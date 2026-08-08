What is the share price of Menon Pistons? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Menon Pistons is ₹74.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Menon Pistons? The Menon Pistons is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Menon Pistons? The market cap of Menon Pistons is ₹377.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Menon Pistons? Today’s highest and lowest price of Menon Pistons are ₹76.05 and ₹74.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Menon Pistons? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Menon Pistons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Menon Pistons is ₹81.50 and 52-week low of Menon Pistons is ₹46.16 as on .

How has the Menon Pistons performed historically in terms of returns? The Menon Pistons has shown returns of -1.29% over the past day, -1.49% for the past month, 25.36% over 3 months, 13.16% over 1 year, 10.33% across 3 years, and 14.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Menon Pistons? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Menon Pistons are 14.51 and 2.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global