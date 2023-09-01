What is the Market Cap of Bacil Pharma Ltd.? The market cap of Bacil Pharma Ltd. is ₹4.38 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bacil Pharma Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bacil Pharma Ltd. is -41.05 and PB ratio of Bacil Pharma Ltd. is 9.47 as on .

What is the share price of Bacil Pharma Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bacil Pharma Ltd. is ₹7.43 as on .