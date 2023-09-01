Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.70
|8.12
|30.84
|34.51
|8.54
|21.83
|-36.84
|3.99
|0.07
|2.18
|3.86
|7.62
|53.38
|-11.12
|3.66
|1.63
|12.25
|28.96
|51.95
|190.77
|93.40
|1.23
|-19.94
|50.71
|99.63
|183.93
|298.06
|61.94
|0.66
|45.49
|81.88
|124.70
|104.52
|455.33
|126.32
|1.39
|-3.02
|13.73
|16.63
|25.09
|-8.55
|-17.06
|-0.04
|17.90
|82.47
|142.70
|112.73
|732.07
|265.68
|-47.09
|-47.54
|-26.35
|-40.15
|-22.37
|152.33
|44.80
|-11.31
|12.28
|40.90
|29.47
|20.54
|158.75
|51.46
|1.12
|-1.48
|19.50
|27.83
|45.96
|68.73
|75.76
|1.02
|-2.30
|12.40
|50.48
|21.62
|52.09
|-35.13
|11.89
|7.00
|13.17
|19.73
|16.14
|181.91
|80.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900TN1985PLC012343 and registration number is 012343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 543.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of UCAL Ltd. is ₹344.31 Cr as on Jul 26, 2023.
P/E ratio of UCAL Ltd. is 62.48 and PB ratio of UCAL Ltd. is 0.96 as on Jul 26, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UCAL Ltd. is ₹155.70 as on Jul 26, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UCAL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UCAL Ltd. is ₹163.90 and 52-week low of UCAL Ltd. is ₹105.45 as on Jul 26, 2023.