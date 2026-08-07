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Choksi Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHOKSI LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Choksi Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹118.20 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Choksi Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹112.40₹118.20
₹118.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.85₹236.70
₹118.20
Open Price
₹118.20
Prev. Close
₹118.20
Volume
863

Source: Dion Global

Choksi Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Choksi Laboratories		0.21-3.1118.621.68-40.7226.3543.46
Suven Life Sciences		2.33-1.6442.3991.8519.2870.9233.31
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		2.40-20.7826.3952.9044.37-3.29-5.79
Vimta Labs		7.5218.4929.4243.780.6241.6433.26
Vanta Bioscience		-9.49-14.0039.609.35-16.83-29.09-31.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Choksi Laboratories has declined 40.72% compared to peers like Suven Life Sciences (19.28%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (44.37%), Vimta Labs (0.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Choksi Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Suven Life Sciences (33.31%) and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (-5.79%).

Choksi Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Choksi Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.71119.86
10113.81117.58
20115.3116.89
50120.37116.52
100110.92116.63
200119.96121.3

Source: Dion Global

Choksi Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Choksi Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 7.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Choksi Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTChoksi Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Directors To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTChoksi Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
Jul 06, 2026, 07:54 PM IST ISTChoksi Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTChoksi Laboratories - Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 25, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTChoksi Laboratories - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 25.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Choksi Laboratories

Choksi Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195MP1993PLC007471 and registration number is 007471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Research Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Choksi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Stela Choksi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Himika Choksi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vyangesh Choksi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raghmendra Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meenaxi Patidar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Prachi Mantri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Abha Shastri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Choksi Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Choksi Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Choksi Laboratories is ₹118.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Choksi Laboratories?

The Choksi Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Choksi Laboratories?

The market cap of Choksi Laboratories is ₹82.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Choksi Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Choksi Laboratories are ₹118.20 and ₹112.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Choksi Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Choksi Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Choksi Laboratories is ₹236.70 and 52-week low of Choksi Laboratories is ₹81.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Choksi Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Choksi Laboratories has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.11% for the past month, 18.62% over 3 months, -40.72% over 1 year, 26.35% across 3 years, and 43.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Choksi Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Choksi Laboratories are 41.91 and 3.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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