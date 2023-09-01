What is the Market Cap of AVI Products India Ltd.? The market cap of AVI Products India Ltd. is ₹7.82 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AVI Products India Ltd.? P/E ratio of AVI Products India Ltd. is 49.35 and PB ratio of AVI Products India Ltd. is 1.72 as on .

What is the share price of AVI Products India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVI Products India Ltd. is ₹30.25 as on .