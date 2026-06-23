Safety has become one of the biggest priorities for Indian Railways, and Kavach is at the centre of that transformation. The indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection system prevents collisions by automatically applying brakes when a train passes a signal at danger or exceeds the permitted speed.

As Indian Railways expands its network and increases train speeds, Kavach is emerging as a key technology to make operations safer and more efficient. The rollout has now entered a large-scale execution phase.

As of March 2026, Kavach has been commissioned on 3,103 route kilometres. At the same time, implementation is underway across 24,427 route kilometres. The government has also set an ambitious target of adding 9,000 route kilometres over the next two years.

This will later be scaled to around 10,000 route kilometres annually, signalling a long runway for future investments. This creates a significant opportunity for companies involved in the Kavach ecosystem. Concord Control Systems estimates a total market opportunity of around ₹50,000 crore.

This is making Kavach one of the largest structural growth themes in India’s railway sector. Against this backdrop, some of Kavach’s pioneers have won big orders in 2026, especially in Q1FY27, and could emerge as long-term winners.

Let’s take a look at three of them…

Kavach Positioning at a Glance

Each of these companies participates in the Kavach ecosystem in a different way, giving investors distinct risk-reward profiles to evaluate.

Company Role in Kavach Order Book Revenue Visibility Key Risks HBL Engineering Pioneer & OEM ₹5,748 crore 2 Years High dependence on Kavach in the near term Kernex Micro OEM & system integrator ₹4,150 crore 10 Years Working capital intensity Concord Control Technology & Component Provider ₹697 crore 3 Years Premium valuation Source: Management Commentary, Earnings Presentation

#1 Kernex Microsystems: ₹4,150 Crore Order Book

Kernex Microsystems manufactures and sells security systems and software services to railways. Its presence spans sectors such as railway security, telecommunications, and defence.

Inside the Kavach 4.0 Pipeline and Manufacturing Footprint

India’s automated rail protection system, Kavach, is Kernex’s flagship product. The company has a monthly production capacity of 450 Kavach units and 10 level crossing gates. The monthly capacity of the crossing gates can be expanded to 25 units. Kernex has also completed hardware development and software implementation for Kavach 4.0.

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The BHEL Joint Venture: Scalability via Next-Gen Moving Blocks

In addition, several products are currently under development. The company is developing next-generation MIE 3.0 cards based on Microchip/Xilinx FPGAs, which are key components of ‘Moving Blocks’ and ‘Communication-Based Train Control Systems.’ Other products being developed include network monitoring systems and pulse generators.

To this end, Kernex formed a 51:49 joint venture (JV) with Bharat Heavy Engineering Private Limited in March 2026. This JV plans to create modern Moving Block Systems and Centralised Traffic Control integrated with the Kavach safety platform.

Order Book Breakdown: Assessing the ₹4,150-Crore Revenue Visibility

The company’s total aggregate outstanding order book stands at a robust ₹4,150 crore as of 29 May 2026. This provides revenue visibility for nearly 10 years, based on FY26 revenue of ₹430.2 crore. A key contributor to this order book is an ongoing project for Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, under which 30% of the supplies have already been completed.

This order book includes an order worth ₹475.2 crore awarded to Kernex by Chittaranjan Locomotive Works on 27 May this year. The order is for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of onboard ‘Kavach’ locomotive equipment. This contract is to be completed within 12 months.

Working Capital Strain: The Hidden Cost of Aggressive FY26 Execution

From a financial perspective, Kernex showed an accelerated growth in FY26. Its revenue rose by 126.7% year-on-year to ₹430.2 crore, driven by aggressive execution of its strong order book. Operating profit more than tripled to ₹149 crore from ₹41 crore in FY25, as margins widened by 13 percentage points to 35%.

Net profit, however, surged only 76% to ₹88 crore, weighed down by interest expenses (4x increase) and depreciation. But this growth has strained the balance sheet. Inventories surged to ₹371.3 crore by the end of March 2026, up 7x from ₹52.58 crore the previous year. Similarly, trade receivables jumped to ₹316.3 crore, up from just ₹23.6 crore in FY25.

While this reflects aggressive execution of the order book, it also indicates that a big portion of its capital is tied up in working capital. Businesses dependent on the government frequently face issues regarding working capital and high receivables (outstanding dues).

Kernex Share Price

#2 Concord Control Systems: Accelerating a ₹538.2 Crore Kavach Pipeline.

Concord Control Systems is pivoting from a traditional railway equipment manufacturer into a comprehensive, technology-driven railway solutions platform. Concord is a key participant in the Kavach 4.0 program. It designs and develops the entire technology, including proprietary IP.

Concord is one of the lowest-cost and backward-integrated Kavach players in the market. Kavach is a core driver of Concord’s revenue. As part of its technology development, Concord has also innovated specific components for the system, such as a magnetic Hall-effect speed sensor designed for accurate speed sensing within the Kavach framework.

RDSO Prototype Approval and Near-Term Order Execution Timeline

In a major development, Concord has successfully received the Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) prototype clearance for Kavach 4.0. Concord has already commenced field trial installations. Management is actively working to complete these trial orders and secure approvals from Independent Safety Assessors within FY27.

