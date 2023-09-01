Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.23
|-5.87
|0.11
|-1.89
|-19.14
|36.20
|87.69
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|14,66,269
|0.83
|96.47
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|4,84,538
|1.29
|31.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Buy Back of Shares
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1936PLC000017 and registration number is 000017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fruit or vegetable juices and their concentrates, squashes and powder. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 405.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is ₹1,783.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is 41.31 and PB ratio of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is 6.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is ₹610.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is ₹775.45 and 52-week low of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is ₹554.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.