Menon Pistons Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MENON PISTONS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | BSE
₹74.78 Closed
-1.27-0.96
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Menon Pistons Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.00₹76.49
₹74.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.20₹81.39
₹74.78
Open Price
₹75.08
Prev. Close
₹75.74
Volume
76,739

Menon Pistons Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R176.46
  • R277.72
  • R378.95
  • Pivot
    75.23
  • S173.97
  • S272.74
  • S371.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 553.5774.97
  • 1054.0772.52
  • 2055.4568.58
  • 5053.4262.54
  • 10048.7857.8
  • 20049.0853.74

Menon Pistons Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.2138.8747.0567.0050.40501.12234.22
3.91-0.021.993.747.5752.99-11.13
4.271.8312.3429.2052.15192.9193.80
0.4545.3581.80125.01104.77454.00125.36
1.30-3.0413.4516.5224.93-7.74-17.24
0.6519.0984.26145.10114.92737.89269.19
-46.37-47.26-25.95-39.88-21.84153.6845.46
-10.7712.9541.8030.7320.76167.8453.43
2.17-2.4918.6422.34-1.8810.42-42.78
4.10-0.0214.9555.0724.5656.30-33.69
1.897.3826.4916.3134.57145.4017.69
-1.429.5568.1757.9014.96194.24-10.97
1.74-10.655.441.27-6.6119.39-42.70
-5.06-10.67-3.635.48-30.06-23.76-80.60
5.379.9530.9649.7467.3547.2213.80

Menon Pistons Ltd. Share Holdings

Menon Pistons Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Menon Pistons Ltd.

Menon Pistons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300MH1977PLC019823 and registration number is 019823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 201.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sachin Menon
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. R D Dixit
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajitkumar S Belur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Sambhoos
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Kutte
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neha Marathe
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Menon Pistons Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Menon Pistons Ltd.?

The market cap of Menon Pistons Ltd. is ₹381.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Menon Pistons Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Menon Pistons Ltd. is 16.01 and PB ratio of Menon Pistons Ltd. is 3.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Menon Pistons Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Menon Pistons Ltd. is ₹74.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Menon Pistons Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Menon Pistons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Menon Pistons Ltd. is ₹81.39 and 52-week low of Menon Pistons Ltd. is ₹37.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

