Here's the live share price of Ambitious Plastomac Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ambitious Plastomac Company
|7.79
|13.58
|-8.56
|10.10
|-2.09
|35.47
|23.74
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ambitious Plastomac Company has declined 2.09% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambitious Plastomac Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.23
|10.54
|10
|10.13
|10.3
|20
|9.62
|10.08
|50
|9.98
|10.12
|100
|10.5
|10.32
|200
|10.58
|10.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ambitious Plastomac Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 75.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Ambitious Plastomac - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Ambitious Plastomac - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 02:33 AM IST IST
|Ambitious Plastomac - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 21, 2026, 02:28 AM IST IST
|Ambitious Plastomac - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 18, 2026, 04:31 AM IST IST
|Ambitious Plastomac - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Company.
Source: Dion Global
Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1992PLC107000 and registration number is 068544. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambitious Plastomac Company is ₹10.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ambitious Plastomac Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ambitious Plastomac Company is ₹6.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambitious Plastomac Company are ₹10.79 and ₹10.79.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambitious Plastomac Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambitious Plastomac Company is ₹17.13 and 52-week low of Ambitious Plastomac Company is ₹7.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ambitious Plastomac Company has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, 13.58% for the past month, -8.56% over 3 months, -2.09% over 1 year, 35.47% across 3 years, and 23.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambitious Plastomac Company are 45.91 and -12.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global