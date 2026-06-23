Here's the live share price of Aurique along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PAE
|4.97
|27.33
|128.06
|471.40
|471.40
|98.24
|38.12
|Ather Energy
|-6.55
|5.69
|22.67
|37.49
|199.55
|46.99
|26.00
|Exide Industries
|-2.68
|12.34
|25.98
|4.16
|0.32
|20.07
|15.50
|HBL Engineering
|5.89
|6.75
|24.24
|-3.54
|41.86
|76.28
|78.38
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|4.12
|5.21
|12.82
|-7.57
|-11.69
|10.61
|2.71
|Standard Batteries
|2.33
|5.05
|21.46
|7.71
|-22.08
|23.33
|15.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PAE has gained 471.40% compared to peers like Ather Energy (199.55%), Exide Industries (0.32%), HBL Engineering (41.86%). From a 5 year perspective, PAE has outperformed peers relative to Ather Energy (26.00%) and Exide Industries (15.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.13
|5.15
|10
|4.57
|4.65
|20
|3.69
|3.89
|50
|2.17
|2.67
|100
|1.45
|1.91
|200
|1.16
|1.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aurique saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.08%, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 27, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|PAE - Intimation Regarding Achievement Of Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) Requirement In Compliance With Regulation 38 Of S
|May 27, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|PAE - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|May 26, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|PAE - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Allotment Of Bonus Shares
|May 26, 2026, 05:30 AM IST IST
|PAE - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Allotment Of Bonus Shares
|May 19, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|PAE - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
PAE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1950PLC008152 and registration number is 008152. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurique is ₹5.91 as on Jun 22, 2026.
The Aurique is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aurique is ₹6.16 Cr as on Jun 22, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aurique are ₹5.91 and ₹5.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurique stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurique is ₹5.91 and 52-week low of Aurique is ₹0.99 as on Jun 22, 2026.
The Aurique has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 27.33% for the past month, 128.06% over 3 months, 471.4% over 1 year, 98.24% across 3 years, and 38.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aurique are 0.00 and -0.14 on Jun 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global