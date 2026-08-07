What is the share price of Aplab? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aplab is ₹67.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Aplab? The Aplab is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aplab? The market cap of Aplab is ₹74.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aplab? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aplab are ₹68.97 and ₹64.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aplab? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aplab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aplab is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Aplab is ₹41.73 as on .

How has the Aplab performed historically in terms of returns? The Aplab has shown returns of 2.27% over the past day, -27.29% for the past month, -38.28% over 3 months, 50.64% over 1 year, 20.94% across 3 years, and 34.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aplab? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aplab are 0.00 and 63.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global