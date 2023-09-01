Follow Us

HBL Power Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HBL POWER SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Batteries | Smallcap | NSE
₹274.30 Closed
2.296.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HBL Power Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹268.90₹275.80
₹274.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.65₹294.90
₹274.30
Open Price
₹269.10
Prev. Close
₹268.15
Volume
20,72,321

HBL Power Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1277.03
  • R2279.87
  • R3283.93
  • Pivot
    272.97
  • S1270.13
  • S2266.07
  • S3263.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5112.63271.72
  • 10113.87268.09
  • 20105.92250.95
  • 5095.16210.4
  • 10093.3175.08
  • 20081.65143.69

HBL Power Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.1036.31152.63172.08242.741,585.23728.59
2.570.9725.6648.4566.2961.10-6.11
0.32-2.380.7610.2023.29-14.77-25.94
14.5629.67-20.27-34.73342.48451.97336.68

HBL Power Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

HBL Power Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HBL Power Systems Ltd.

HBL Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40109TG1986PLC006745 and registration number is 006745. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1221.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. A J Prasad
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Prasad
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Bhaskar Limaye
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Abhishek G Poddar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Richa Datta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • CA. P Ganapathi Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K V Sriram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on HBL Power Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HBL Power Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of HBL Power Systems Ltd. is ₹7,603.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HBL Power Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HBL Power Systems Ltd. is 60.88 and PB ratio of HBL Power Systems Ltd. is 7.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HBL Power Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HBL Power Systems Ltd. is ₹274.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HBL Power Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HBL Power Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HBL Power Systems Ltd. is ₹294.90 and 52-week low of HBL Power Systems Ltd. is ₹79.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

