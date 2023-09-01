Follow Us

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. Share Price

AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹610.25 Closed
-0.7-4.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹609.50₹615.00
₹610.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹554.05₹775.45
₹610.25
Open Price
₹612.25
Prev. Close
₹614.55
Volume
41,026

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1613.93
  • R2617.22
  • R3619.43
  • Pivot
    611.72
  • S1608.43
  • S2606.22
  • S3602.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5726.49613.47
  • 10720.9614.87
  • 20720.7623.08
  • 50738.72635.8
  • 100767.3640.78
  • 200810.25661.12

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.23-5.870.11-1.89-19.1436.2087.69
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. Share Holdings

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund14,66,2690.8396.47
Sundaram Small Cap Fund4,84,5381.2931.88

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingBuy Back of Shares
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1936PLC000017 and registration number is 000017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fruit or vegetable juices and their concentrates, squashes and powder. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 405.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Sambhu Prasad
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Pasumarthi S N Murthi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G Raghavan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Marie Shiranee Pereira
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. S Vydeeswaran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raja Venkataraman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S Muralidharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.?

The market cap of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is ₹1,783.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is 41.31 and PB ratio of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is 6.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is ₹610.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is ₹775.45 and 52-week low of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is ₹554.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

