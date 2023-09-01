Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rane Engine Valve Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RANE ENGINE VALVE LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | NSE
₹308.30 Closed
0.722.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rane Engine Valve Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹301.00₹311.00
₹308.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹195.00₹341.05
₹308.30
Open Price
₹306.15
Prev. Close
₹306.10
Volume
2,875

Rane Engine Valve Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1309.67
  • R2313.33
  • R3317.67
  • Pivot
    305.33
  • S1301.67
  • S2297.33
  • S3293.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5232.36307.43
  • 10230.14306.43
  • 20231.5305.58
  • 50241.69298.58
  • 100235.93282.42
  • 200246.25264.34

Rane Engine Valve Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.02-2.3012.4050.4821.6252.09-35.13
3.990.072.183.867.6253.38-11.12
3.661.6312.2528.9651.95190.7793.40
1.23-19.9450.7199.63183.93298.0661.94
0.6645.4981.88124.70104.52455.33126.32
1.39-3.0213.7316.6325.09-8.55-17.06
-0.0417.9082.47142.70112.73732.07265.68
-47.09-47.54-26.35-40.15-22.37152.3344.80
-11.3112.2840.9029.4720.54158.7551.46
1.12-1.4819.5027.8345.9668.7375.76
12.708.1230.8434.518.5421.83-36.84
11.897.0013.1719.7316.14181.9180.89

Rane Engine Valve Ltd. Share Holdings

Rane Engine Valve Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rane Engine Valve Ltd.

Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TN1972PLC006127 and registration number is 006127. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 382.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. L Ganesh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Harish Lakshman
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. N Ramesh Rajan
    Director
  • Ms. Vasudha Sundararaman
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Venkat Epur
    Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Brinda Jagirdar
    Director

FAQs on Rane Engine Valve Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rane Engine Valve Ltd.?

The market cap of Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is ₹223.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rane Engine Valve Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is 46.56 and PB ratio of Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is 2.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rane Engine Valve Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is ₹308.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rane Engine Valve Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane Engine Valve Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is ₹341.05 and 52-week low of Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is ₹195.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data