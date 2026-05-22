Indian pharmaceutical major Sun Pharmaceuticals posted 26% YoY profit growth in the March quarter. The Dilip Sanghvi-led company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,714 crore in Q4 FY26. Its net profit in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 2,149 crore.

Sequentially, Sun Pharma’s profit declined by 19%, with net profit in Q3 FY26 at Rs 3,368 crore. The company reported EBITDA of Rs 3,954 crore in Q4 FY26. Its EBITDA margins stood at 27% during the quarter.

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Further, Sun Pharma recorded 12.7% YoY revenue growth in the last quarter of FY26. Its consolidated revenue from operations grew to Rs 14,611 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 12,958 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, the revenue was down 5.8%.

Sun Pharma operations highlights

Sun Pharma’s total profit for the fiscal year 2025-26 grew by 5% to Rs 11,479 crore. The company revenue also rose to Rs 58,462 crore in FY26 from Rs 52,578 crore.

“Our full-year performance reflects several significant achievements. Sun’s 0.3 percentage point gain in the India market is our highest gain since the Ranbaxy acquisition. Our U.S. Innovative Medicines business has surpassed $1 billion in revenues, while Ex-US Innovative Medicines continues to demonstrate strong growth momentum.” Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director of Sun Pharma, said in a statement.

Sun Pharma said its market share increased from 8.1% to 8.4%, according to the Pharmarack MAT Mar-2026 report. The company said it launched 11 new products during the quarter and 37 in the full year.

In April this year, Sun Pharma acquired US-based pharmaceutical company Organon in a $11.75 billion all-cash deal, marking the second-largest foreign acquisition by an Indian company. The company said that it has set up an integration management office, and planning has begun to assess combined capabilities & plan for cultural assimilation.

Sun Pharma dividend declared

Sun Pharma’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY26.