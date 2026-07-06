Stock of Sun Pharmaceutical is in focus as the company’s shares are set to turn ex-dividend tomorrow with its final dividend payout. The pharma major’s share price is hovering near its 52-week high on the circuit. Therefore, in case you don’t miss out on the details, here is all you need to know about the record date and AGM

Sun Pharma: Dividend record date

Sun Pharma will check its record books on Tuesday, July 7 to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 5 per share. Previously, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share in January.

If approved, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 16 per share.

Sun Pharma: Dividend payment date

Eligible shareholders will vote for dividend approval at Sun Pharma’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Friday, July 31. If approved at the AGM, beneficiaries shall receive the payment on or before Friday, August 7.

“The payment of the said final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM, will be made on or before Friday, 07 August 2026,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Sun Pharma share price

The company’s stock ended Monday’s trade on NSE at Rs 1,912.10, flat from its previous close. Over the past one month Sun Pharma’s stock has delivered a return of more than 7%, while over the past six months it has climbed up by 11%.

So far this year it has increased by 11%.

Sun Pharma: Q4 Financial Performance

Sun Pharmaceuticals posted 26% YoY profit growth for the Jan- March quarter. The Dilip Sanghvi-led company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,714 crore in Q4FY26 against Rs 2,149 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Sequentially, Sun Pharma’s profit declined by 19%, with net profit in Q3 FY26 at Rs 3,368 crore. The company reported EBITDA of Rs 3,954 crore in Q4 FY26. Its EBITDA margins stood at 27% during the quarter.

About the company

Sun Pharmaceuticals is an Indian pharmaceutical company which manufactures and sells Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). The company is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.