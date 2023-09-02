Follow Us

Vanta Bioscience Ltd. Share Price

VANTA BIOSCIENCE LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹58.80 Closed
00
As on Jul 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vanta Bioscience Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.80₹58.80
₹58.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.90₹99.00
₹58.80
Open Price
₹58.80
Prev. Close
₹58.80
Volume
0

Vanta Bioscience Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R158.8
  • R258.8
  • R358.8
  • Pivot
    58.8
  • S158.8
  • S258.8
  • S358.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 570.8454.04
  • 1073.8450.94
  • 2082.2249.56
  • 5087.3953.44
  • 10099.0862.71
  • 200116.0479.79

Vanta Bioscience Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
040.0012.54-6.44-34.15-59.45-30.78
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Vanta Bioscience Ltd. Share Holdings

Vanta Bioscience Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Half Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Vanta Bioscience Ltd.

Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TG2016PLC109280 and registration number is 109280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohan Krishna Mulakala
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Dopesh Raja Mulakala
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Vyasmurti Madhavrao Shingatgeri
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Padmanabhuni Venkata Appaji
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Gonuguntla Kathyayani
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Yogeswara Rao Danda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vanta Bioscience Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vanta Bioscience Ltd.?

The market cap of Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is ₹37.11 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vanta Bioscience Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is 1.88 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Vanta Bioscience Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is ₹58.80 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vanta Bioscience Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vanta Bioscience Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is ₹99.00 and 52-week low of Vanta Bioscience Ltd. is ₹39.90 as on Jul 31, 2023.

