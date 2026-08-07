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Ace Men Engg Works Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACE MEN ENGG WORKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Ace Men Engg Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹109.95 Closed
-0.27₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ace Men Engg Works Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.75₹111.00
₹109.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.00₹110.90
₹109.95
Open Price
₹111.00
Prev. Close
₹110.25
Volume
46,660

Source: Dion Global

Ace Men Engg Works Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ace Men Engg Works		6.9413.3618.429.9571.7729.6929.11
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ace Men Engg Works has gained 71.77% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ace Men Engg Works has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Ace Men Engg Works Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ace Men Engg Works Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
599.76102.91
1098.49101.04
2097.299.33
5097.2697.93
10097.297.18
20096.7794.39

Source: Dion Global

Ace Men Engg Works Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ace Men Engg Works remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ace Men Engg Works Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTAce Men Engg Works - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTAce Men Engg Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 01, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTAce Men Engg Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 01, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTAce Men Engg Works - Approval Of The Audited Financial Results (Both Consolidated And Standalone) Of The Company For The Fina
Jun 01, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTAce Men Engg Works - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Ace Men Engg Works

Ace Men Engg Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L77307GJ1980PLC100420 and registration number is 100420. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other clothing items. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ruchir Bhajreshbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rudra Chetan Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Gopichand Gaikwas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Dakshaben Sanjaykumar Prajapati
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Ace Men Engg Works Share Price

What is the share price of Ace Men Engg Works?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ace Men Engg Works is ₹109.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ace Men Engg Works?

The Ace Men Engg Works is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ace Men Engg Works?

The market cap of Ace Men Engg Works is ₹141.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ace Men Engg Works?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ace Men Engg Works are ₹111.00 and ₹106.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ace Men Engg Works?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ace Men Engg Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ace Men Engg Works is ₹110.90 and 52-week low of Ace Men Engg Works is ₹59.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ace Men Engg Works performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ace Men Engg Works has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, 13.36% for the past month, 18.42% over 3 months, 71.77% over 1 year, 29.69% across 3 years, and 29.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ace Men Engg Works?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ace Men Engg Works are 0.00 and 2.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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