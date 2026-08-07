What is the share price of Affordable Robotic & Automation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Affordable Robotic & Automation is ₹196.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Affordable Robotic & Automation? The Affordable Robotic & Automation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Affordable Robotic & Automation? The market cap of Affordable Robotic & Automation is ₹220.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Affordable Robotic & Automation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Affordable Robotic & Automation are ₹200.10 and ₹193.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Affordable Robotic & Automation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Affordable Robotic & Automation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Affordable Robotic & Automation is ₹424.00 and 52-week low of Affordable Robotic & Automation is ₹120.00 as on .

How has the Affordable Robotic & Automation performed historically in terms of returns? The Affordable Robotic & Automation has shown returns of 3.1% over the past day, 9.78% for the past month, 10.86% over 3 months, -51.03% over 1 year, -28.21% across 3 years, and 8.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Affordable Robotic & Automation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Affordable Robotic & Automation are 31.70 and 2.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global