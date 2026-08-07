Here's the live share price of Amrutanjan Health Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amrutanjan Health Care
|1.55
|-2.96
|-6.37
|-17.30
|-21.36
|-6.66
|-6.21
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amrutanjan Health Care has declined 21.36% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Amrutanjan Health Care has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|516.38
|520.22
|10
|519.16
|520.92
|20
|528.72
|525.67
|50
|541.6
|536.64
|100
|542.91
|553.6
|200
|600.97
|587.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amrutanjan Health Care remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.29%, FII holding rose to 2.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,95,909
|0.31
|60.05
|5,80,411
|2
|31.8
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Amrutanjan Health Ca - Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcement Filed Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regula
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Amrutanjan Health Ca - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter E
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Amrutanjan Health Ca - Commissioning Of New Manufacturing Facility
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Amrutanjan Health Ca - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 02, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Amrutanjan Health Ca - Intimation Of Under Regulation 30 Read With Clause 20 Of Para A Of Part A Of Schedule Ill Of SEBI (Lis
Source: Dion Global
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1936PLC000017 and registration number is 000017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 502.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amrutanjan Health Care is ₹523.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amrutanjan Health Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amrutanjan Health Care is ₹1,512.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amrutanjan Health Care are ₹525.30 and ₹516.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amrutanjan Health Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amrutanjan Health Care is ₹789.95 and 52-week low of Amrutanjan Health Care is ₹490.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amrutanjan Health Care has shown returns of 0.6% over the past day, -2.96% for the past month, -6.37% over 3 months, -21.36% over 1 year, -6.66% across 3 years, and -6.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amrutanjan Health Care are 0.00 and 12.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.
Source: Dion Global