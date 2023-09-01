Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.42
|9.55
|68.17
|57.90
|14.96
|194.24
|-10.97
|3.91
|-0.02
|1.99
|3.74
|7.57
|52.99
|-11.13
|4.27
|1.83
|12.34
|29.20
|52.15
|192.91
|93.80
|0.45
|45.35
|81.80
|125.01
|104.77
|454.00
|125.36
|1.30
|-3.04
|13.45
|16.52
|24.93
|-7.74
|-17.24
|0.65
|19.09
|84.26
|145.10
|114.92
|737.89
|269.19
|-46.37
|-47.26
|-25.95
|-39.88
|-21.84
|153.68
|45.46
|12.21
|38.87
|47.05
|67.00
|50.40
|501.12
|234.22
|-10.77
|12.95
|41.80
|30.73
|20.76
|167.84
|53.43
|2.17
|-2.49
|18.64
|22.34
|-1.88
|10.42
|-42.78
|4.10
|-0.02
|14.95
|55.07
|24.56
|56.30
|-33.69
|1.89
|7.38
|26.49
|16.31
|34.57
|145.40
|17.69
|1.74
|-10.65
|5.44
|1.27
|-6.61
|19.39
|-42.70
|-5.06
|-10.67
|-3.63
|5.48
|-30.06
|-23.76
|-80.60
|5.37
|9.95
|30.96
|49.74
|67.35
|47.22
|13.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
I P Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920TN1991PLC020232 and registration number is 020232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 272.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of I P Rings Ltd. is ₹184.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of I P Rings Ltd. is -103.89 and PB ratio of I P Rings Ltd. is 1.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for I P Rings Ltd. is ₹145.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which I P Rings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of I P Rings Ltd. is ₹161.80 and 52-week low of I P Rings Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.