Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.36
|16.67
|-6.04
|-13.85
|50.54
|50.54
|50.54
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1992PLC107000 and registration number is 068544. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is ₹3.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is -8.01 and PB ratio of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is -4.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is ₹5.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is ₹7.61 and 52-week low of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is ₹3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.