What is the Market Cap of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd.? The market cap of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is ₹3.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is -8.01 and PB ratio of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is -4.03 as on .

What is the share price of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is ₹5.60 as on .