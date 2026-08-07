Here's the live share price of AVI Products India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AVI Products India
|0
|4.99
|10.23
|87.63
|84.03
|15.85
|3.66
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AVI Products India has gained 84.03% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, AVI Products India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.44
|49.38
|10
|48.26
|48.32
|20
|46.45
|45.97
|50
|37.88
|40.41
|100
|34.31
|35.8
|200
|28.91
|31.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AVI Products India saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|AVI Products India - Regulation 30 And Other Regulations, If Any, Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obli
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|AVI Products India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|AVI Products India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|AVI Products India - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|AVI Products India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026 Under Regulation 30 And Other
Source: Dion Global
AVI Products India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC050913 and registration number is 050913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale via e-commerce. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVI Products India is ₹49.91 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The AVI Products India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AVI Products India is ₹16.50 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AVI Products India are ₹49.91 and ₹49.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVI Products India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVI Products India is ₹49.91 and 52-week low of AVI Products India is ₹20.11 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The AVI Products India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 84.03% over 1 year, 15.85% across 3 years, and 3.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVI Products India are -9.48 and 3.20 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global