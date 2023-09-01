Sibar Auto Parts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34201AP1983PLC003817 and registration number is 003817. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of three wheelers and motorcycles including side cars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.