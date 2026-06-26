Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund aims to nearly double its assets under management (AUM) to ₹8 lakh crore over the next three years, driven by growth in equity assets, SIP inflows and wider distribution reach. MD & Chief Executive A Balasubramanian spoke to Narayanan V about the fund house’s growth strategy, outlook on equity flows amid market volatility, and why it remains bullish on small- and mid-cap funds. Edited excerpts:

Equity fund inflows fell 40% in May and SIP contributions also dipped.

Broadly, flows are stable. Equity inflows are stable and since the time SIPs picked up, their contribution continues to remain in the Rs 31,000-crore range. We have not seen any kind of slowdown. What is happening is that we have been growing very fast. To that extent, I would say a more stable flow pattern is continuing. Mutual funds have given a good experience to investors over the last three-four years. Despite all the volatility, investors have not faced any adverse experience. Probably those investing directly in equities and trading in the F&O market would have seen much higher losses. Mutual funds remain a far more stable investment avenue.

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Will these flows sustain amid ongoing market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty?

These noises will always remain. Volatility will remain, geopolitical risks will continue, economies will go up and down. But investors have to focus on long-term investing. In my 30 years of experience, such periods of uncertainty have come and gone. One issue disappears and another comes up. India is one country that has always bounced back after every challenging period.

Take the recent oil price spike. Now the war is coming to an end. Once oil prices soften, India will be back in action. Investors put money to create long-term wealth and achieve goals, not to speculate. I always tell investors that fluctuations are part and parcel of the game. If you are already investing through SIPs, continue. If you don’t have an SIP, start one. If you have additional money, increase your SIP exposure or make lump-sum investments.

Some well-known fund managers were vocal about little to no return in mutual funds over the last 3-4 years.

That is an individual opinion. Investors should look at long-term experience. Investors are not here to time the market. The moment you ask them to time the market, there is a high probability they may end up not investing at all, which could be even more dangerous.

Fund managers may make observations based on valuations, market conditions and what they see at a particular point in time. But valuations are also a function of earnings, and nobody can predict earnings perfectly. The same fund manager may not have advised investors to buy gold, silver or mid-caps before the previous rally in mid-cap stocks. Investors could have missed significant opportunities. We have to look at things holistically.

What is your outlook on small- and mid-cap funds?

We as a fund house are bullish on small- and mid-caps. In fact, we are promoting the Aditya Birla Life Small Cap Fund very aggressively. We are also advocating multicap funds, where around 40% exposure is allocated to mid- and small-caps. The number of companies in the small- and mid-cap space is rising. New-age businesses are emerging across defence, auto components, metals, banking and financial services.

Many small companies have the potential to become large companies. If the economy has to grow over the next three years, growth will come from a wider basket of companies. India has a very large SME and MSME ecosystem. Selling pressure in small- and mid-caps has also eased after earlier bouts of fear-driven selling. These companies continue to attract investor interest and have access to relatively low-cost credit. That supports return on equity and earnings growth. Overall, earnings for small- and mid-cap companies could improve significantly.

What does your current portfolio mix look like?

Equity accounts for about 48% of our assets, while the balance is in debt, including liquid funds and other fixed-income products. Within equity, large-cap funds contribute roughly 10-12% of overall AUM. Flexi-cap funds account for around 12%, small-cap funds around 8%, hybrid funds roughly 10%, thematic funds about 25%, and ELSS schemes approximately 8%. We are turning bullish on small- and mid-caps for a few reasons.

I believe nominal GDP growth can move back to 11.5-12% from the current 9-9.5%. Growth will be driven by regional players and mid-sized companies across construction, engineering, electronics manufacturing, defence manufacturing and consumption-oriented sectors. Consumption could also get a boost after the implementation of the Eighth Pay Commission. We continue to evaluate opportunities across sectors and companies in this space.

What is your AUM target over the next three years?

Our current AUM is around ₹4.6 lakh crore. We aim to grow this to about ₹8-lakh crore over the next three years. We plan to achieve this by building our equity portfolio and SIP book, increasing investor education, expanding distribution through branch network expansion, strengthening our physical presence, focusing on online platforms, maintaining investment performance and improving communication.