Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Choksi Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHOKSI LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹51.50 Closed
-2.57-1.36
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Choksi Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.60₹54.00
₹51.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.40₹72.95
₹51.50
Open Price
₹50.60
Prev. Close
₹52.86
Volume
4,534

Choksi Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R153.47
  • R255.43
  • R356.87
  • Pivot
    52.03
  • S150.07
  • S248.63
  • S346.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.6253.96
  • 1038.4654.44
  • 2036.8455.52
  • 5033.7154.87
  • 10031.9951.26
  • 20029.3745.91

Choksi Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.22-16.6715.5048.7173.99429.84133.03
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98

Choksi Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Choksi Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
05 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Choksi Laboratories Ltd.

Choksi Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195MP1993PLC007471 and registration number is 007471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Choksi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Stela Choksi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Himika Choksi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vyangesh Choksi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Shastri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nanoo Krishna Mani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratnesh Sadoriya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghmendra Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Choksi Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Choksi Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Choksi Laboratories Ltd. is ₹35.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Choksi Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Choksi Laboratories Ltd. is 10.97 and PB ratio of Choksi Laboratories Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Choksi Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Choksi Laboratories Ltd. is ₹51.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Choksi Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Choksi Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Choksi Laboratories Ltd. is ₹72.95 and 52-week low of Choksi Laboratories Ltd. is ₹29.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data