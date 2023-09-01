Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|19.00
|-2.99
|97.99
|144.73
|225.81
|465.22
|382.37
|2.66
|-0.14
|9.97
|19.42
|33.04
|229.61
|284.70
|-1.83
|-8.48
|-1.85
|11.82
|-8.09
|19.06
|72.41
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aplab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1964PLC013018 and registration number is 013018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Instrumentation & Process Control. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aplab Ltd. is ₹72.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aplab Ltd. is 16.49 and PB ratio of Aplab Ltd. is -3.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aplab Ltd. is ₹65.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aplab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aplab Ltd. is ₹77.02 and 52-week low of Aplab Ltd. is ₹15.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.