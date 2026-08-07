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Aplab Share Price

NSE
BSE

APLAB

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Aplab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.50 Closed
2.27₹ 1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aplab Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.10₹68.97
₹67.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.73₹122.00
₹67.50
Open Price
₹68.97
Prev. Close
₹66.00
Volume
3,570

Source: Dion Global

Aplab Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aplab		-12.61-27.29-38.28-10.1350.6420.9434.69
Siemens		5.0913.012.0427.0526.641.0113.79
Honeywell Automation India		-0.85-0.7423.416.322.51-3.72-1.6

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aplab has gained 50.64% compared to peers like Siemens (26.64%), Honeywell Automation India (2.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Aplab has outperformed peers relative to Siemens (13.79%) and Honeywell Automation India (-1.60%).

Aplab Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aplab Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
579.3672.71
1081.5377.1
2086.6382.48
5095.7388.78
10088.4987.94
20082.7681.53

Source: Dion Global

Aplab Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aplab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aplab Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTAplab - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTAplab - Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTAplab - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 30Th July, 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTAplab - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter And Three Months Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 04:06 PM IST ISTAplab - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Aplab

Aplab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1964PLC013018 and registration number is 013018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Instrumentation & Process Control. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Instrumentation & Process Control
  • Address
    Plot No. 12, TTC Industrial Area Thane Belapur Road, Digha, New Mumbai Maharashtra 400708
  • Contact
    shares@aplab.com
    www.aplab.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Amrita P Deodhar
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay N Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S K Hajela
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Uma Balakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haresh G Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aplab Share Price

What is the share price of Aplab?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aplab is ₹67.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aplab?

The Aplab is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aplab?

The market cap of Aplab is ₹74.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aplab?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aplab are ₹68.97 and ₹64.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aplab?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aplab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aplab is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Aplab is ₹41.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aplab performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aplab has shown returns of 2.27% over the past day, -27.29% for the past month, -38.28% over 3 months, 50.64% over 1 year, 20.94% across 3 years, and 34.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aplab?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aplab are 0.00 and 63.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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