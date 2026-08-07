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AVI Products India Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVI PRODUCTS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of AVI Products India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.91 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AVI Products India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.91₹49.91
₹49.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.11₹49.91
₹49.91
Open Price
₹49.91
Prev. Close
₹49.91
Volume
1,213

Source: Dion Global

AVI Products India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AVI Products India		04.9910.2387.6384.0315.853.66
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AVI Products India has gained 84.03% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, AVI Products India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

AVI Products India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AVI Products India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.4449.38
1048.2648.32
2046.4545.97
5037.8840.41
10034.3135.8
20028.9131.61

Source: Dion Global

AVI Products India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AVI Products India saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AVI Products India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTAVI Products India - Regulation 30 And Other Regulations, If Any, Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obli
Aug 05, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTAVI Products India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTAVI Products India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTAVI Products India - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTAVI Products India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026 Under Regulation 30 And Other

Source: Dion Global

About AVI Products India

AVI Products India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC050913 and registration number is 050913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale via e-commerce. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Avinash D Vora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikram A Vora
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pradeep H Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Daksha N Vora
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Nilesh Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Bhagwandas Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on AVI Products India Share Price

What is the share price of AVI Products India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVI Products India is ₹49.91 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is AVI Products India?

The AVI Products India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AVI Products India?

The market cap of AVI Products India is ₹16.50 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AVI Products India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AVI Products India are ₹49.91 and ₹49.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVI Products India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVI Products India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVI Products India is ₹49.91 and 52-week low of AVI Products India is ₹20.11 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the AVI Products India performed historically in terms of returns?

The AVI Products India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 84.03% over 1 year, 15.85% across 3 years, and 3.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AVI Products India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVI Products India are -9.48 and 3.20 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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