What is the share price of Vanta Bioscience? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vanta Bioscience is ₹21.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Vanta Bioscience? The Vanta Bioscience is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vanta Bioscience? The market cap of Vanta Bioscience is ₹15.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vanta Bioscience? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vanta Bioscience are ₹21.75 and ₹21.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vanta Bioscience? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vanta Bioscience stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vanta Bioscience is ₹29.00 and 52-week low of Vanta Bioscience is ₹14.71 as on .

How has the Vanta Bioscience performed historically in terms of returns? The Vanta Bioscience has shown returns of -4.73% over the past day, -14.0% for the past month, 39.6% over 3 months, -16.83% over 1 year, -29.09% across 3 years, and -31.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vanta Bioscience? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vanta Bioscience are 143.09 and 0.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global