Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TALBROS AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,050.80 Closed
0.55.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,040.00₹1,063.00
₹1,050.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹369.80₹1,163.50
₹1,050.80
Open Price
₹1,050.00
Prev. Close
₹1,045.55
Volume
27,733

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,059.83
  • R21,072.92
  • R31,082.83
  • Pivot
    1,049.92
  • S11,036.83
  • S21,026.92
  • S31,013.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5478.481,045.12
  • 10476.751,044.72
  • 20470.371,015.9
  • 50479.61903.72
  • 100477.44776.88
  • 200482.41657.91

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.0417.9082.47142.70112.73732.07265.68
3.990.072.183.867.6253.38-11.12
3.661.6312.2528.9651.95190.7793.40
1.23-19.9450.7199.63183.93298.0661.94
0.6645.4981.88124.70104.52455.33126.32
1.39-3.0213.7316.6325.09-8.55-17.06
-47.09-47.54-26.35-40.15-22.37152.3344.80
-11.3112.2840.9029.4720.54158.7551.46
1.12-1.4819.5027.8345.9668.7375.76
12.708.1230.8434.518.5421.83-36.84
1.02-2.3012.4050.4821.6252.09-35.13
11.897.0013.1719.7316.14181.9180.89

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. Share Holdings

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199HR1956PLC033107 and registration number is 033107. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general purpose machinery ( fans intended for industrial applications, exhaust hoods for commercial, laboratory or industrial use; calendering or other rolling machines other than for metals or glass; gaskets and similar joints made of a combination of materials or layers of the same material and other general purpose machinery including manufacture of parts and accessories for general purpose machinery and equipment.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 577.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Talwar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Umesh Talwar
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Varun Talwar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Anuj Talwar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Vidur Talwar
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Mehra
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Burman
    Director
  • Mr. Navin Juneja
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Vij
    Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Gulati
    Director
  • Mr. Tarun Singhal
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Jain
    Director

FAQs on Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.?

The market cap of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is ₹1,297.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is 27.03 and PB ratio of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is 4.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is ₹1,50.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is ₹1,163.50 and 52-week low of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is ₹369.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

