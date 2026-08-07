Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Autoline Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AUTOLINE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Autoline Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹95.45 Closed
1.23₹ 1.16
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Autoline Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.00₹97.50
₹95.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.41₹103.00
₹95.45
Open Price
₹96.00
Prev. Close
₹94.29
Volume
6,285

Source: Dion Global

Autoline Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Autoline Industries		8.588.8418.1617.7231.734.229.12
Bosch		2.220.1810.8517.818.7732.1623.34
Sundram Fasteners		11.8817.5125.8317.8715.34-3.077.31
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		1.153.9023.0745.1581.8630.5117.32
Banco Products (India)		7.310.576.836.1615.8359.9353.12
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.338.533.066.28-9.549.9310.43
Talbros Automotive Components		7.699.3933.0053.6557.1135.7647.15
GNA Axles		-1.9111.8018.9818.5675.562.027.40
Triton Valves		1.60-5.87-1.2624.2158.3137.0320.60
Menon Pistons		4.54-1.4925.3623.3813.1610.3314.56
UCAL		5.003.0614.166.73-13.88-5.34-4.37
Rane Engine Valve		-0.667.29-12.09-33.28-13.018.1111.44
I P Rings		-2.882.202.2012.04-22.42-4.84-5.52
Samkrg Pistons & Rings		3.902.401.48-0.80-7.61-8.88-6.30
Sibar Auto Parts		1.93-1.490.25-3.30-21.19-2.17-3.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Autoline Industries has gained 31.73% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Autoline Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).

Autoline Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Autoline Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.0291.03
1087.289.93
2090.6889.12
5084.6885.41
10075.8580.96
20074.6978.73

Source: Dion Global

Autoline Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Autoline Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Autoline Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:15 PM IST ISTAutoline Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 (1) Of SEBI (Listing
Jul 22, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTAutoline Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 09, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTAutoline Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 07, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTAutoline Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTAutoline Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Autoline Industries

Autoline Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300PN1996PLC104510 and registration number is 104510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 822.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vilas Lande
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Kishor Kharat
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shivaji Akhade
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Mungase
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Aishwarya Akhade
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Janardan Jadhav
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajashri Sai
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Siddarth Razdan
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Autoline Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Autoline Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Autoline Industries is ₹95.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Autoline Industries?

The Autoline Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Autoline Industries?

The market cap of Autoline Industries is ₹412.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Autoline Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Autoline Industries are ₹97.50 and ₹93.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Autoline Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Autoline Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Autoline Industries is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of Autoline Industries is ₹48.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Autoline Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Autoline Industries has shown returns of 1.23% over the past day, 8.84% for the past month, 18.16% over 3 months, 31.73% over 1 year, 4.22% across 3 years, and 9.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Autoline Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Autoline Industries are 10.69 and 2.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Autoline Industries News

More Autoline Industries News
Market Pulse