Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ambitious Plastomac Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMBITIOUS PLASTOMAC COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Ambitious Plastomac Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.79 Closed
-0.09₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ambitious Plastomac Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.79₹10.79
₹10.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.93₹17.13
₹10.79
Open Price
₹10.79
Prev. Close
₹10.80
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Ambitious Plastomac Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ambitious Plastomac Company		7.7913.58-8.5610.10-2.0935.4723.74
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ambitious Plastomac Company has declined 2.09% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambitious Plastomac Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Ambitious Plastomac Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ambitious Plastomac Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.2310.54
1010.1310.3
209.6210.08
509.9810.12
10010.510.32
20010.5810.56

Source: Dion Global

Ambitious Plastomac Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ambitious Plastomac Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 75.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ambitious Plastomac Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTAmbitious Plastomac - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company
Jul 14, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTAmbitious Plastomac - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 02:33 AM IST ISTAmbitious Plastomac - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 21, 2026, 02:28 AM IST ISTAmbitious Plastomac - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 18, 2026, 04:31 AM IST ISTAmbitious Plastomac - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Company.

Source: Dion Global

About Ambitious Plastomac Company

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1992PLC107000 and registration number is 068544. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pinkal R Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rajvi P Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehul M Raval
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bakul J Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ambitious Plastomac Company Share Price

What is the share price of Ambitious Plastomac Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambitious Plastomac Company is ₹10.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ambitious Plastomac Company?

The Ambitious Plastomac Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambitious Plastomac Company?

The market cap of Ambitious Plastomac Company is ₹6.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambitious Plastomac Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambitious Plastomac Company are ₹10.79 and ₹10.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambitious Plastomac Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambitious Plastomac Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambitious Plastomac Company is ₹17.13 and 52-week low of Ambitious Plastomac Company is ₹7.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ambitious Plastomac Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ambitious Plastomac Company has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, 13.58% for the past month, -8.56% over 3 months, -2.09% over 1 year, 35.47% across 3 years, and 23.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambitious Plastomac Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambitious Plastomac Company are 45.91 and -12.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ambitious Plastomac Company News

More Ambitious Plastomac Company News
Market Pulse