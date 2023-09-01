Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1936PLC000017 and registration number is 000017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fruit or vegetable juices and their concentrates, squashes and powder. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 405.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.