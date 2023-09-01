Follow Us

Autoline Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AUTOLINE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | NSE
₹90.50 Closed
-3.67-3.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Autoline Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.90₹95.95
₹90.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.35₹125.70
₹90.50
Open Price
₹94.60
Prev. Close
₹93.95
Volume
1,05,429

Autoline Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R194.63
  • R298.32
  • R3100.68
  • Pivot
    92.27
  • S188.58
  • S286.22
  • S382.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5111.1695.79
  • 10110.1295.58
  • 20104.3992.24
  • 5089.6384.42
  • 10077.4279.45
  • 20069.4276.82

Autoline Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-11.3112.2840.9029.4720.54158.7551.46
3.990.072.183.867.6253.38-11.12
3.661.6312.2528.9651.95190.7793.40
1.23-19.9450.7199.63183.93298.0661.94
0.6645.4981.88124.70104.52455.33126.32
1.39-3.0213.7316.6325.09-8.55-17.06
-0.0417.9082.47142.70112.73732.07265.68
-47.09-47.54-26.35-40.15-22.37152.3344.80
1.12-1.4819.5027.8345.9668.7375.76
12.708.1230.8434.518.5421.83-36.84
1.02-2.3012.4050.4821.6252.09-35.13
11.897.0013.1719.7316.14181.9180.89

Autoline Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Autoline Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Autoline Industries Ltd.

Autoline Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300PN1996PLC104510 and registration number is 104510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 566.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vilas Lande
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Prakash Nimbalkar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shivaji Akhade
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sudhir Mungase
    Whole Time Director
  • CA. Vijay Thanawala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajashri Sai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Ramachandran
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Autoline Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Autoline Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Autoline Industries Ltd. is ₹352.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Autoline Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Autoline Industries Ltd. is 23.14 and PB ratio of Autoline Industries Ltd. is 5.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Autoline Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Autoline Industries Ltd. is ₹90.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Autoline Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Autoline Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Autoline Industries Ltd. is ₹125.70 and 52-week low of Autoline Industries Ltd. is ₹61.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

