SIBAR AUTO PARTS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.70 Closed
-0.65-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.70₹8.13
₹7.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.52₹13.79
₹7.70
Open Price
₹8.10
Prev. Close
₹7.75
Volume
13,643

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.99
  • R28.27
  • R38.42
  • Pivot
    7.84
  • S17.56
  • S27.41
  • S37.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.418.01
  • 1010.468.07
  • 2010.438.23
  • 5010.268.54
  • 1009.198.62
  • 200108.73

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.06-10.67-3.635.48-30.06-23.76-80.60
3.91-0.021.993.747.5752.99-11.13
4.271.8312.3429.2052.15192.9193.80
0.4545.3581.80125.01104.77454.00125.36
1.30-3.0413.4516.5224.93-7.74-17.24
0.6519.0984.26145.10114.92737.89269.19
-46.37-47.26-25.95-39.88-21.84153.6845.46
12.2138.8747.0567.0050.40501.12234.22
-10.7712.9541.8030.7320.76167.8453.43
2.17-2.4918.6422.34-1.8810.42-42.78
4.10-0.0214.9555.0724.5656.30-33.69
1.897.3826.4916.3134.57145.4017.69
-1.429.5568.1757.9014.96194.24-10.97
1.74-10.655.441.27-6.6119.39-42.70
5.379.9530.9649.7467.3547.2213.80

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. Share Holdings

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sibar Auto Parts Ltd.

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34201AP1983PLC003817 and registration number is 003817. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of three wheelers and motorcycles including side cars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narayana Yadla
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pemmasani Veeranarayana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pemmasani Madhu Pratap
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pemmasani Ravichandra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pemmasani Sugunamma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Katragadda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sibar Auto Parts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd.?

The market cap of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is ₹12.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is -33.05 and PB ratio of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is ₹7.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is ₹13.79 and 52-week low of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is ₹6.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

