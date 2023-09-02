Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|40.00
|12.54
|-6.44
|-34.15
|-59.45
|-30.78
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TG2016PLC109280 and registration number is 109280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is ₹37.11 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is 1.88 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is ₹58.80 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vanta Bioscience Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is ₹99.00 and 52-week low of Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is ₹39.90 as on Jul 31, 2023.