Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue & A.G.M.
|06 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
AVI Products India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC050913 and registration number is 050913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale via e-commerce. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AVI Products India Ltd. is ₹7.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AVI Products India Ltd. is 49.35 and PB ratio of AVI Products India Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVI Products India Ltd. is ₹30.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVI Products India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVI Products India Ltd. is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of AVI Products India Ltd. is ₹16.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.