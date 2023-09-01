Follow Us

UCAL LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | NSE
₹155.70 Closed
00
As on Jul 26, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

UCAL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹154.65₹160.00
₹155.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.45₹163.90
₹155.70
Open Price
₹158.00
Prev. Close
₹155.70
Volume
0

UCAL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1158.92
  • R2162.13
  • R3164.27
  • Pivot
    156.78
  • S1153.57
  • S2151.43
  • S3148.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5123.41138.99
  • 10125.47138.45
  • 20126.57138.25
  • 50131.65135.77
  • 100125.56131.58
  • 200127.88128.75

UCAL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.708.1230.8434.518.5421.83-36.84
3.990.072.183.867.6253.38-11.12
3.661.6312.2528.9651.95190.7793.40
1.23-19.9450.7199.63183.93298.0661.94
0.6645.4981.88124.70104.52455.33126.32
1.39-3.0213.7316.6325.09-8.55-17.06
-0.0417.9082.47142.70112.73732.07265.68
-47.09-47.54-26.35-40.15-22.37152.3344.80
-11.3112.2840.9029.4720.54158.7551.46
1.12-1.4819.5027.8345.9668.7375.76
1.02-2.3012.4050.4821.6252.09-35.13
11.897.0013.1719.7316.14181.9180.89

UCAL Ltd. Share Holdings

UCAL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About UCAL Ltd.

Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900TN1985PLC012343 and registration number is 012343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 543.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayakar Krishnamurthy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ram Ramamurthy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S Balasubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lakshminarayanan Priyadarshini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. I V Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhaya Shankar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on UCAL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of UCAL Ltd.?

The market cap of UCAL Ltd. is ₹344.31 Cr as on Jul 26, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of UCAL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of UCAL Ltd. is 62.48 and PB ratio of UCAL Ltd. is 0.96 as on Jul 26, 2023.

What is the share price of UCAL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UCAL Ltd. is ₹155.70 as on Jul 26, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UCAL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UCAL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UCAL Ltd. is ₹163.90 and 52-week low of UCAL Ltd. is ₹105.45 as on Jul 26, 2023.

