6.28
|-9.54
|9.93
|10.43
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.69
|9.39
|33.00
|53.65
|57.11
|35.76
|47.15
|GNA Axles
|-1.91
|11.80
|18.98
|18.56
|75.56
|2.02
|7.40
|Triton Valves
|1.60
|-5.87
|-1.26
|24.21
|58.31
|37.03
|20.60
|Autoline Industries
|8.58
|8.84
|18.16
|17.72
|31.73
|4.22
|9.12
|Menon Pistons
|4.54
|-1.49
|25.36
|23.38
|13.16
|10.33
|14.56
|UCAL
|5.00
|3.06
|14.16
|6.73
|-13.88
|-5.34
|-4.37
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.66
|7.29
|-12.09
|-33.28
|-13.01
|8.11
|11.44
|I P Rings
|-2.88
|2.20
|2.20
|12.04
|-22.42
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Sibar Auto Parts
|1.93
|-1.49
|0.25
|-3.30
|-21.19
|-2.17
|-3.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Samkrg Pistons & Rings has declined 7.61% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Samkrg Pistons & Rings has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|118.98
|119.17
|10
|119.33
|119.26
|20
|119.54
|119.47
|50
|119.72
|119.42
|100
|117.55
|120.04
|200
|123.78
|124.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Samkrg Pistons & Rings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Samkrg Pistons & Rin - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Samkrg Pistons & Rin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Samkrg Pistons & Rin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Samkrg Pistons & Rin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Samkrg Pistons & Rin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Source: Dion Global
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310TG1985PLC005423 and registration number is 005423. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 285.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samkrg Pistons & Rings is ₹123.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Samkrg Pistons & Rings is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Samkrg Pistons & Rings is ₹121.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Samkrg Pistons & Rings are ₹123.85 and ₹121.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samkrg Pistons & Rings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samkrg Pistons & Rings is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Samkrg Pistons & Rings is ₹99.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Samkrg Pistons & Rings has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, 1.48% over 3 months, -7.61% over 1 year, -8.88% across 3 years, and -6.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samkrg Pistons & Rings are 12.47 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.
Source: Dion Global