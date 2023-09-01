Follow Us

Vimta Labs Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VIMTA LABS LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹571.50 Closed
-1.12-6.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vimta Labs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹570.00₹586.60
₹571.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹291.85₹623.15
₹571.50
Open Price
₹586.60
Prev. Close
₹577.95
Volume
39,121

Vimta Labs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1581.7
  • R2592.45
  • R3598.3
  • Pivot
    575.85
  • S1565.1
  • S2559.25
  • S3548.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5388.74578.68
  • 10368.4570.42
  • 20352.17544.38
  • 50361.18492.25
  • 100363.7450.67
  • 200363.55417.93

Vimta Labs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98

Vimta Labs Ltd. Share Holdings

Vimta Labs Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund3,30,1520.2215.04
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF700.040

Vimta Labs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vimta Labs Ltd.

Vimta Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1990PLC011977 and registration number is 011977. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 275.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sivalinga Prasad Vasireddi
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Harita Vasireddi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harriman Vungal
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Mr. Satya Sreenivas Neerukonda
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Yadagiri R Pendri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Prameela Rani Yalamanchili
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Purnachandra Rao Gutta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vimta Labs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vimta Labs Ltd.?

The market cap of Vimta Labs Ltd. is ₹1,265.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vimta Labs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vimta Labs Ltd. is 26.98 and PB ratio of Vimta Labs Ltd. is 5.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vimta Labs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vimta Labs Ltd. is ₹571.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vimta Labs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vimta Labs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vimta Labs Ltd. is ₹623.15 and 52-week low of Vimta Labs Ltd. is ₹291.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

