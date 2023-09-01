Follow Us

Bacil Pharma Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BACIL PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.43 Closed
-4.99-0.39
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bacil Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.43₹7.66
₹7.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.85₹9.82
₹7.43
Open Price
₹7.66
Prev. Close
₹7.82
Volume
50

Bacil Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.58
  • R27.74
  • R37.81
  • Pivot
    7.51
  • S17.35
  • S27.28
  • S37.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.828.36
  • 107.28.54
  • 206.018.33
  • 505.477.54
  • 1005.627.01
  • 2005.776.53

Bacil Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.61-18.17-4.1312.7566.97189.1185.75
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Bacil Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

Bacil Pharma Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bacil Pharma Ltd.

Bacil Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1987PLC043427 and registration number is 043427. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shirish Shetye
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Lalit Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Sneha Shah
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Bacil Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bacil Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Bacil Pharma Ltd. is ₹4.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bacil Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bacil Pharma Ltd. is -41.05 and PB ratio of Bacil Pharma Ltd. is 9.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bacil Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bacil Pharma Ltd. is ₹7.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bacil Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bacil Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bacil Pharma Ltd. is ₹9.82 and 52-week low of Bacil Pharma Ltd. is ₹3.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

