What is the share price of Ambitious Plastomac Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambitious Plastomac Company is ₹10.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Ambitious Plastomac Company? The Ambitious Plastomac Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambitious Plastomac Company? The market cap of Ambitious Plastomac Company is ₹6.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambitious Plastomac Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambitious Plastomac Company are ₹10.79 and ₹10.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambitious Plastomac Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambitious Plastomac Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambitious Plastomac Company is ₹17.13 and 52-week low of Ambitious Plastomac Company is ₹7.93 as on .

How has the Ambitious Plastomac Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Ambitious Plastomac Company has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, 13.58% for the past month, -8.56% over 3 months, -2.09% over 1 year, 35.47% across 3 years, and 23.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambitious Plastomac Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambitious Plastomac Company are 45.91 and -12.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global