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Sibar Auto Parts Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIBAR AUTO PARTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Sibar Auto Parts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.92 Closed
2.46₹ 0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sibar Auto Parts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.60₹8.19
₹7.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.50₹12.31
₹7.92
Open Price
₹7.60
Prev. Close
₹7.73
Volume
1,800

Source: Dion Global

Sibar Auto Parts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sibar Auto Parts		1.93-1.490.25-3.30-21.19-2.17-3.12
Bosch		2.220.1810.8517.818.7732.1623.34
Sundram Fasteners		11.8817.5125.8317.8715.34-3.077.31
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		1.153.9023.0745.1581.8630.5117.32
Banco Products (India)		7.310.576.836.1615.8359.9353.12
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.338.533.066.28-9.549.9310.43
Talbros Automotive Components		7.699.3933.0053.6557.1135.7647.15
GNA Axles		-1.9111.8018.9818.5675.562.027.40
Triton Valves		1.60-5.87-1.2624.2158.3137.0320.60
Autoline Industries		8.588.8418.1617.7231.734.229.12
Menon Pistons		4.54-1.4925.3623.3813.1610.3314.56
UCAL		5.003.0614.166.73-13.88-5.34-4.37
Rane Engine Valve		-0.667.29-12.09-33.28-13.018.1111.44
I P Rings		-2.882.202.2012.04-22.42-4.84-5.52
Samkrg Pistons & Rings		3.902.401.48-0.80-7.61-8.88-6.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sibar Auto Parts has declined 21.19% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Sibar Auto Parts has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).

Sibar Auto Parts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sibar Auto Parts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.837.85
107.847.86
207.927.87
507.787.81
1007.617.82
2008.068.2

Source: Dion Global

Sibar Auto Parts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sibar Auto Parts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sibar Auto Parts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTSibar Auto Parts - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 18, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTSibar Auto Parts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTSibar Auto Parts - Results For The Year Ended On 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTSibar Auto Parts - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
May 28, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTSibar Auto Parts - Submission Of Audited Financial Results, Statement Of Assets & Liabilities And Cash Flow Statements Etc.,

Source: Dion Global

About Sibar Auto Parts

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34201AP1983PLC003817 and registration number is 003817. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of three wheelers and motorcycles including side cars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narayana Yadla
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pemmasani Madhu Pratap
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pemmasani Ravichandra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pemmasani Sugunamma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Katragadda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sibar Auto Parts Share Price

What is the share price of Sibar Auto Parts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sibar Auto Parts is ₹7.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sibar Auto Parts?

The Sibar Auto Parts is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sibar Auto Parts?

The market cap of Sibar Auto Parts is ₹13.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sibar Auto Parts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sibar Auto Parts are ₹8.19 and ₹7.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sibar Auto Parts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sibar Auto Parts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sibar Auto Parts is ₹12.31 and 52-week low of Sibar Auto Parts is ₹6.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sibar Auto Parts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sibar Auto Parts has shown returns of 2.46% over the past day, -1.49% for the past month, 0.25% over 3 months, -21.19% over 1 year, -2.17% across 3 years, and -3.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sibar Auto Parts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sibar Auto Parts are -8.23 and 1.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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