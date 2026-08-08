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Triton Valves Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRITON VALVES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Triton Valves along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,050.00 Closed
-0.74₹ -7.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Triton Valves Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,030.05₹1,058.95
₹1,050.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹650.00₹1,250.20
₹1,050.00
Open Price
₹1,030.05
Prev. Close
₹1,057.80
Volume
1,218

Source: Dion Global

Triton Valves Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Triton Valves		1.60-5.87-1.2624.2158.3137.0320.60
Bosch		2.220.1810.8517.818.7732.1623.34
Sundram Fasteners		11.8817.5125.8317.8715.34-3.077.31
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		1.153.9023.0745.1581.8630.5117.32
Banco Products (India)		7.310.576.836.1615.8359.9353.12
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.338.533.066.28-9.549.9310.43
Talbros Automotive Components		7.699.3933.0053.6557.1135.7647.15
GNA Axles		-1.9111.8018.9818.5675.562.027.40
Autoline Industries		8.588.8418.1617.7231.734.229.12
Menon Pistons		4.54-1.4925.3623.3813.1610.3314.56
UCAL		5.003.0614.166.73-13.88-5.34-4.37
Rane Engine Valve		-0.667.29-12.09-33.28-13.018.1111.44
I P Rings		-2.882.202.2012.04-22.42-4.84-5.52
Samkrg Pistons & Rings		3.902.401.48-0.80-7.61-8.88-6.30
Sibar Auto Parts		1.93-1.490.25-3.30-21.19-2.17-3.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Triton Valves has gained 58.31% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Triton Valves has outperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).

Triton Valves Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Triton Valves Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,004.811,030.62
101,016.661,031.07
201,054.671,043.72
501,059.621,038.39
100971.04987.38
200864.53919.07

Source: Dion Global

Triton Valves Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Triton Valves saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.10%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Triton Valves Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 05:26 AM IST ISTTriton Valves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 22, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTTriton Valves - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financi
Jul 13, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTTriton Valves - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 04:35 AM IST ISTTriton Valves - Update
Jun 05, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTTriton Valves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Triton Valves

Triton Valves Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25119KA1975PLC002867 and registration number is 002867. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 434.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S K Welling
    Chairman
  • Mr. Aditya M Gokarn
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K B Appaiah
    Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha M Gokarn
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrihari Mahabal Udupa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Nayak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Triton Valves Share Price

What is the share price of Triton Valves?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triton Valves is ₹1,050.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Triton Valves?

The Triton Valves is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Triton Valves?

The market cap of Triton Valves is ₹537.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Triton Valves?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Triton Valves are ₹1,058.95 and ₹1,030.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triton Valves?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triton Valves stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triton Valves is ₹1,250.20 and 52-week low of Triton Valves is ₹650.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Triton Valves performed historically in terms of returns?

The Triton Valves has shown returns of -0.74% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -1.26% over 3 months, 58.31% over 1 year, 37.03% across 3 years, and 20.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Triton Valves?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triton Valves are 55.36 and 4.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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