MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Stock Split
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199HR1956PLC033107 and registration number is 033107. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general purpose machinery ( fans intended for industrial applications, exhaust hoods for commercial, laboratory or industrial use; calendering or other rolling machines other than for metals or glass; gaskets and similar joints made of a combination of materials or layers of the same material and other general purpose machinery including manufacture of parts and accessories for general purpose machinery and equipment.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 577.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is ₹1,297.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is 27.03 and PB ratio of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is 4.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is ₹1,50.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is ₹1,163.50 and 52-week low of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is ₹369.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.