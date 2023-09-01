Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bacil Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1987PLC043427 and registration number is 043427. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bacil Pharma Ltd. is ₹4.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bacil Pharma Ltd. is -41.05 and PB ratio of Bacil Pharma Ltd. is 9.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bacil Pharma Ltd. is ₹7.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bacil Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bacil Pharma Ltd. is ₹9.82 and 52-week low of Bacil Pharma Ltd. is ₹3.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.