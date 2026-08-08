What is the share price of Sibar Auto Parts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sibar Auto Parts is ₹7.92 as on .

What kind of stock is Sibar Auto Parts? The Sibar Auto Parts is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sibar Auto Parts? The market cap of Sibar Auto Parts is ₹13.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sibar Auto Parts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sibar Auto Parts are ₹8.19 and ₹7.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sibar Auto Parts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sibar Auto Parts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sibar Auto Parts is ₹12.31 and 52-week low of Sibar Auto Parts is ₹6.50 as on .

How has the Sibar Auto Parts performed historically in terms of returns? The Sibar Auto Parts has shown returns of 2.46% over the past day, -1.49% for the past month, 0.25% over 3 months, -21.19% over 1 year, -2.17% across 3 years, and -3.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sibar Auto Parts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sibar Auto Parts are -8.23 and 1.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global