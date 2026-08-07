What is the share price of Autoline Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Autoline Industries is ₹95.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Autoline Industries? The Autoline Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Autoline Industries? The market cap of Autoline Industries is ₹412.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Autoline Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Autoline Industries are ₹97.50 and ₹93.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Autoline Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Autoline Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Autoline Industries is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of Autoline Industries is ₹48.41 as on .

How has the Autoline Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Autoline Industries has shown returns of 1.23% over the past day, 8.84% for the past month, 18.16% over 3 months, 31.73% over 1 year, 4.22% across 3 years, and 9.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Autoline Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Autoline Industries are 10.69 and 2.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global