Here's the live share price of Vanta Bioscience along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vanta Bioscience
|-9.49
|-14.00
|39.60
|9.35
|-16.83
|-29.09
|-31.18
|Suven Life Sciences
|2.33
|-1.64
|42.39
|91.85
|19.28
|70.92
|33.31
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|2.40
|-20.78
|26.39
|52.90
|44.37
|-3.29
|-5.79
|Vimta Labs
|7.52
|18.49
|29.42
|43.78
|0.62
|41.64
|33.26
|Choksi Laboratories
|0.21
|-3.11
|18.62
|1.68
|-40.72
|26.35
|43.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vanta Bioscience has declined 16.83% compared to peers like Suven Life Sciences (19.28%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (44.37%), Vimta Labs (0.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Vanta Bioscience has underperformed peers relative to Suven Life Sciences (33.31%) and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (-5.79%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.8
|24.07
|10
|24.63
|24.11
|20
|23.84
|23.3
|50
|20.09
|21.73
|100
|21.33
|22.12
|200
|23.7
|26.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vanta Bioscience remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 31, 2026, 02:06 AM IST IST
|Vanta Bioscience - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended March 31,
|May 31, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Vanta Bioscience - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
|May 26, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Vanta Bioscience - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Hal
|Apr 10, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Vanta Bioscience - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Mar 11, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Vanta Bioscience - Clarification On Movement In Price
Source: Dion Global
Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TG2016PLC109280 and registration number is 109280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vanta Bioscience is ₹21.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vanta Bioscience is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vanta Bioscience is ₹15.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vanta Bioscience are ₹21.75 and ₹21.69.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vanta Bioscience stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vanta Bioscience is ₹29.00 and 52-week low of Vanta Bioscience is ₹14.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vanta Bioscience has shown returns of -4.73% over the past day, -14.0% for the past month, 39.6% over 3 months, -16.83% over 1 year, -29.09% across 3 years, and -31.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vanta Bioscience are 143.09 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global