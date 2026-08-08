What is the share price of UCAL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UCAL is ₹119.70 as on .

What kind of stock is UCAL? The UCAL is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UCAL? The market cap of UCAL is ₹264.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of UCAL? Today’s highest and lowest price of UCAL are ₹119.70 and ₹115.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UCAL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UCAL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UCAL is ₹151.95 and 52-week low of UCAL is ₹79.00 as on .

How has the UCAL performed historically in terms of returns? The UCAL has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, 3.06% for the past month, 14.16% over 3 months, -13.88% over 1 year, -5.34% across 3 years, and -4.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UCAL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UCAL are -7.94 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global