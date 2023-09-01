Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.06
|-10.67
|-3.63
|5.48
|-30.06
|-23.76
|-80.60
|3.91
|-0.02
|1.99
|3.74
|7.57
|52.99
|-11.13
|4.27
|1.83
|12.34
|29.20
|52.15
|192.91
|93.80
|0.45
|45.35
|81.80
|125.01
|104.77
|454.00
|125.36
|1.30
|-3.04
|13.45
|16.52
|24.93
|-7.74
|-17.24
|0.65
|19.09
|84.26
|145.10
|114.92
|737.89
|269.19
|-46.37
|-47.26
|-25.95
|-39.88
|-21.84
|153.68
|45.46
|12.21
|38.87
|47.05
|67.00
|50.40
|501.12
|234.22
|-10.77
|12.95
|41.80
|30.73
|20.76
|167.84
|53.43
|2.17
|-2.49
|18.64
|22.34
|-1.88
|10.42
|-42.78
|4.10
|-0.02
|14.95
|55.07
|24.56
|56.30
|-33.69
|1.89
|7.38
|26.49
|16.31
|34.57
|145.40
|17.69
|-1.42
|9.55
|68.17
|57.90
|14.96
|194.24
|-10.97
|1.74
|-10.65
|5.44
|1.27
|-6.61
|19.39
|-42.70
|5.37
|9.95
|30.96
|49.74
|67.35
|47.22
|13.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34201AP1983PLC003817 and registration number is 003817. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of three wheelers and motorcycles including side cars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is ₹12.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is -33.05 and PB ratio of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is ₹7.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is ₹13.79 and 52-week low of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is ₹6.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.