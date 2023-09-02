Follow Us

Triton Valves Ltd. Share Price

TRITON VALVES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,788.00 Closed
4.5778.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Triton Valves Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,735.05₹1,810.00
₹1,788.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,147.00₹2,098.95
₹1,788.00
Open Price
₹1,800.00
Prev. Close
₹1,709.85
Volume
1,631

Triton Valves Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,820.32
  • R21,852.63
  • R31,895.27
  • Pivot
    1,777.68
  • S11,745.37
  • S21,702.73
  • S31,670.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,830.951,748.55
  • 101,826.711,741.37
  • 201,737.11,706.61
  • 501,530.151,620.82
  • 1001,351.411,577.17
  • 2001,325.81,556.43

Triton Valves Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.897.3826.4916.3134.57145.4017.69
3.91-0.021.993.747.5752.99-11.13
4.271.8312.3429.2052.15192.9193.80
0.4545.3581.80125.01104.77454.00125.36
1.30-3.0413.4516.5224.93-7.74-17.24
0.6519.0984.26145.10114.92737.89269.19
-46.37-47.26-25.95-39.88-21.84153.6845.46
12.2138.8747.0567.0050.40501.12234.22
-10.7712.9541.8030.7320.76167.8453.43
2.17-2.4918.6422.34-1.8810.42-42.78
4.10-0.0214.9555.0724.5656.30-33.69
-1.429.5568.1757.9014.96194.24-10.97
1.74-10.655.441.27-6.6119.39-42.70
-5.06-10.67-3.635.48-30.06-23.76-80.60
5.379.9530.9649.7467.3547.2213.80

Triton Valves Ltd. Share Holdings

Triton Valves Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Triton Valves Ltd.

Triton Valves Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25119KA1975PLC002867 and registration number is 002867. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 294.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K Welling
    Chairman
  • Mr. Aditya M Gokarn
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha M Gokarn
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrihari Mahabal Udupa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Nayak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Koothanda Bheemaiah Appaiah
    Executive Director

FAQs on Triton Valves Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Triton Valves Ltd.?

The market cap of Triton Valves Ltd. is ₹185.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Triton Valves Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Triton Valves Ltd. is -122.51 and PB ratio of Triton Valves Ltd. is 2.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Triton Valves Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triton Valves Ltd. is ₹1,788.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triton Valves Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triton Valves Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triton Valves Ltd. is ₹2,98.95 and 52-week low of Triton Valves Ltd. is ₹1,147.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

