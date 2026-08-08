Here's the live share price of Vimta Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vimta Labs
|7.52
|18.49
|29.42
|43.78
|0.62
|41.64
|33.26
|Suven Life Sciences
|2.33
|-1.64
|42.39
|91.85
|19.28
|70.92
|33.31
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|2.40
|-20.78
|26.39
|52.90
|44.37
|-3.29
|-5.79
|Choksi Laboratories
|0.21
|-3.11
|18.62
|1.68
|-40.72
|26.35
|43.46
|Vanta Bioscience
|-9.49
|-14.00
|39.60
|9.35
|-16.83
|-29.09
|-31.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vimta Labs has gained 0.62% compared to peers like Suven Life Sciences (19.28%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (44.37%), Choksi Laboratories (-40.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Vimta Labs has outperformed peers relative to Suven Life Sciences (33.31%) and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (-5.79%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|606.91
|630.7
|10
|593.91
|613.12
|20
|574.67
|594.59
|50
|550.68
|561.47
|100
|499.76
|538.21
|200
|537.87
|532.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vimta Labs saw a drop in promoter holding to 35.65%, while DII stake increased to 0.37%, FII holding fell to 4.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Vimta Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Vimta Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Vimta Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Vimta Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Vimta Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Vimta Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1990PLC011977 and registration number is 011977. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Technical testing and analysis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 407.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vimta Labs is ₹653.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vimta Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vimta Labs is ₹2,918.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vimta Labs are ₹656.20 and ₹635.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vimta Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vimta Labs is ₹902.85 and 52-week low of Vimta Labs is ₹377.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vimta Labs has shown returns of 1.81% over the past day, 18.49% for the past month, 29.42% over 3 months, 0.62% over 1 year, 41.64% across 3 years, and 33.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vimta Labs are 47.56 and 8.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global