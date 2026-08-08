Here's the live share price of Rane Engine Valve along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.66
|7.29
|-12.09
|-33.28
|-13.01
|8.11
|11.44
|Bosch
|2.22
|0.18
|10.85
|17.81
|8.77
|32.16
|23.34
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.88
|17.51
|25.83
|17.87
|15.34
|-3.07
|7.31
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|1.15
|3.90
|23.07
|45.15
|81.86
|30.51
|17.32
|Banco Products (India)
|7.31
|0.57
|6.83
|6.16
|15.83
|59.93
|53.12
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.33
|8.53
|3.06
|6.28
|-9.54
|9.93
|10.43
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.69
|9.39
|33.00
|53.65
|57.11
|35.76
|47.15
|GNA Axles
|-1.91
|11.80
|18.98
|18.56
|75.56
|2.02
|7.40
|Triton Valves
|1.60
|-5.87
|-1.26
|24.21
|58.31
|37.03
|20.60
|Autoline Industries
|8.58
|8.84
|18.16
|17.72
|31.73
|4.22
|9.12
|Menon Pistons
|4.54
|-1.49
|25.36
|23.38
|13.16
|10.33
|14.56
|UCAL
|5.00
|3.06
|14.16
|6.73
|-13.88
|-5.34
|-4.37
|I P Rings
|-2.88
|2.20
|2.20
|12.04
|-22.42
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Samkrg Pistons & Rings
|3.90
|2.40
|1.48
|-0.80
|-7.61
|-8.88
|-6.30
|Sibar Auto Parts
|1.93
|-1.49
|0.25
|-3.30
|-21.19
|-2.17
|-3.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rane Engine Valve has declined 13.01% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Rane Engine Valve has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|310.06
|310.92
|10
|295.62
|301.09
|20
|289.08
|293.53
|50
|290.47
|303.22
|100
|346.38
|334.77
|200
|403.04
|363.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rane Engine Valve remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 17, 2025, 02:39 AM IST IST
|Rane Engine Valve Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Apr 07, 2025, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Rane Engine Valve Lt - Fixes Record Date For Merger
|Apr 07, 2025, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Rane Engine Valve Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Apr 04, 2025, 04:57 PM IST IST
|Rane Engine Valve Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Mar 25, 2025, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Rane Engine Valve Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Source: Dion Global
Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TN1972PLC006127 and registration number is 006127. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 566.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane Engine Valve is ₹318.00 as on Apr 21, 2025.
The Rane Engine Valve is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rane Engine Valve is ₹230.06 Cr as on Apr 21, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rane Engine Valve are ₹322.00 and ₹313.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane Engine Valve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane Engine Valve is ₹660.00 and 52-week low of Rane Engine Valve is ₹250.05 as on Apr 21, 2025.
The Rane Engine Valve has shown returns of -0.66% over the past day, 7.29% for the past month, -12.09% over 3 months, -13.01% over 1 year, 8.11% across 3 years, and 11.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rane Engine Valve are 57.51 and 1.85 on Apr 21, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.57 per annum.
Source: Dion Global