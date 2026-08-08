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Vimta Labs Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIMTA LABS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Vimta Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹653.90 Closed
1.81₹ 11.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vimta Labs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹635.00₹656.20
₹653.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹377.30₹902.85
₹653.90
Open Price
₹636.95
Prev. Close
₹642.30
Volume
10,218

Source: Dion Global

Vimta Labs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vimta Labs		7.5218.4929.4243.780.6241.6433.26
Suven Life Sciences		2.33-1.6442.3991.8519.2870.9233.31
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		2.40-20.7826.3952.9044.37-3.29-5.79
Choksi Laboratories		0.21-3.1118.621.68-40.7226.3543.46
Vanta Bioscience		-9.49-14.0039.609.35-16.83-29.09-31.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vimta Labs has gained 0.62% compared to peers like Suven Life Sciences (19.28%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (44.37%), Choksi Laboratories (-40.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Vimta Labs has outperformed peers relative to Suven Life Sciences (33.31%) and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (-5.79%).

Vimta Labs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vimta Labs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5606.91630.7
10593.91613.12
20574.67594.59
50550.68561.47
100499.76538.21
200537.87532.67

Source: Dion Global

Vimta Labs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vimta Labs saw a drop in promoter holding to 35.65%, while DII stake increased to 0.37%, FII holding fell to 4.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vimta Labs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTVimta Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 29, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTVimta Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 24, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTVimta Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 20, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTVimta Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 20, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTVimta Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Vimta Labs

Vimta Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1990PLC011977 and registration number is 011977. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Technical testing and analysis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 407.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Sivalinga Prasad Vasireddi
    Executive Chairman
  • Ms. Harita Vasireddi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harriman Vungal
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Mr. Satya Sreenivas Neerukonda
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Yadagiri R Pendri
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Prameela Rani Yalamanchili
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Purnachandra Rao Gutta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vimta Labs Share Price

What is the share price of Vimta Labs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vimta Labs is ₹653.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vimta Labs?

The Vimta Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vimta Labs?

The market cap of Vimta Labs is ₹2,918.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vimta Labs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vimta Labs are ₹656.20 and ₹635.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vimta Labs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vimta Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vimta Labs is ₹902.85 and 52-week low of Vimta Labs is ₹377.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vimta Labs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vimta Labs has shown returns of 1.81% over the past day, 18.49% for the past month, 29.42% over 3 months, 0.62% over 1 year, 41.64% across 3 years, and 33.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vimta Labs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vimta Labs are 47.56 and 8.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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