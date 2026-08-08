Here's the live share price of Triton Valves along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Triton Valves
|1.60
|-5.87
|-1.26
|24.21
|58.31
|37.03
|20.60
|Bosch
|2.22
|0.18
|10.85
|17.81
|8.77
|32.16
|23.34
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.88
|17.51
|25.83
|17.87
|15.34
|-3.07
|7.31
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|1.15
|3.90
|23.07
|45.15
|81.86
|30.51
|17.32
|Banco Products (India)
|7.31
|0.57
|6.83
|6.16
|15.83
|59.93
|53.12
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.33
|8.53
|3.06
|6.28
|-9.54
|9.93
|10.43
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.69
|9.39
|33.00
|53.65
|57.11
|35.76
|47.15
|GNA Axles
|-1.91
|11.80
|18.98
|18.56
|75.56
|2.02
|7.40
|Autoline Industries
|8.58
|8.84
|18.16
|17.72
|31.73
|4.22
|9.12
|Menon Pistons
|4.54
|-1.49
|25.36
|23.38
|13.16
|10.33
|14.56
|UCAL
|5.00
|3.06
|14.16
|6.73
|-13.88
|-5.34
|-4.37
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.66
|7.29
|-12.09
|-33.28
|-13.01
|8.11
|11.44
|I P Rings
|-2.88
|2.20
|2.20
|12.04
|-22.42
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Samkrg Pistons & Rings
|3.90
|2.40
|1.48
|-0.80
|-7.61
|-8.88
|-6.30
|Sibar Auto Parts
|1.93
|-1.49
|0.25
|-3.30
|-21.19
|-2.17
|-3.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Triton Valves has gained 58.31% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Triton Valves has outperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,004.81
|1,030.62
|10
|1,016.66
|1,031.07
|20
|1,054.67
|1,043.72
|50
|1,059.62
|1,038.39
|100
|971.04
|987.38
|200
|864.53
|919.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Triton Valves saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.10%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:26 AM IST IST
|Triton Valves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Triton Valves - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financi
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|Triton Valves - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 04:35 AM IST IST
|Triton Valves - Update
|Jun 05, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Triton Valves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Triton Valves Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25119KA1975PLC002867 and registration number is 002867. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 434.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triton Valves is ₹1,050.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Triton Valves is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Triton Valves is ₹537.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Triton Valves are ₹1,058.95 and ₹1,030.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triton Valves stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triton Valves is ₹1,250.20 and 52-week low of Triton Valves is ₹650.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Triton Valves has shown returns of -0.74% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -1.26% over 3 months, 58.31% over 1 year, 37.03% across 3 years, and 20.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triton Valves are 55.36 and 4.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global