What is the share price of Amrutanjan Health Care? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amrutanjan Health Care is ₹523.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Amrutanjan Health Care? The Amrutanjan Health Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amrutanjan Health Care? The market cap of Amrutanjan Health Care is ₹1,512.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amrutanjan Health Care? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amrutanjan Health Care are ₹525.30 and ₹516.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amrutanjan Health Care? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amrutanjan Health Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amrutanjan Health Care is ₹789.95 and 52-week low of Amrutanjan Health Care is ₹490.00 as on .

How has the Amrutanjan Health Care performed historically in terms of returns? The Amrutanjan Health Care has shown returns of 0.6% over the past day, -2.96% for the past month, -6.37% over 3 months, -21.36% over 1 year, -6.66% across 3 years, and -6.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amrutanjan Health Care? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amrutanjan Health Care are 0.00 and 12.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.

Source: Dion Global