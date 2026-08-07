Here's the live share price of I P Rings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|I P Rings
|-2.88
|2.20
|2.20
|12.04
|-22.42
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Bosch
|2.22
|0.18
|10.85
|17.81
|8.77
|32.16
|23.34
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.88
|17.51
|25.83
|17.87
|15.34
|-3.07
|7.31
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|1.15
|3.90
|23.07
|45.15
|81.86
|30.51
|17.32
|Banco Products (India)
|7.31
|0.57
|6.83
|6.16
|15.83
|59.93
|53.12
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.33
|8.53
|3.06
|6.28
|-9.54
|9.93
|10.43
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.69
|9.39
|33.00
|53.65
|57.11
|35.76
|47.15
|GNA Axles
|-1.91
|11.80
|18.98
|18.56
|75.56
|2.02
|7.40
|Triton Valves
|1.60
|-5.87
|-1.26
|24.21
|58.31
|37.03
|20.60
|Autoline Industries
|8.58
|8.84
|18.16
|17.72
|31.73
|4.22
|9.12
|Menon Pistons
|4.54
|-1.49
|25.36
|23.38
|13.16
|10.33
|14.56
|UCAL
|5.00
|3.06
|14.16
|6.73
|-13.88
|-5.34
|-4.37
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.66
|7.29
|-12.09
|-33.28
|-13.01
|8.11
|11.44
|Samkrg Pistons & Rings
|3.90
|2.40
|1.48
|-0.80
|-7.61
|-8.88
|-6.30
|Sibar Auto Parts
|1.93
|-1.49
|0.25
|-3.30
|-21.19
|-2.17
|-3.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, I P Rings has declined 22.42% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, I P Rings has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|130.01
|128.43
|10
|126.32
|127.63
|20
|125.01
|126.38
|50
|123.45
|123.9
|100
|118.43
|121.74
|200
|118.92
|124.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, I P Rings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|I P Rings - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Lease Agreement Dated August 01, 2026 To Establish Additional Manufacturing Fac
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|I P Rings - Letter Sent To The Shareholders Of The Company Regarding Annual Report For FY 2025-26.
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|I P Rings - 35Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On August 24, 2026.
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|I P Rings - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:15 PM IST IST
|I P Rings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
I P Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920TN1991PLC020232 and registration number is 020232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 336.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for I P Rings is ₹128.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The I P Rings is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of I P Rings is ₹162.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of I P Rings are ₹129.90 and ₹127.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which I P Rings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of I P Rings is ₹174.85 and 52-week low of I P Rings is ₹93.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The I P Rings has shown returns of 2.4% over the past day, 2.2% for the past month, 2.2% over 3 months, -22.42% over 1 year, -4.84% across 3 years, and -5.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of I P Rings are 94.40 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global