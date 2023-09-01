Follow Us

I P RINGS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | BSE
₹145.65 Closed
22.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
I P Rings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹144.80₹145.65
₹145.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹161.80
₹145.65
Open Price
₹144.90
Prev. Close
₹142.80
Volume
3,248

I P Rings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1145.93
  • R2146.22
  • R3146.78
  • Pivot
    145.37
  • S1145.08
  • S2144.52
  • S3144.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5124.05142.81
  • 10125.72143.88
  • 20124.56143.07
  • 50125.85132.57
  • 100119.64121
  • 200123.68114.84

I P Rings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.429.5568.1757.9014.96194.24-10.97
3.91-0.021.993.747.5752.99-11.13
4.271.8312.3429.2052.15192.9193.80
0.4545.3581.80125.01104.77454.00125.36
1.30-3.0413.4516.5224.93-7.74-17.24
0.6519.0984.26145.10114.92737.89269.19
-46.37-47.26-25.95-39.88-21.84153.6845.46
12.2138.8747.0567.0050.40501.12234.22
-10.7712.9541.8030.7320.76167.8453.43
2.17-2.4918.6422.34-1.8810.42-42.78
4.10-0.0214.9555.0724.5656.30-33.69
1.897.3826.4916.3134.57145.4017.69
1.74-10.655.441.27-6.6119.39-42.70
-5.06-10.67-3.635.48-30.06-23.76-80.60
5.379.9530.9649.7467.3547.2213.80

I P Rings Ltd. Share Holdings

I P Rings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About I P Rings Ltd.

I P Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920TN1991PLC020232 and registration number is 020232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 272.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A Venkataramani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Govindarajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ryosuke Hasumi
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Sandhya Shekhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Vijayaraghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin Paul
    Independent Director

FAQs on I P Rings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of I P Rings Ltd.?

The market cap of I P Rings Ltd. is ₹184.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of I P Rings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of I P Rings Ltd. is -103.89 and PB ratio of I P Rings Ltd. is 1.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of I P Rings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for I P Rings Ltd. is ₹145.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of I P Rings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which I P Rings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of I P Rings Ltd. is ₹161.80 and 52-week low of I P Rings Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

