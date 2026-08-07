Here's the live share price of Ace Men Engg Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ace Men Engg Works
|6.94
|13.36
|18.42
|9.95
|71.77
|29.69
|29.11
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ace Men Engg Works has gained 71.77% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ace Men Engg Works has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|99.76
|102.91
|10
|98.49
|101.04
|20
|97.2
|99.33
|50
|97.26
|97.93
|100
|97.2
|97.18
|200
|96.77
|94.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ace Men Engg Works remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Ace Men Engg Works - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Ace Men Engg Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 01, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Ace Men Engg Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 01, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Ace Men Engg Works - Approval Of The Audited Financial Results (Both Consolidated And Standalone) Of The Company For The Fina
|Jun 01, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Ace Men Engg Works - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L77307GJ1980PLC100420 and registration number is 100420. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other clothing items. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ace Men Engg Works is ₹109.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ace Men Engg Works is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ace Men Engg Works is ₹141.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ace Men Engg Works are ₹111.00 and ₹106.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ace Men Engg Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ace Men Engg Works is ₹110.90 and 52-week low of Ace Men Engg Works is ₹59.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ace Men Engg Works has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, 13.36% for the past month, 18.42% over 3 months, 71.77% over 1 year, 29.69% across 3 years, and 29.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ace Men Engg Works are 0.00 and 2.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global