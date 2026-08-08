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UCAL Share Price

NSE
BSE

UCAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of UCAL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.70 Closed
1.18₹ 1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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UCAL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.00₹119.70
₹119.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.00₹151.95
₹119.70
Open Price
₹115.00
Prev. Close
₹118.30
Volume
1,571

Source: Dion Global

UCAL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
UCAL		5.003.0614.166.73-13.88-5.34-4.37
Bosch		2.220.1810.8517.818.7732.1623.34
Sundram Fasteners		11.8817.5125.8317.8715.34-3.077.31
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		1.153.9023.0745.1581.8630.5117.32
Banco Products (India)		7.310.576.836.1615.8359.9353.12
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.338.533.066.28-9.549.9310.43
Talbros Automotive Components		7.699.3933.0053.6557.1135.7647.15
GNA Axles		-1.9111.8018.9818.5675.562.027.40
Triton Valves		1.60-5.87-1.2624.2158.3137.0320.60
Autoline Industries		8.588.8418.1617.7231.734.229.12
Menon Pistons		4.54-1.4925.3623.3813.1610.3314.56
Rane Engine Valve		-0.667.29-12.09-33.28-13.018.1111.44
I P Rings		-2.882.202.2012.04-22.42-4.84-5.52
Samkrg Pistons & Rings		3.902.401.48-0.80-7.61-8.88-6.30
Sibar Auto Parts		1.93-1.490.25-3.30-21.19-2.17-3.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, UCAL has declined 13.88% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, UCAL has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).

UCAL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

UCAL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.66116.09
10115.98116.12
20116.65115.96
50109.86112.33
100104.07110
200110.75114.44

Source: Dion Global

UCAL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, UCAL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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UCAL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTUCAL - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Results 30.06.2026
Jul 14, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTUCAL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 09, 2026, 01:36 AM IST ISTUCAL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 09, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTUCAL - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 06, 2026, 04:02 PM IST ISTUCAL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About UCAL

UCAL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900TN1985PLC012343 and registration number is 012343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 646.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayakar Krishnamurthy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ram Ramamurthy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Adithya Srivatsa Jayakar
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. S Balasubramanian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. I V Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhaya Shankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sandhya Shekhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R Sundar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on UCAL Share Price

What is the share price of UCAL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UCAL is ₹119.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is UCAL?

The UCAL is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UCAL?

The market cap of UCAL is ₹264.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of UCAL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of UCAL are ₹119.70 and ₹115.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UCAL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UCAL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UCAL is ₹151.95 and 52-week low of UCAL is ₹79.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the UCAL performed historically in terms of returns?

The UCAL has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, 3.06% for the past month, 14.16% over 3 months, -13.88% over 1 year, -5.34% across 3 years, and -4.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UCAL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UCAL are -7.94 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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