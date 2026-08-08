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Rane Engine Valve Share Price

NSE
BSE

RANE ENGINE VALVE

Rane Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Rane Engine Valve along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹318.00 Closed
-0.66₹ -2.10
As on Apr 21, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rane Engine Valve Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹313.25₹322.00
₹318.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹250.05₹660.00
₹318.00
Open Price
₹321.00
Prev. Close
₹320.10
Volume
1,047

Source: Dion Global

Rane Engine Valve Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rane Engine Valve		-0.667.29-12.09-33.28-13.018.1111.44
Bosch		2.220.1810.8517.818.7732.1623.34
Sundram Fasteners		11.8817.5125.8317.8715.34-3.077.31
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		1.153.9023.0745.1581.8630.5117.32
Banco Products (India)		7.310.576.836.1615.8359.9353.12
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.338.533.066.28-9.549.9310.43
Talbros Automotive Components		7.699.3933.0053.6557.1135.7647.15
GNA Axles		-1.9111.8018.9818.5675.562.027.40
Triton Valves		1.60-5.87-1.2624.2158.3137.0320.60
Autoline Industries		8.588.8418.1617.7231.734.229.12
Menon Pistons		4.54-1.4925.3623.3813.1610.3314.56
UCAL		5.003.0614.166.73-13.88-5.34-4.37
I P Rings		-2.882.202.2012.04-22.42-4.84-5.52
Samkrg Pistons & Rings		3.902.401.48-0.80-7.61-8.88-6.30
Sibar Auto Parts		1.93-1.490.25-3.30-21.19-2.17-3.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rane Engine Valve has declined 13.01% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Rane Engine Valve has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).

Rane Engine Valve Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rane Engine Valve Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5310.06310.92
10295.62301.09
20289.08293.53
50290.47303.22
100346.38334.77
200403.04363.59

Source: Dion Global

Rane Engine Valve Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rane Engine Valve remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rane Engine Valve Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 17, 2025, 02:39 AM IST ISTRane Engine Valve Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Apr 07, 2025, 06:39 PM IST ISTRane Engine Valve Lt - Fixes Record Date For Merger
Apr 07, 2025, 06:05 AM IST ISTRane Engine Valve Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Apr 04, 2025, 04:57 PM IST ISTRane Engine Valve Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Mar 25, 2025, 11:46 PM IST ISTRane Engine Valve Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Source: Dion Global

About Rane Engine Valve

Rane Engine Valve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TN1972PLC006127 and registration number is 006127. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 566.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harish Lakshman
    Chairman
  • Mr. L Ganesh
    Director
  • Mr. N Ramesh Rajan
    Director
  • Ms. Vasudha Sundararaman
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Hosangady
    Director

FAQs on Rane Engine Valve Share Price

What is the share price of Rane Engine Valve?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane Engine Valve is ₹318.00 as on Apr 21, 2025.

What kind of stock is Rane Engine Valve?

The Rane Engine Valve is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rane Engine Valve?

The market cap of Rane Engine Valve is ₹230.06 Cr as on Apr 21, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rane Engine Valve?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rane Engine Valve are ₹322.00 and ₹313.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rane Engine Valve?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane Engine Valve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane Engine Valve is ₹660.00 and 52-week low of Rane Engine Valve is ₹250.05 as on Apr 21, 2025.

How has the Rane Engine Valve performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rane Engine Valve has shown returns of -0.66% over the past day, 7.29% for the past month, -12.09% over 3 months, -13.01% over 1 year, 8.11% across 3 years, and 11.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rane Engine Valve?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rane Engine Valve are 57.51 and 1.85 on Apr 21, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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