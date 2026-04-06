Welcome to the latest edition of Hidden Gems Weekly. In recent weeks we examined a packaged food exporter building global brand buffers, a niche coatings player riding premiumisation trends and the ‘Next ABB’ of India’s power grid. This week, we turn to a small-cap technology company quietly powering the invisible communication and security layer beneath digital grids, railways and defence networks.

Power failures are obvious.

A city goes dark, trains halt, factories stop and the problem becomes visible.

What remains invisible is the cause of it.

Sometimes the fault is not the generation.

Sometimes it sits deeper.

It lies in the communication layer that tells protection systems what to do, synchronises substations, secures SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) networks and ensures critical infrastructure responds in milliseconds rather than minutes.

As power grids become smarter, renewables make supply less linear and cyber risks become part of infrastructure planning, this invisible layer is quietly becoming more important than the wires themselves.

That is where Valiant Communications fits in.

Valiant Communications 1-Year Share Price Chart

source: screener.in

In a market that usually rewards visible infrastructure such as transformers, cables, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and substations, Valiant operates one layer below, in the part investors rarely notice but utilities cannot afford to ignore.

This week, we look at a small-cap technology manufacturer sitting at the intersection of grid modernisation, mission-critical communication and cybersecurity resilience.

From telecom equipment to the nervous system of critical infrastructure

On the surface, Valiant sounds like an industrial communication hardware company.

That description misses the real story.

The company manufactures communication, transmission, teleprotection, synchronization, ransomware-resilient Network Attached Storage (NAS) Storage Area Network (SAN) systems (that also sit inside secure data-centre environments), along with cybersecurity solutions used across power utilities, railways, oil & gas, airports, mobile backhaul and defence communication ecosystems.

These are not convenience products.

They sit inside environments where failure costs far more than the equipment itself.

A telecom outage delays a call.

A protection communication failure inside a power substation can destabilise an entire transmission line.

That distinction matters because it changes how customers buy.

In critical infrastructure, replacement decisions are rarely price-led.

They are trust-led.

And trust, once earned in these systems, tends to stay sticky.

Why some industrial technology companies become commodities and others compound

The market often puts all industrial electronics businesses in one bucket.

That is usually a mistake.

Some companies merely manufacture hardware boxes.

Those businesses inevitably drift toward price competition.

Others embed themselves inside system architecture through approvals, utility certifications, defence qualifications, installed base trust and long replacement cycles.

That creates a very different economic outcome.

When budgets tighten, commodity vendors lose pricing first.

Trusted vendors inside critical infrastructure layers are harder to replace because the risk of failure far outweighs the savings from switching.

This is where Valiant’s positioning becomes interesting.

The company has installations across 6,000+ power substations and a customer list spanning global industrial and defence ecosystems, from ABB and Siemens to Power Grid, Honeywell, General Dynamics and NASA-linked institutions.

That does not look like a transactional supplier.

It increasingly looks like a system-layer vendor.

What Valiant is doing differently

The real story emerges through three structural shifts.

1) From telecom hardware to critical infrastructure solutions

The company began with multiplexers, optical line-terminating systems and transmission products.

Today, the stack spans:

teleprotection

PMU and WAMS

GPS/GNSS/NavIC synchronization

PRP switches

ransomware-resilient storage

cybersecurity solutions

This is a clear move up the reliability stack, where replacement becomes harder and pricing power improves.

2) From India utility dependence to global relevance

The second shift is geographic.

With installations across 110+ countries, offices in the US and UK and distributors in 25 countries, the revenue mix is no longer tied only to domestic utility cycles.

A wider global footprint improves:

customer diversification

lifecycle relevance

export optionality

The story is steadily shifting from local execution to global niche technology exports.

3) From communication gear to cyber-physical infrastructure

This may be the most important shift.

As grids digitise, communication and cybersecurity are increasingly becoming the same architecture.

A recent collaboration with Fortytwo42 Labs adds a forward-looking layer through quantum-safe cryptography for Valiant’s NAS, SAN and authentication server stack.

It is too early to call this a material revenue driver.

But strategically, it shows the company is trying to stay ahead of where critical infrastructure security standards may evolve over the next decade.

That, along with its push into network intrusion detection, real-time visibility and secure storage, expands Valiant from a hardware vendor into a participant in the digital protection layer of infrastructure.

