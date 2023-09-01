Follow Us

AMBITIOUS PLASTOMAC COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.60 Closed
4.670.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.60₹5.61
₹5.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.55₹7.61
₹5.60
Open Price
₹5.61
Prev. Close
₹5.35
Volume
1,784

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.61
  • R25.61
  • R35.62
  • Pivot
    5.6
  • S15.6
  • S25.59
  • S35.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.975.12
  • 102.715.02
  • 202.494.94
  • 501.95.01
  • 1002.274.77
  • 2002.494.24

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.3616.67-6.04-13.8550.5450.5450.54
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd.

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1992PLC107000 and registration number is 068544. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pinkal R Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rajvi P Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardik K Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nimesh K Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is ₹3.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is -8.01 and PB ratio of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is -4.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is ₹5.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is ₹7.61 and 52-week low of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is ₹3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

