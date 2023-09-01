Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TN1972PLC006127 and registration number is 006127. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 382.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is ₹223.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is 46.56 and PB ratio of Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is 2.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is ₹308.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane Engine Valve Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is ₹341.05 and 52-week low of Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is ₹195.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.