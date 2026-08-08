Here's the live share price of Menon Pistons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Menon Pistons
|4.54
|-1.49
|25.36
|23.38
|13.16
|10.33
|14.56
|Bosch
|2.22
|0.18
|10.85
|17.81
|8.77
|32.16
|23.34
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.88
|17.51
|25.83
|17.87
|15.34
|-3.07
|7.31
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|1.15
|3.90
|23.07
|45.15
|81.86
|30.51
|17.32
|Banco Products (India)
|7.31
|0.57
|6.83
|6.16
|15.83
|59.93
|53.12
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.33
|8.53
|3.06
|6.28
|-9.54
|9.93
|10.43
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.69
|9.39
|33.00
|53.65
|57.11
|35.76
|47.15
|GNA Axles
|-1.91
|11.80
|18.98
|18.56
|75.56
|2.02
|7.40
|Triton Valves
|1.60
|-5.87
|-1.26
|24.21
|58.31
|37.03
|20.60
|Autoline Industries
|8.58
|8.84
|18.16
|17.72
|31.73
|4.22
|9.12
|UCAL
|5.00
|3.06
|14.16
|6.73
|-13.88
|-5.34
|-4.37
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.66
|7.29
|-12.09
|-33.28
|-13.01
|8.11
|11.44
|I P Rings
|-2.88
|2.20
|2.20
|12.04
|-22.42
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Samkrg Pistons & Rings
|3.90
|2.40
|1.48
|-0.80
|-7.61
|-8.88
|-6.30
|Sibar Auto Parts
|1.93
|-1.49
|0.25
|-3.30
|-21.19
|-2.17
|-3.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Menon Pistons has gained 13.16% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Menon Pistons has outperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.79
|73.32
|10
|73.71
|73.14
|20
|72.72
|72.13
|50
|65.3
|67.86
|100
|60.54
|64.13
|200
|59.97
|62.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Menon Pistons remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Menon Pistons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Menon Pistons - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Menon Pistons - Approved Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report Of Statutor
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Menon Pistons - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. Wednesday, 05Th August, 2026.
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Menon Pistons - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimaion Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held O
Source: Dion Global
Menon Pistons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300MH1977PLC019823 and registration number is 019823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 244.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Menon Pistons is ₹74.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Menon Pistons is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Menon Pistons is ₹377.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Menon Pistons are ₹76.05 and ₹74.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Menon Pistons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Menon Pistons is ₹81.50 and 52-week low of Menon Pistons is ₹46.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Menon Pistons has shown returns of -1.29% over the past day, -1.49% for the past month, 25.36% over 3 months, 13.16% over 1 year, 10.33% across 3 years, and 14.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Menon Pistons are 14.51 and 2.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global