The ₹538.2 Crore Kavach Order

As of 31 March 2026, the Concord order book stood at ₹697 crore, providing revenue visibility of little over three years. Of this, Kavach orders stood at ₹258.3 crore. Further, the company won an incremental ₹279.9 crore Kavach order on 30 May 2026. All these Kavach orders are scheduled for execution within 12 months.

This highlights a rapid near-term revenue realization cycle for the company.

The Kavach orders are not just high in volume but also highly profitable with projected EBITDA margins of 25% to 30%. Furthermore, these installations are bundled with 15-year maintenance contracts. This translates the initial order wins into a profitable recurring annuity revenue stream for the company over the next decade and a half.

Financial Momentum: Analyzing the 565 Basis Point Margin Surge

Concord also reported a robust financial performance. Revenue grew by 69.1% year-on-year to ₹210.5 crore, driven by order book execution. Operational profit grew even faster than revenue. EBITDA rose by 109.2% to ₹62.1 crore, while the margin expanded by 565 bps to 29.5%. As a result, net profit grew by 88.3% to ₹42.7 crore.

Long-Term Horizon: Transitioning to IP-Led Recurring Revenue by FY30

Concord is guiding for a highly scalable and predictable financial trajectory. The company targets a revenue CAGR of 40-50% and sustainable EBITDA margins of 22-25% over the coming years. Concord is transitioning away from one-time hardware sales. By FY30, it expects its revenue mix to be weighted toward software, intellectual property, and recurring annuities.

The Fusion Electronics Acquisition: Unlocking Vertical Integration Potential

The acquisition of ‘Fusion Electronics’, one of India’s largest manufacturers of flexible printed circuit boards, could be a major growth driver. This acquisition gives Concord in-house control over the internal electronics ecosystem of its products. This is crucial as railway systems globally become more software-driven and electronics-intensive.

It enables Concord to transition from a traditional railway equipment manufacturer into a vertically integrated electronic subsystem provider. Fusion already has marquee global clients outside the railways sector, including clients in the luxury automotive and industrial sectors.

Fusion’s current annual capacity is 200,000 square meters, capable of generating revenue of ₹200 crore. Management aims to double this capacity in the future. Once capacity is doubled, Fusion could generate revenue exceeding ₹400 crore at peak utilisation. An EBITDA margin of 25% or higher is projected for this segment.

Concord Share Price

#3 HBL Engineering: The ₹5,748 Crore Order Book

HBL Engineering is one of the pioneers of Kavach. HBL began developing Kavach in 2005 in response to a request from the Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) to invest in developing an indigenous rail collision-avoidance system.

The initial concept was successfully demonstrated on the tracks in October 2012. In total, the project took about 20 years from conception to profitability. HBL was the first company to demonstrate the v4.0 system in a September 2024 trial.

Subsequently, HBL became the very first company to obtain the official v4.0 certification in May 2025. As of 31 December 2025, HBL had an order book of ₹2,999 crore. The order book comprises major contracts for Kavach equipment and trackside upgradation projects. Execution is expected to be within 24 months.

Additionally, the company has received orders worth ₹3,353 crore for 2026, all of which are for Kavach. Of the total order, the company reported a revenue of ₹604 crore in Q4FY26. So the remaining order stands at 5,748 crore as of 22 June 2026. This provides revenue visibility of just under two years.

Kavach is expected to be a massive revenue contributor in the near term. The company projects Kavach sales to be steady at ₹1,300 to ₹1,500 crores per year during the FY26, FY27, and FY28. Post that, Kavach sales will eventually dip.

To compensate, HBL is heavily focused on its pipeline of other rail signaling products. This includes Train Management Systems (TMS) and Centralised Train Control, which are expected to scale up and sustain the company’s growth in the next decade.

HBL Engineering Share Price

Valuation Friction: Premium Multiples vs. Execution Realities

All three companies boast strong return ratios.HBL’s Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) are strongest among them, indicating superior capital and operational efficiency.

From a valuation perspective, Concord is trading at a premium compared to both the industry median and its own 5-year historical multiple, whereas Kernex is trading at a discount relative to both. HBL is trading at a slight premium to the industry but at a discount to its 5-year median.

Peer Comparison (X) Company Price-to-Earnings Multiple Return Ratios Company 5Y Median Industry ROCE (%) ROE (%) HBL 27.3 40.8 25.5 58.4 45.3 Kernex 37.6 40.4 50.5 47.8 43.5 Concord 69.1 49.8 32.3 30.6 25.8 Source: Screener.in (Data as of 22 June 2026)

India’s ₹50,000-crore Kavach rollout is creating a multi-year growth opportunity for railway safety companies. Now, the next few years could separate early beneficiaries from long-term compounders.

These companies have secured a strong foothold in India’s largest railway safety programme. But sustaining growth will depend on timely execution, effective working capital management, and expansion beyond Kavach into the broader railway signalling ecosystem.

Nonetheless, these names could be kept in your watchlist to track their execution.

Disclaimer

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. Only in cases where the data was unavailable have we used an alternative, widely used, and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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