What is the share price of Prime Urban Development India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Urban Development India is ₹8.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Prime Urban Development India? The Prime Urban Development India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Urban Development India? The market cap of Prime Urban Development India is ₹23.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prime Urban Development India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Urban Development India are ₹9.50 and ₹8.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Urban Development India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Urban Development India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Urban Development India is ₹19.00 and 52-week low of Prime Urban Development India is ₹6.99 as on .

How has the Prime Urban Development India performed historically in terms of returns? The Prime Urban Development India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.04% for the past month, -2.39% over 3 months, -24.26% over 1 year, -3.16% across 3 years, and 1.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prime Urban Development India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Urban Development India are -52.03 and -6.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global