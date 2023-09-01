Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1980PLC100420 and registration number is 033134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other clothing items. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is ₹16.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is -101.56 and PB ratio of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is 4.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is ₹52.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is ₹76.00 and 52-week low of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is ₹32.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.