Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Triton Valves Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25119KA1975PLC002867 and registration number is 002867. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 294.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Triton Valves Ltd. is ₹185.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Triton Valves Ltd. is -122.51 and PB ratio of Triton Valves Ltd. is 2.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triton Valves Ltd. is ₹1,788.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triton Valves Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triton Valves Ltd. is ₹2,98.95 and 52-week low of Triton Valves Ltd. is ₹1,147.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.