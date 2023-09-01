Follow Us

AVI PRODUCTS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.25 Closed
4.961.43
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
AVI Products India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.55₹30.25
₹30.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.90₹55.00
₹30.25
Open Price
₹28.83
Prev. Close
₹28.82
Volume
2,106

AVI Products India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.82
  • R231.38
  • R332.52
  • Pivot
    29.68
  • S129.12
  • S227.98
  • S327.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.1229.38
  • 1039.5229.93
  • 2040.1830.41
  • 5033.0930.11
  • 10034.4429.48
  • 20041.3230.24

AVI Products India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.44-3.784.3521.4913.9485.0218.16
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

AVI Products India Ltd. Share Holdings

AVI Products India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue & A.G.M.
06 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About AVI Products India Ltd.

AVI Products India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC050913 and registration number is 050913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale via e-commerce. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Avinash D Vora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep H Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Daksha N Vora
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Nilesh Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram A Vora
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on AVI Products India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AVI Products India Ltd.?

The market cap of AVI Products India Ltd. is ₹7.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AVI Products India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AVI Products India Ltd. is 49.35 and PB ratio of AVI Products India Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AVI Products India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVI Products India Ltd. is ₹30.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVI Products India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVI Products India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVI Products India Ltd. is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of AVI Products India Ltd. is ₹16.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

