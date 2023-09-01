Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.21
|38.87
|47.05
|67.00
|50.40
|501.12
|234.22
|3.91
|-0.02
|1.99
|3.74
|7.57
|52.99
|-11.13
|4.27
|1.83
|12.34
|29.20
|52.15
|192.91
|93.80
|0.45
|45.35
|81.80
|125.01
|104.77
|454.00
|125.36
|1.30
|-3.04
|13.45
|16.52
|24.93
|-7.74
|-17.24
|0.65
|19.09
|84.26
|145.10
|114.92
|737.89
|269.19
|-46.37
|-47.26
|-25.95
|-39.88
|-21.84
|153.68
|45.46
|-10.77
|12.95
|41.80
|30.73
|20.76
|167.84
|53.43
|2.17
|-2.49
|18.64
|22.34
|-1.88
|10.42
|-42.78
|4.10
|-0.02
|14.95
|55.07
|24.56
|56.30
|-33.69
|1.89
|7.38
|26.49
|16.31
|34.57
|145.40
|17.69
|-1.42
|9.55
|68.17
|57.90
|14.96
|194.24
|-10.97
|1.74
|-10.65
|5.44
|1.27
|-6.61
|19.39
|-42.70
|-5.06
|-10.67
|-3.63
|5.48
|-30.06
|-23.76
|-80.60
|5.37
|9.95
|30.96
|49.74
|67.35
|47.22
|13.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Menon Pistons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300MH1977PLC019823 and registration number is 019823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 201.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Menon Pistons Ltd. is ₹381.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Menon Pistons Ltd. is 16.01 and PB ratio of Menon Pistons Ltd. is 3.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Menon Pistons Ltd. is ₹74.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Menon Pistons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Menon Pistons Ltd. is ₹81.39 and 52-week low of Menon Pistons Ltd. is ₹37.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.