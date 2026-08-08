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Talbros Automotive Components Share Price

NSE
BSE

TALBROS AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Talbros Automotive Components along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹439.75 Closed
0.56₹ 2.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Talbros Automotive Components Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹433.00₹443.10
₹439.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹220.00₹449.00
₹439.75
Open Price
₹436.15
Prev. Close
₹437.30
Volume
9,747

Source: Dion Global

Talbros Automotive Components Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Talbros Automotive Components		7.699.3933.0053.6557.1135.7647.15
Bosch		2.220.1810.8517.818.7732.1623.34
Sundram Fasteners		11.8817.5125.8317.8715.34-3.077.31
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		1.153.9023.0745.1581.8630.5117.32
Banco Products (India)		7.310.576.836.1615.8359.9353.12
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.338.533.066.28-9.549.9310.43
GNA Axles		-1.9111.8018.9818.5675.562.027.40
Triton Valves		1.60-5.87-1.2624.2158.3137.0320.60
Autoline Industries		8.588.8418.1617.7231.734.229.12
Menon Pistons		4.54-1.4925.3623.3813.1610.3314.56
UCAL		5.003.0614.166.73-13.88-5.34-4.37
Rane Engine Valve		-0.667.29-12.09-33.28-13.018.1111.44
I P Rings		-2.882.202.2012.04-22.42-4.84-5.52
Samkrg Pistons & Rings		3.902.401.48-0.80-7.61-8.88-6.30
Sibar Auto Parts		1.93-1.490.25-3.30-21.19-2.17-3.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Talbros Automotive Components has gained 57.11% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Talbros Automotive Components has outperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).

Talbros Automotive Components Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Talbros Automotive Components Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5403.3419.23
10400.98411.54
20402.02405.19
50383.37383.75
100330.6352.9
200303.58323.71

Source: Dion Global

Talbros Automotive Components Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Talbros Automotive Components remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.18%, FII holding rose to 1.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Talbros Automotive Components Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:21 PM IST ISTTalbros Auto. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consol
Aug 03, 2026, 05:32 AM IST ISTTalbros Auto. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 16, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTTalbros Auto. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 16, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTTalbros Auto. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 06, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTTalbros Auto. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Talbros Automotive Components

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199HR1956PLC033107 and registration number is 033107. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general purpose machinery ( fans intended for industrial applications, exhaust hoods for commercial, laboratory or industrial use; calendering or other rolling machines other than for metals or glass; gaskets and similar joints made of a combination of materials or layers of the same material and other general purpose machinery including manufacture of parts and accessories for general purpose machinery and equipment.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 870.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Talwar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Umesh Talwar
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Varun Talwar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Anuj Talwar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarun Singhal
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Navin Juneja
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Vij
    Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Gulati
    Director
  • Mr. Vidur Talwar
    Director
  • Mr. Rajat Verma
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Vohra
    Director

FAQs on Talbros Automotive Components Share Price

What is the share price of Talbros Automotive Components?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Talbros Automotive Components is ₹439.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Talbros Automotive Components?

The Talbros Automotive Components is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Talbros Automotive Components?

The market cap of Talbros Automotive Components is ₹2,714.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Talbros Automotive Components?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Talbros Automotive Components are ₹443.10 and ₹433.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Talbros Automotive Components?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Talbros Automotive Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Talbros Automotive Components is ₹449.00 and 52-week low of Talbros Automotive Components is ₹220.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Talbros Automotive Components performed historically in terms of returns?

The Talbros Automotive Components has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, 9.39% for the past month, 33.0% over 3 months, 57.11% over 1 year, 35.76% across 3 years, and 47.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Talbros Automotive Components?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Talbros Automotive Components are 26.07 and 3.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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