APLAB LTD.

Sector : Instrumentation & Process Control | Smallcap | BSE
₹65.00 Closed
-1.86-1.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aplab Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.50₹69.54
₹65.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.50₹77.02
₹65.00
Open Price
₹69.54
Prev. Close
₹66.23
Volume
32,501

Aplab Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R168.53
  • R272.05
  • R374.57
  • Pivot
    66.01
  • S162.49
  • S259.97
  • S356.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.9961.42
  • 1022.4959.46
  • 2022.5759.45
  • 5021.0956.54
  • 10021.9948.57
  • 20022.0539.14

Aplab Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.00-2.9997.99144.73225.81465.22382.37
2.66-0.149.9719.4233.04229.61284.70
-1.83-8.48-1.8511.82-8.0919.0672.41

Aplab Ltd. Share Holdings

Aplab Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aplab Ltd.

Aplab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1964PLC013018 and registration number is 013018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Instrumentation & Process Control. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P S Deodhar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amrita P Deodhar
    Director
  • Dr. S K Hajela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kotecha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aplab Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aplab Ltd.?

The market cap of Aplab Ltd. is ₹72.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aplab Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aplab Ltd. is 16.49 and PB ratio of Aplab Ltd. is -3.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aplab Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aplab Ltd. is ₹65.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aplab Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aplab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aplab Ltd. is ₹77.02 and 52-week low of Aplab Ltd. is ₹15.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

