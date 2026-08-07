Here's the live share price of Aplab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aplab
|-12.61
|-27.29
|-38.28
|-10.13
|50.64
|20.94
|34.69
|Siemens
|5.09
|13.01
|2.04
|27.05
|26.64
|1.01
|13.79
|Honeywell Automation India
|-0.85
|-0.74
|23.4
|16.32
|2.51
|-3.72
|-1.6
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aplab has gained 50.64% compared to peers like Siemens (26.64%), Honeywell Automation India (2.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Aplab has outperformed peers relative to Siemens (13.79%) and Honeywell Automation India (-1.60%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|79.36
|72.71
|10
|81.53
|77.1
|20
|86.63
|82.48
|50
|95.73
|88.78
|100
|88.49
|87.94
|200
|82.76
|81.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aplab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Aplab - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Aplab - Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Aplab - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 30Th July, 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Aplab - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter And Three Months Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 04:06 PM IST IST
|Aplab - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Aplab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1964PLC013018 and registration number is 013018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Instrumentation & Process Control. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aplab is ₹67.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aplab is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aplab is ₹74.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aplab are ₹68.97 and ₹64.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aplab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aplab is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Aplab is ₹41.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aplab has shown returns of 2.27% over the past day, -27.29% for the past month, -38.28% over 3 months, 50.64% over 1 year, 20.94% across 3 years, and 34.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aplab are 0.00 and 63.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global