Here's the live share price of Talbros Automotive Components along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.69
|9.39
|33.00
|53.65
|57.11
|35.76
|47.15
|Bosch
|2.22
|0.18
|10.85
|17.81
|8.77
|32.16
|23.34
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.88
|17.51
|25.83
|17.87
|15.34
|-3.07
|7.31
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|1.15
|3.90
|23.07
|45.15
|81.86
|30.51
|17.32
|Banco Products (India)
|7.31
|0.57
|6.83
|6.16
|15.83
|59.93
|53.12
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.33
|8.53
|3.06
|6.28
|-9.54
|9.93
|10.43
|GNA Axles
|-1.91
|11.80
|18.98
|18.56
|75.56
|2.02
|7.40
|Triton Valves
|1.60
|-5.87
|-1.26
|24.21
|58.31
|37.03
|20.60
|Autoline Industries
|8.58
|8.84
|18.16
|17.72
|31.73
|4.22
|9.12
|Menon Pistons
|4.54
|-1.49
|25.36
|23.38
|13.16
|10.33
|14.56
|UCAL
|5.00
|3.06
|14.16
|6.73
|-13.88
|-5.34
|-4.37
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.66
|7.29
|-12.09
|-33.28
|-13.01
|8.11
|11.44
|I P Rings
|-2.88
|2.20
|2.20
|12.04
|-22.42
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Samkrg Pistons & Rings
|3.90
|2.40
|1.48
|-0.80
|-7.61
|-8.88
|-6.30
|Sibar Auto Parts
|1.93
|-1.49
|0.25
|-3.30
|-21.19
|-2.17
|-3.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Talbros Automotive Components has gained 57.11% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Talbros Automotive Components has outperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|403.3
|419.23
|10
|400.98
|411.54
|20
|402.02
|405.19
|50
|383.37
|383.75
|100
|330.6
|352.9
|200
|303.58
|323.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Talbros Automotive Components remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.18%, FII holding rose to 1.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:21 PM IST IST
|Talbros Auto. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consol
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:32 AM IST IST
|Talbros Auto. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Talbros Auto. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Talbros Auto. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|Talbros Auto. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199HR1956PLC033107 and registration number is 033107. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general purpose machinery ( fans intended for industrial applications, exhaust hoods for commercial, laboratory or industrial use; calendering or other rolling machines other than for metals or glass; gaskets and similar joints made of a combination of materials or layers of the same material and other general purpose machinery including manufacture of parts and accessories for general purpose machinery and equipment.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 870.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Talbros Automotive Components is ₹439.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Talbros Automotive Components is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Talbros Automotive Components is ₹2,714.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Talbros Automotive Components are ₹443.10 and ₹433.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Talbros Automotive Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Talbros Automotive Components is ₹449.00 and 52-week low of Talbros Automotive Components is ₹220.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Talbros Automotive Components has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, 9.39% for the past month, 33.0% over 3 months, 57.11% over 1 year, 35.76% across 3 years, and 47.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Talbros Automotive Components are 26.07 and 3.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.
Source: Dion Global