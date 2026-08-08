Here's the live share price of Sibar Auto Parts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sibar Auto Parts
|1.93
|-1.49
|0.25
|-3.30
|-21.19
|-2.17
|-3.12
|Bosch
|2.22
|0.18
|10.85
|17.81
|8.77
|32.16
|23.34
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.88
|17.51
|25.83
|17.87
|15.34
|-3.07
|7.31
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|1.15
|3.90
|23.07
|45.15
|81.86
|30.51
|17.32
|Banco Products (India)
|7.31
|0.57
|6.83
|6.16
|15.83
|59.93
|53.12
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.33
|8.53
|3.06
|6.28
|-9.54
|9.93
|10.43
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.69
|9.39
|33.00
|53.65
|57.11
|35.76
|47.15
|GNA Axles
|-1.91
|11.80
|18.98
|18.56
|75.56
|2.02
|7.40
|Triton Valves
|1.60
|-5.87
|-1.26
|24.21
|58.31
|37.03
|20.60
|Autoline Industries
|8.58
|8.84
|18.16
|17.72
|31.73
|4.22
|9.12
|Menon Pistons
|4.54
|-1.49
|25.36
|23.38
|13.16
|10.33
|14.56
|UCAL
|5.00
|3.06
|14.16
|6.73
|-13.88
|-5.34
|-4.37
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.66
|7.29
|-12.09
|-33.28
|-13.01
|8.11
|11.44
|I P Rings
|-2.88
|2.20
|2.20
|12.04
|-22.42
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Samkrg Pistons & Rings
|3.90
|2.40
|1.48
|-0.80
|-7.61
|-8.88
|-6.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sibar Auto Parts has declined 21.19% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Sibar Auto Parts has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.83
|7.85
|10
|7.84
|7.86
|20
|7.92
|7.87
|50
|7.78
|7.81
|100
|7.61
|7.82
|200
|8.06
|8.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sibar Auto Parts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Sibar Auto Parts - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Sibar Auto Parts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|Sibar Auto Parts - Results For The Year Ended On 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Sibar Auto Parts - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
|May 28, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Sibar Auto Parts - Submission Of Audited Financial Results, Statement Of Assets & Liabilities And Cash Flow Statements Etc.,
Source: Dion Global
Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34201AP1983PLC003817 and registration number is 003817. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of three wheelers and motorcycles including side cars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sibar Auto Parts is ₹7.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sibar Auto Parts is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sibar Auto Parts is ₹13.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sibar Auto Parts are ₹8.19 and ₹7.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sibar Auto Parts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sibar Auto Parts is ₹12.31 and 52-week low of Sibar Auto Parts is ₹6.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sibar Auto Parts has shown returns of 2.46% over the past day, -1.49% for the past month, 0.25% over 3 months, -21.19% over 1 year, -2.17% across 3 years, and -3.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sibar Auto Parts are -8.23 and 1.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global