Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199HR1956PLC033107 and registration number is 033107. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general purpose machinery ( fans intended for industrial applications, exhaust hoods for commercial, laboratory or industrial use; calendering or other rolling machines other than for metals or glass; gaskets and similar joints made of a combination of materials or layers of the same material and other general purpose machinery including manufacture of parts and accessories for general purpose machinery and equipment.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 577.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.