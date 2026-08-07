What is the share price of Bacil Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bacil Pharma is ₹16.93 as on .

What kind of stock is Bacil Pharma? The Bacil Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bacil Pharma? The market cap of Bacil Pharma is ₹24.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bacil Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bacil Pharma are ₹16.93 and ₹16.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bacil Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bacil Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bacil Pharma is ₹61.80 and 52-week low of Bacil Pharma is ₹17.82 as on .

How has the Bacil Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Bacil Pharma has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -56.15% for the past month, -70.03% over 3 months, -54.85% over 1 year, 23.08% across 3 years, and 20.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bacil Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bacil Pharma are 18.11 and 0.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global