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Amrutanjan Health Care Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Amrutanjan Health Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹523.00 Closed
0.60₹ 3.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amrutanjan Health Care Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹516.00₹525.30
₹523.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹490.00₹789.95
₹523.00
Open Price
₹521.00
Prev. Close
₹519.90
Volume
2,302

Source: Dion Global

Amrutanjan Health Care Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amrutanjan Health Care		1.55-2.96-6.37-17.30-21.36-6.66-6.21
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amrutanjan Health Care has declined 21.36% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Amrutanjan Health Care has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Amrutanjan Health Care Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amrutanjan Health Care Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5516.38520.22
10519.16520.92
20528.72525.67
50541.6536.64
100542.91553.6
200600.97587.22

Source: Dion Global

Amrutanjan Health Care Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amrutanjan Health Care remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.29%, FII holding rose to 2.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Amrutanjan Health Care Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,95,9090.3160.05
5,80,411231.8

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Amrutanjan Health Care Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTAmrutanjan Health Ca - Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcement Filed Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regula
Aug 05, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTAmrutanjan Health Ca - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter E
Aug 05, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTAmrutanjan Health Ca - Commissioning Of New Manufacturing Facility
Aug 05, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTAmrutanjan Health Ca - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 02, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTAmrutanjan Health Ca - Intimation Of Under Regulation 30 Read With Clause 20 Of Para A Of Part A Of Schedule Ill Of SEBI (Lis

Source: Dion Global

About Amrutanjan Health Care

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1936PLC000017 and registration number is 000017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 502.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Sambhu Prasad
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. G Raghavan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ramaa Prabhakar Arikirevula
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Meenalochani Raghunathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raja Venkataraman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S Muralidharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. V Nagaraj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Amrutanjan Health Care Share Price

What is the share price of Amrutanjan Health Care?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amrutanjan Health Care is ₹523.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amrutanjan Health Care?

The Amrutanjan Health Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amrutanjan Health Care?

The market cap of Amrutanjan Health Care is ₹1,512.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amrutanjan Health Care?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amrutanjan Health Care are ₹525.30 and ₹516.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amrutanjan Health Care?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amrutanjan Health Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amrutanjan Health Care is ₹789.95 and 52-week low of Amrutanjan Health Care is ₹490.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Amrutanjan Health Care performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amrutanjan Health Care has shown returns of 0.6% over the past day, -2.96% for the past month, -6.37% over 3 months, -21.36% over 1 year, -6.66% across 3 years, and -6.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amrutanjan Health Care?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amrutanjan Health Care are 0.00 and 12.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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