What is the share price of Triton Valves? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triton Valves is ₹1,050.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Triton Valves? The Triton Valves is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Triton Valves? The market cap of Triton Valves is ₹537.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Triton Valves? Today’s highest and lowest price of Triton Valves are ₹1,058.95 and ₹1,030.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triton Valves? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triton Valves stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triton Valves is ₹1,250.20 and 52-week low of Triton Valves is ₹650.00 as on .

How has the Triton Valves performed historically in terms of returns? The Triton Valves has shown returns of -0.74% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -1.26% over 3 months, 58.31% over 1 year, 37.03% across 3 years, and 20.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Triton Valves? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triton Valves are 55.36 and 4.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global