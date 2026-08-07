Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

I P Rings Share Price

NSE
BSE

I P RINGS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of I P Rings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹128.00 Closed
2.40₹ 3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

I P Rings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.95₹129.90
₹128.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹93.00₹174.85
₹128.00
Open Price
₹129.90
Prev. Close
₹125.00
Volume
522

Source: Dion Global

I P Rings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
I P Rings		-2.882.202.2012.04-22.42-4.84-5.52
Bosch		2.220.1810.8517.818.7732.1623.34
Sundram Fasteners		11.8817.5125.8317.8715.34-3.077.31
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		1.153.9023.0745.1581.8630.5117.32
Banco Products (India)		7.310.576.836.1615.8359.9353.12
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.338.533.066.28-9.549.9310.43
Talbros Automotive Components		7.699.3933.0053.6557.1135.7647.15
GNA Axles		-1.9111.8018.9818.5675.562.027.40
Triton Valves		1.60-5.87-1.2624.2158.3137.0320.60
Autoline Industries		8.588.8418.1617.7231.734.229.12
Menon Pistons		4.54-1.4925.3623.3813.1610.3314.56
UCAL		5.003.0614.166.73-13.88-5.34-4.37
Rane Engine Valve		-0.667.29-12.09-33.28-13.018.1111.44
Samkrg Pistons & Rings		3.902.401.48-0.80-7.61-8.88-6.30
Sibar Auto Parts		1.93-1.490.25-3.30-21.19-2.17-3.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, I P Rings has declined 22.42% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, I P Rings has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).

I P Rings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

I P Rings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5130.01128.43
10126.32127.63
20125.01126.38
50123.45123.9
100118.43121.74
200118.92124.66

Source: Dion Global

I P Rings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, I P Rings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

I P Rings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTI P Rings - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Lease Agreement Dated August 01, 2026 To Establish Additional Manufacturing Fac
Jul 28, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTI P Rings - Letter Sent To The Shareholders Of The Company Regarding Annual Report For FY 2025-26.
Jul 27, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTI P Rings - 35Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On August 24, 2026.
Jul 27, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTI P Rings - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 07, 2026, 03:15 PM IST ISTI P Rings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About I P Rings

I P Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920TN1991PLC020232 and registration number is 020232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 336.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A Venkataramani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Govindarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nagarajan Balavijayan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikram Vijayaraghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin Paul
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anandi Iyer
    Independent Director

FAQs on I P Rings Share Price

What is the share price of I P Rings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for I P Rings is ₹128.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is I P Rings?

The I P Rings is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of I P Rings?

The market cap of I P Rings is ₹162.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of I P Rings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of I P Rings are ₹129.90 and ₹127.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of I P Rings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which I P Rings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of I P Rings is ₹174.85 and 52-week low of I P Rings is ₹93.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the I P Rings performed historically in terms of returns?

The I P Rings has shown returns of 2.4% over the past day, 2.2% for the past month, 2.2% over 3 months, -22.42% over 1 year, -4.84% across 3 years, and -5.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of I P Rings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of I P Rings are 94.40 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

I P Rings News

More I P Rings News
Market Pulse