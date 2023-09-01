Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AFFORDABLE ROBOTIC & AUTOMATION LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹769.00 Closed
-3.67-29.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹759.00₹809.85
₹769.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹132.15₹864.00
₹769.00
Open Price
₹809.85
Prev. Close
₹798.30
Volume
28,000

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1799.57
  • R2830.13
  • R3850.42
  • Pivot
    779.28
  • S1748.72
  • S2728.43
  • S3697.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5142.3800.01
  • 10141.84773.43
  • 20141.21715.25
  • 50143.64605.6
  • 100144.04509.14
  • 200148.69406.52

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.4944.98114.92141.75462.961,791.76618.69
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. Share Holdings

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results

About Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd.

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN2010PLC135298 and registration number is 135298. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Milind Manohar Padole
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manohar Pandurang Padole
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rahul Milind Padole
    Director
  • Mrs. Bhagirathi Manohar Padole
    Director
  • Dr. Ajay Deshmukh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohan Vijay Akolkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Kishore Jhamvar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd.?

The market cap of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is ₹782.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is 14.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is ₹769.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is ₹864.00 and 52-week low of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is ₹132.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data