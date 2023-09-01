Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.49
|44.98
|114.92
|141.75
|462.96
|1,791.76
|618.69
|-4.68
|8.97
|22.10
|40.87
|17.05
|-45.20
|-45.20
|2.29
|0.69
|28.54
|33.93
|55.31
|-36.04
|-36.04
|0.08
|1.24
|2.62
|14.44
|20.07
|115.90
|123.67
|1.93
|17.22
|55.34
|76.35
|126.89
|1,115.97
|589.23
|-0.78
|5.83
|12.58
|30.25
|1.66
|25.77
|-12.16
|1.28
|-1.69
|8.36
|31.86
|29.08
|109.98
|42.17
|0.58
|0.27
|3.69
|23.20
|-25.12
|15.84
|-56.18
|-0.39
|-9.51
|10.89
|26.20
|37.40
|50.74
|50.74
|-3.98
|0.05
|16.10
|28.14
|49.92
|104.65
|54.73
|5.78
|1.95
|17.48
|37.67
|26.03
|31.61
|45.57
|-0.91
|10.58
|30.72
|40.09
|29.74
|15.49
|15.49
|1.21
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-2.17
|-1.41
|485.97
|482.58
|4.72
|5.36
|8.75
|-3.81
|-27.81
|3.42
|-4.07
|-3.00
|11.78
|14.53
|94.32
|39.23
|92.45
|92.45
|4.08
|-35.74
|-10.74
|16.13
|9.55
|9.55
|9.55
|0.84
|14.05
|27.58
|27.22
|63.22
|106.42
|-36.35
|10.41
|54.57
|197.00
|984.46
|722.66
|4,096.77
|3,523.63
|-0.41
|-3.65
|3.62
|23.79
|-11.10
|15.83
|14.34
|-0.18
|-3.62
|12.62
|-36.96
|-74.75
|1,080.14
|1,080.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN2010PLC135298 and registration number is 135298. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is ₹782.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is 14.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is ₹769.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is ₹864.00 and 52-week low of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is ₹132.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.