Here's the live share price of Choksi Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Choksi Laboratories
|0.21
|-3.11
|18.62
|1.68
|-40.72
|26.35
|43.46
|Suven Life Sciences
|2.33
|-1.64
|42.39
|91.85
|19.28
|70.92
|33.31
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|2.40
|-20.78
|26.39
|52.90
|44.37
|-3.29
|-5.79
|Vimta Labs
|7.52
|18.49
|29.42
|43.78
|0.62
|41.64
|33.26
|Vanta Bioscience
|-9.49
|-14.00
|39.60
|9.35
|-16.83
|-29.09
|-31.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Choksi Laboratories has declined 40.72% compared to peers like Suven Life Sciences (19.28%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (44.37%), Vimta Labs (0.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Choksi Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Suven Life Sciences (33.31%) and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (-5.79%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.71
|119.86
|10
|113.81
|117.58
|20
|115.3
|116.89
|50
|120.37
|116.52
|100
|110.92
|116.63
|200
|119.96
|121.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Choksi Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 7.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Choksi Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Directors To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Choksi Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
|Jul 06, 2026, 07:54 PM IST IST
|Choksi Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Choksi Laboratories - Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 25, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Choksi Laboratories - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 25.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Choksi Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195MP1993PLC007471 and registration number is 007471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Research Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Choksi Laboratories is ₹118.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Choksi Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Choksi Laboratories is ₹82.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Choksi Laboratories are ₹118.20 and ₹112.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Choksi Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Choksi Laboratories is ₹236.70 and 52-week low of Choksi Laboratories is ₹81.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Choksi Laboratories has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.11% for the past month, 18.62% over 3 months, -40.72% over 1 year, 26.35% across 3 years, and 43.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Choksi Laboratories are 41.91 and 3.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global