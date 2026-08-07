Here's the live share price of Autoline Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Autoline Industries
|8.58
|8.84
|18.16
|17.72
|31.73
|4.22
|9.12
|Bosch
|2.22
|0.18
|10.85
|17.81
|8.77
|32.16
|23.34
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.88
|17.51
|25.83
|17.87
|15.34
|-3.07
|7.31
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|1.15
|3.90
|23.07
|45.15
|81.86
|30.51
|17.32
|Banco Products (India)
|7.31
|0.57
|6.83
|6.16
|15.83
|59.93
|53.12
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.33
|8.53
|3.06
|6.28
|-9.54
|9.93
|10.43
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.69
|9.39
|33.00
|53.65
|57.11
|35.76
|47.15
|GNA Axles
|-1.91
|11.80
|18.98
|18.56
|75.56
|2.02
|7.40
|Triton Valves
|1.60
|-5.87
|-1.26
|24.21
|58.31
|37.03
|20.60
|Menon Pistons
|4.54
|-1.49
|25.36
|23.38
|13.16
|10.33
|14.56
|UCAL
|5.00
|3.06
|14.16
|6.73
|-13.88
|-5.34
|-4.37
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.66
|7.29
|-12.09
|-33.28
|-13.01
|8.11
|11.44
|I P Rings
|-2.88
|2.20
|2.20
|12.04
|-22.42
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Samkrg Pistons & Rings
|3.90
|2.40
|1.48
|-0.80
|-7.61
|-8.88
|-6.30
|Sibar Auto Parts
|1.93
|-1.49
|0.25
|-3.30
|-21.19
|-2.17
|-3.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Autoline Industries has gained 31.73% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Autoline Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.02
|91.03
|10
|87.2
|89.93
|20
|90.68
|89.12
|50
|84.68
|85.41
|100
|75.85
|80.96
|200
|74.69
|78.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Autoline Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:15 PM IST IST
|Autoline Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 (1) Of SEBI (Listing
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Autoline Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Autoline Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Autoline Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Autoline Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Autoline Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300PN1996PLC104510 and registration number is 104510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 822.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Autoline Industries is ₹95.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Autoline Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Autoline Industries is ₹412.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Autoline Industries are ₹97.50 and ₹93.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Autoline Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Autoline Industries is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of Autoline Industries is ₹48.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Autoline Industries has shown returns of 1.23% over the past day, 8.84% for the past month, 18.16% over 3 months, 31.73% over 1 year, 4.22% across 3 years, and 9.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Autoline Industries are 10.69 and 2.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global