ACE MEN ENGG WORKS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹52.20 Closed
-0.31-0.16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.75₹53.99
₹52.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.50₹76.00
₹52.20
Open Price
₹52.60
Prev. Close
₹52.36
Volume
223

Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R154.21
  • R256.22
  • R358.45
  • Pivot
    51.98
  • S149.97
  • S247.74
  • S345.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.952.08
  • 1035.2852.59
  • 2035.7153.86
  • 5044.6857.6
  • 10045.9460.58
  • 20041.8659.75

Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.29-6.62-25.03-24.356.10157.78120.72
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. Share Holdings

Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Dec, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ace Men Engg Works Ltd.

Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1980PLC100420 and registration number is 033134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other clothing items. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajapratap Singh Rajput
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harshil Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hardik Vinodbhai Gajjar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ace Men Engg Works Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd.?

The market cap of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is ₹16.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is -101.56 and PB ratio of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is 4.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is ₹52.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is ₹76.00 and 52-week low of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is ₹32.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

