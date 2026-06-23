What is the share price of Aurique? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurique is ₹5.91 as on .

What kind of stock is Aurique? The Aurique is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aurique? The market cap of Aurique is ₹6.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aurique? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aurique are ₹5.91 and ₹5.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aurique? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurique stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurique is ₹5.91 and 52-week low of Aurique is ₹0.99 as on .

How has the Aurique performed historically in terms of returns? The Aurique has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 27.33% for the past month, 128.06% over 3 months, 471.4% over 1 year, 98.24% across 3 years, and 38.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aurique? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aurique are 0.00 and -0.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global