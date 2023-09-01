What is the Market Cap of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd.? The market cap of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is ₹782.81 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is 14.84 as on .

What is the share price of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. is ₹769.00 as on .