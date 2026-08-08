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Vanta Bioscience Share Price

NSE
BSE

VANTA BIOSCIENCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Vanta Bioscience along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.75 Closed
-4.73₹ -1.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vanta Bioscience Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.69₹21.75
₹21.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.71₹29.00
₹21.75
Open Price
₹21.69
Prev. Close
₹22.83
Volume
2,250

Source: Dion Global

Vanta Bioscience Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vanta Bioscience		-9.49-14.0039.609.35-16.83-29.09-31.18
Suven Life Sciences		2.33-1.6442.3991.8519.2870.9233.31
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		2.40-20.7826.3952.9044.37-3.29-5.79
Vimta Labs		7.5218.4929.4243.780.6241.6433.26
Choksi Laboratories		0.21-3.1118.621.68-40.7226.3543.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vanta Bioscience has declined 16.83% compared to peers like Suven Life Sciences (19.28%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (44.37%), Vimta Labs (0.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Vanta Bioscience has underperformed peers relative to Suven Life Sciences (33.31%) and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (-5.79%).

Vanta Bioscience Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vanta Bioscience Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.824.07
1024.6324.11
2023.8423.3
5020.0921.73
10021.3322.12
20023.726.58

Source: Dion Global

Vanta Bioscience Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vanta Bioscience remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vanta Bioscience Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 31, 2026, 02:06 AM IST ISTVanta Bioscience - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended March 31,
May 31, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTVanta Bioscience - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
May 26, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTVanta Bioscience - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Hal
Apr 10, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTVanta Bioscience - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Mar 11, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTVanta Bioscience - Clarification On Movement In Price

Source: Dion Global

About Vanta Bioscience

Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TG2016PLC109280 and registration number is 109280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dopesh Raja Mulakala
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Yogeswara Rao Danda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Gonuguntla Kathyayani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Padmanabhuni Venkata Appaji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vanta Bioscience Share Price

What is the share price of Vanta Bioscience?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vanta Bioscience is ₹21.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vanta Bioscience?

The Vanta Bioscience is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vanta Bioscience?

The market cap of Vanta Bioscience is ₹15.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vanta Bioscience?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vanta Bioscience are ₹21.75 and ₹21.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vanta Bioscience?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vanta Bioscience stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vanta Bioscience is ₹29.00 and 52-week low of Vanta Bioscience is ₹14.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vanta Bioscience performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vanta Bioscience has shown returns of -4.73% over the past day, -14.0% for the past month, 39.6% over 3 months, -16.83% over 1 year, -29.09% across 3 years, and -31.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vanta Bioscience?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vanta Bioscience are 143.09 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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