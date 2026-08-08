What is the share price of Vimta Labs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vimta Labs is ₹653.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Vimta Labs? The Vimta Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vimta Labs? The market cap of Vimta Labs is ₹2,918.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vimta Labs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vimta Labs are ₹656.20 and ₹635.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vimta Labs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vimta Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vimta Labs is ₹902.85 and 52-week low of Vimta Labs is ₹377.30 as on .

How has the Vimta Labs performed historically in terms of returns? The Vimta Labs has shown returns of 1.81% over the past day, 18.49% for the past month, 29.42% over 3 months, 0.62% over 1 year, 41.64% across 3 years, and 33.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vimta Labs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vimta Labs are 47.56 and 8.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global