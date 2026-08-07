Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Bacil Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

BACIL PHARMA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Bacil Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.93 Closed
-4.99₹ -0.89
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bacil Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.93₹16.93
₹16.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.82₹61.80
₹16.93
Open Price
₹16.93
Prev. Close
₹17.82
Volume
5,562

Source: Dion Global

Bacil Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bacil Pharma		-22.52-56.15-70.03-55.87-54.8523.0820.55
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bacil Pharma has declined 54.85% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Bacil Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Bacil Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bacil Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.0520.92
1026.423.8
2031.8628.34
5039.7636.25
10046.7841.02
20043.242.14

Source: Dion Global

Bacil Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bacil Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Bacil Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTBacil Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTBacil Pharma - Announcement Under Regulation 30, LODR
Jul 18, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTBacil Pharma - Attached Resignation Of Directors As Query Raised From BSE
Jul 14, 2026, 07:12 PM IST ISTBacil Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTBacil Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Bacil Pharma

Bacil Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1987PLC043427 and registration number is 043427. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Chaitali Kalpataru Shah
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dinesh Chander Notiyal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Avani Savjibibhai Godhaniya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bacil Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Bacil Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bacil Pharma is ₹16.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bacil Pharma?

The Bacil Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bacil Pharma?

The market cap of Bacil Pharma is ₹24.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bacil Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bacil Pharma are ₹16.93 and ₹16.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bacil Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bacil Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bacil Pharma is ₹61.80 and 52-week low of Bacil Pharma is ₹17.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bacil Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bacil Pharma has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -56.15% for the past month, -70.03% over 3 months, -54.85% over 1 year, 23.08% across 3 years, and 20.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bacil Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bacil Pharma are 18.11 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bacil Pharma News

More Bacil Pharma News
Market Pulse