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Aurique Share Price

NSE
BSE

AURIQUE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Aurique along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.91 Closed
4.97₹ 0.28
As on Jun 22, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aurique Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.91₹5.91
₹5.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.99₹5.91
₹5.91
Open Price
₹5.91
Prev. Close
₹5.63
Volume
21

Source: Dion Global

Aurique Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PAE		4.9727.33128.06471.40471.4098.2438.12
Ather Energy		-6.555.6922.6737.49199.5546.9926.00
Exide Industries		-2.6812.3425.984.160.3220.0715.50
HBL Engineering		5.896.7524.24-3.5441.8676.2878.38
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		4.125.2112.82-7.57-11.6910.612.71
Standard Batteries		2.335.0521.467.71-22.0823.3315.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PAE has gained 471.40% compared to peers like Ather Energy (199.55%), Exide Industries (0.32%), HBL Engineering (41.86%). From a 5 year perspective, PAE has outperformed peers relative to Ather Energy (26.00%) and Exide Industries (15.50%).

Aurique Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aurique Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.135.15
104.574.65
203.693.89
502.172.67
1001.451.91
2001.161.44

Source: Dion Global

Aurique Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aurique saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.08%, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nifty 50
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Aurique Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 27, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTPAE - Intimation Regarding Achievement Of Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) Requirement In Compliance With Regulation 38 Of S
May 27, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTPAE - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
May 26, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTPAE - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Allotment Of Bonus Shares
May 26, 2026, 05:30 AM IST ISTPAE - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Allotment Of Bonus Shares
May 19, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTPAE - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Aurique

PAE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1950PLC008152 and registration number is 008152. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nimeshkumar Ganpatbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pinalkumar Kalidas Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jatinbhai Ramanbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayankkumar Ashokbhai Sedani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akash Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhargavi Dilipbhai Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aurique Share Price

What is the share price of Aurique?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurique is ₹5.91 as on Jun 22, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aurique?

The Aurique is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aurique?

The market cap of Aurique is ₹6.16 Cr as on Jun 22, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aurique?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aurique are ₹5.91 and ₹5.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aurique?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurique stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurique is ₹5.91 and 52-week low of Aurique is ₹0.99 as on Jun 22, 2026.

How has the Aurique performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aurique has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 27.33% for the past month, 128.06% over 3 months, 471.4% over 1 year, 98.24% across 3 years, and 38.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aurique?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aurique are 0.00 and -0.14 on Jun 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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