This shift improves both:

margin potential

relevance durability

Hardware can commoditise.

Security embedded inside critical infrastructure is much harder to trivialise.

Growth that now looks sharper than the market expected

The recent quarterly numbers suggest the business may be entering a stronger profitability phase.

For the latest quarter, December 2025, consolidated revenue rose to Rs 22.1 crore, up from Rs 12.3 crore in the year-ago period, translating into growth of roughly 80% year-on-year.

The margin profile remains equally telling.

Operating margins improved from 20.1% to 34.8%, suggesting that incremental revenue is increasingly flowing through at a much higher profitability rate.

This is important because it hints at product mix improvement, better execution and operating leverage, rather than just volume-led growth.

The trend is not limited to one quarter.

Over the past several quarters, the revenue trajectory has steadily moved from around Rs 9–13 crore levels to Rs 22 crore-plus, while profits have compounded materially faster than sales.

That widening gap between revenue growth and profit growth is often the first sign that a niche technology business is moving into a higher-value solution layer.

Balance sheet strength and return discipline

One of the more reassuring parts of the Valiant story is that the growth is not being borrowed into existence.

Debt-to-equity stands at just 0.03, while interest coverage remains a massive 136 times, leaving little room for balance-sheet anxiety.

The returns profile is also healthy with the Return on Capital Employed at 21.1% and Return on Equity at 16.1%.

These are solid numbers for a business still investing in product depth, approvals and global customer relationships.

The margin story is even more revealing.

Current operating margins stand at 34.8%, sharply above the 5-year average OPM of 16.4%.

That gap is worth paying attention to.

It suggests the company may be moving toward a better product mix where software-linked, security-led and mission-critical solutions command better economics than plain transmission hardware.

This is where operating leverage stops being theory and starts showing up in ratios.

The obvious problems investors should not ignore

Good businesses can still make poor investments if risks are ignored.

And in Valiant’s case, the obvious risks are visible.

First, the company still depends meaningfully on utility, railway, defence and infrastructure capex cycles.

These cycles are rarely smooth.

Tender delays, budget reallocations or slower-than-expected grid digitisation can easily shift revenue recognition across quarters.

Second, this remains a specialised niche technology business, which means customer concentration risk cannot be dismissed.

Large institutional clients are sticky, but milestone-based execution can create quarterly lumpiness.

Third, technology itself moves fast.

As Valiant pushes deeper into cybersecurity and secure storage, engineering relevance becomes a continuous requirement.

In deep-tech infrastructure, yesterday’s differentiation can become tomorrow’s baseline.

The moat is real.

So is the need to keep rebuilding it.

That is the uncomfortable truth with all specialised technology manufacturers.

Valuation and market context

The stock is no longer cheap in the traditional sense.

At the current market price, it is trading at roughly 51.8 times earnings, compared to a 5-year median P/E of 63.8 times.

That creates an interesting tension.

On one hand, the valuation is below its own longer-term average despite improving profitability.

On the other, 51x earnings is still a demanding multiple for any business exposed to capex cycles and order lumpiness.

The market is clearly not paying for what Valiant is.

It is paying for what it can become.

A business with sustainable:

20%+ ROCE

34% operating margins

global installed base

cybersecurity adjacency

mission-critical stickiness

will rarely screen as optically cheap.

The real risk is different.

At 51x, the market is already assuming that margin durability and execution consistency will continue.

If order flows slow, utility capex gets delayed, or margins normalise toward historical levels, the derating can be sharp.

This is not a cheap stock.

It is a stock where quality has already entered the price.

The question that matters

The real question is not whether Valiant can deliver another strong quarter.

It is whether the company can evolve from a niche communication equipment manufacturer into a trusted digital protection layer for global critical infrastructure.

If that transition sustains, the market may continue valuing it as a specialised infrastructure technology platform.

If not, it risks slipping back into the far less generous bucket of industrial hardware vendors.

At 51 times earnings, that distinction matters more than the next quarter’s revenue number.

Closing thought

The market usually notices infrastructure only when it is visible.

But as grids digitise and cyber risks move from IT departments into substations, pipelines and rail networks, the invisible layer becomes the real moat.

Valiant sits in that layer.

The business already looks stronger.

The margins already look better.

The balance sheet is clearly disciplined.

The only question now is whether these economics are structural enough to justify a business trading at 51 times earnings.

That is where the real investing debate begins.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.