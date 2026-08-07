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Affordable Robotic & Automation Share Price

NSE
BSE

AFFORDABLE ROBOTIC & AUTOMATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Affordable Robotic & Automation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹196.50 Closed
3.10₹ 5.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Affordable Robotic & Automation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹193.50₹200.10
₹196.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.00₹424.00
₹196.50
Open Price
₹196.55
Prev. Close
₹190.60
Volume
7,128

Source: Dion Global

Affordable Robotic & Automation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Affordable Robotic & Automation		8.299.7810.86-4.29-51.03-28.218.27
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Affordable Robotic & Automation has declined 51.03% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Affordable Robotic & Automation has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Affordable Robotic & Automation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Affordable Robotic & Automation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5181.42180.98
10184.66182.56
20186.01183.1
50179.2180.46
100172.76183.04
200192.98213.94

Source: Dion Global

Affordable Robotic & Automation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Affordable Robotic & Automation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Affordable Robotic & Automation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTAffordable Robotic - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30
Jul 23, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTAffordable Robotic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 21, 2026, 04:39 AM IST ISTAffordable Robotic - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 18, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTAffordable Robotic - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 17, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTAffordable Robotic - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 (1) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulati

Source: Dion Global

About Affordable Robotic & Automation

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN2010PLC135298 and registration number is 135298. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 109.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Milind Manohar Padole
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manohar Pandurang Padole
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rahul Milind Padole
    Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Rahul Padole
    Director
  • Mr. Rohan Vijay Akolkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Kishore Jhamvar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ajay Deshmukh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Shreekant Pandit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Affordable Robotic & Automation Share Price

What is the share price of Affordable Robotic & Automation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Affordable Robotic & Automation is ₹196.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Affordable Robotic & Automation?

The Affordable Robotic & Automation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Affordable Robotic & Automation?

The market cap of Affordable Robotic & Automation is ₹220.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Affordable Robotic & Automation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Affordable Robotic & Automation are ₹200.10 and ₹193.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Affordable Robotic & Automation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Affordable Robotic & Automation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Affordable Robotic & Automation is ₹424.00 and 52-week low of Affordable Robotic & Automation is ₹120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Affordable Robotic & Automation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Affordable Robotic & Automation has shown returns of 3.1% over the past day, 9.78% for the past month, 10.86% over 3 months, -51.03% over 1 year, -28.21% across 3 years, and 8.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Affordable Robotic & Automation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Affordable Robotic & Automation are 31.70 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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