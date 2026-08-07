What is the share price of Choksi Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Choksi Laboratories is ₹118.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Choksi Laboratories? The Choksi Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Choksi Laboratories? The market cap of Choksi Laboratories is ₹82.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Choksi Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Choksi Laboratories are ₹118.20 and ₹112.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Choksi Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Choksi Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Choksi Laboratories is ₹236.70 and 52-week low of Choksi Laboratories is ₹81.85 as on .

How has the Choksi Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Choksi Laboratories has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.11% for the past month, 18.62% over 3 months, -40.72% over 1 year, 26.35% across 3 years, and 43.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Choksi Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Choksi Laboratories are 41.91 and 3.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global