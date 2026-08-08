Here's the live share price of UCAL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|UCAL
|5.00
|3.06
|14.16
|6.73
|-13.88
|-5.34
|-4.37
|Bosch
|2.22
|0.18
|10.85
|17.81
|8.77
|32.16
|23.34
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.88
|17.51
|25.83
|17.87
|15.34
|-3.07
|7.31
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|1.15
|3.90
|23.07
|45.15
|81.86
|30.51
|17.32
|Banco Products (India)
|7.31
|0.57
|6.83
|6.16
|15.83
|59.93
|53.12
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.33
|8.53
|3.06
|6.28
|-9.54
|9.93
|10.43
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.69
|9.39
|33.00
|53.65
|57.11
|35.76
|47.15
|GNA Axles
|-1.91
|11.80
|18.98
|18.56
|75.56
|2.02
|7.40
|Triton Valves
|1.60
|-5.87
|-1.26
|24.21
|58.31
|37.03
|20.60
|Autoline Industries
|8.58
|8.84
|18.16
|17.72
|31.73
|4.22
|9.12
|Menon Pistons
|4.54
|-1.49
|25.36
|23.38
|13.16
|10.33
|14.56
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.66
|7.29
|-12.09
|-33.28
|-13.01
|8.11
|11.44
|I P Rings
|-2.88
|2.20
|2.20
|12.04
|-22.42
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Samkrg Pistons & Rings
|3.90
|2.40
|1.48
|-0.80
|-7.61
|-8.88
|-6.30
|Sibar Auto Parts
|1.93
|-1.49
|0.25
|-3.30
|-21.19
|-2.17
|-3.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, UCAL has declined 13.88% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, UCAL has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.66
|116.09
|10
|115.98
|116.12
|20
|116.65
|115.96
|50
|109.86
|112.33
|100
|104.07
|110
|200
|110.75
|114.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, UCAL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|UCAL - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Results 30.06.2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|UCAL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 09, 2026, 01:36 AM IST IST
|UCAL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 09, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|UCAL - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 06, 2026, 04:02 PM IST IST
|UCAL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
UCAL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900TN1985PLC012343 and registration number is 012343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 646.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UCAL is ₹119.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UCAL is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of UCAL is ₹264.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of UCAL are ₹119.70 and ₹115.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UCAL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UCAL is ₹151.95 and 52-week low of UCAL is ₹79.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UCAL has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, 3.06% for the past month, 14.16% over 3 months, -13.88% over 1 year, -5.34% across 3 years, and -4.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UCAL are -7.94 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global