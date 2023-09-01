Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HBL Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40109TG1986PLC006745 and registration number is 006745. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1221.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HBL Power Systems Ltd. is ₹7,603.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HBL Power Systems Ltd. is 60.88 and PB ratio of HBL Power Systems Ltd. is 7.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HBL Power Systems Ltd. is ₹274.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HBL Power Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HBL Power Systems Ltd. is ₹294.90 and 52-week low of HBL Power Systems Ltd. is ₹79.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.