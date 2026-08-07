Here's the live share price of Affordable Robotic & Automation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Affordable Robotic & Automation
|8.29
|9.78
|10.86
|-4.29
|-51.03
|-28.21
|8.27
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Affordable Robotic & Automation has declined 51.03% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Affordable Robotic & Automation has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|181.42
|180.98
|10
|184.66
|182.56
|20
|186.01
|183.1
|50
|179.2
|180.46
|100
|172.76
|183.04
|200
|192.98
|213.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Affordable Robotic & Automation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Affordable Robotic - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Affordable Robotic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:39 AM IST IST
|Affordable Robotic - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Affordable Robotic - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 17, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Affordable Robotic - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 (1) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulati
Source: Dion Global
Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN2010PLC135298 and registration number is 135298. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 109.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Affordable Robotic & Automation is ₹196.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Affordable Robotic & Automation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Affordable Robotic & Automation is ₹220.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Affordable Robotic & Automation are ₹200.10 and ₹193.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Affordable Robotic & Automation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Affordable Robotic & Automation is ₹424.00 and 52-week low of Affordable Robotic & Automation is ₹120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Affordable Robotic & Automation has shown returns of 3.1% over the past day, 9.78% for the past month, 10.86% over 3 months, -51.03% over 1 year, -28.21% across 3 years, and 8.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Affordable Robotic & Automation are 31.70 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global