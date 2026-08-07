Here's the live share price of Bacil Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bacil Pharma
|-22.52
|-56.15
|-70.03
|-55.87
|-54.85
|23.08
|20.55
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bacil Pharma has declined 54.85% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Bacil Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.05
|20.92
|10
|26.4
|23.8
|20
|31.86
|28.34
|50
|39.76
|36.25
|100
|46.78
|41.02
|200
|43.2
|42.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bacil Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Bacil Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Bacil Pharma - Announcement Under Regulation 30, LODR
|Jul 18, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Bacil Pharma - Attached Resignation Of Directors As Query Raised From BSE
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:12 PM IST IST
|Bacil Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Bacil Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Bacil Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1987PLC043427 and registration number is 043427. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bacil Pharma is ₹16.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bacil Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bacil Pharma is ₹24.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bacil Pharma are ₹16.93 and ₹16.93.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bacil Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bacil Pharma is ₹61.80 and 52-week low of Bacil Pharma is ₹17.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bacil Pharma has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -56.15% for the past month, -70.03% over 3 months, -54.85% over 1 year, 23.08% across 3 years, and 20.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bacil Pharma are 18.11 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global