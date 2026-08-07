What is the share price of AVI Products India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVI Products India is ₹49.91 as on .

What kind of stock is AVI Products India? The AVI Products India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AVI Products India? The market cap of AVI Products India is ₹16.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AVI Products India? Today’s highest and lowest price of AVI Products India are ₹49.91 and ₹49.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVI Products India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVI Products India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVI Products India is ₹49.91 and 52-week low of AVI Products India is ₹20.11 as on .

How has the AVI Products India performed historically in terms of returns? The AVI Products India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 84.03% over 1 year, 15.85% across 3 years, and 3.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AVI Products India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVI Products India are -9.48 and 3.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global