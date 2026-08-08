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Menon Pistons Share Price

NSE
BSE

MENON PISTONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Menon Pistons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹74.10 Closed
-1.29₹ -0.97
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Menon Pistons Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.02₹76.05
₹74.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.16₹81.50
₹74.10
Open Price
₹76.05
Prev. Close
₹75.07
Volume
2,332

Source: Dion Global

Menon Pistons Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Menon Pistons		4.54-1.4925.3623.3813.1610.3314.56
Bosch		2.220.1810.8517.818.7732.1623.34
Sundram Fasteners		11.8817.5125.8317.8715.34-3.077.31
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		1.153.9023.0745.1581.8630.5117.32
Banco Products (India)		7.310.576.836.1615.8359.9353.12
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.338.533.066.28-9.549.9310.43
Talbros Automotive Components		7.699.3933.0053.6557.1135.7647.15
GNA Axles		-1.9111.8018.9818.5675.562.027.40
Triton Valves		1.60-5.87-1.2624.2158.3137.0320.60
Autoline Industries		8.588.8418.1617.7231.734.229.12
UCAL		5.003.0614.166.73-13.88-5.34-4.37
Rane Engine Valve		-0.667.29-12.09-33.28-13.018.1111.44
I P Rings		-2.882.202.2012.04-22.42-4.84-5.52
Samkrg Pistons & Rings		3.902.401.48-0.80-7.61-8.88-6.30
Sibar Auto Parts		1.93-1.490.25-3.30-21.19-2.17-3.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Menon Pistons has gained 13.16% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Menon Pistons has outperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).

Menon Pistons Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Menon Pistons Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.7973.32
1073.7173.14
2072.7272.13
5065.367.86
10060.5464.13
20059.9762.35

Source: Dion Global

Menon Pistons Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Menon Pistons remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Menon Pistons Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTMenon Pistons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTMenon Pistons - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTMenon Pistons - Approved Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report Of Statutor
Aug 05, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTMenon Pistons - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. Wednesday, 05Th August, 2026.
Jul 25, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTMenon Pistons - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimaion Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held O

Source: Dion Global

About Menon Pistons

Menon Pistons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300MH1977PLC019823 and registration number is 019823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 244.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sachin Menon
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sharanya Menon
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Devika Menon
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nivedita Menon
    Executive Director
  • Mr. R D Dixit
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Neha Marathe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Basavaraj K Kullolli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R C Nathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurudas Chorage
    Independent Director

FAQs on Menon Pistons Share Price

What is the share price of Menon Pistons?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Menon Pistons is ₹74.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Menon Pistons?

The Menon Pistons is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Menon Pistons?

The market cap of Menon Pistons is ₹377.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Menon Pistons?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Menon Pistons are ₹76.05 and ₹74.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Menon Pistons?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Menon Pistons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Menon Pistons is ₹81.50 and 52-week low of Menon Pistons is ₹46.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Menon Pistons performed historically in terms of returns?

The Menon Pistons has shown returns of -1.29% over the past day, -1.49% for the past month, 25.36% over 3 months, 13.16% over 1 year, 10.33% across 3 years, and 14.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Menon Pistons?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Menon Pistons are 14.51 and 2.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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