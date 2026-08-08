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Prime Urban Development India Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRIME URBAN DEVELOPMENT INDIA

Patodia Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Prime Urban Development India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.99 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prime Urban Development India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.17₹9.50
₹8.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.99₹19.00
₹8.99
Open Price
₹9.50
Prev. Close
₹8.99
Volume
49

Source: Dion Global

Prime Urban Development India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prime Urban Development India		1.3510.04-2.396.14-24.26-3.161.49
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prime Urban Development India has declined 24.26% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Prime Urban Development India has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Prime Urban Development India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prime Urban Development India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.38.63
108.248.47
208.268.39
508.398.41
1008.398.56
2008.989.08

Source: Dion Global

Prime Urban Development India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prime Urban Development India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prime Urban Development India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTPrime Urban Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jun 26, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTPrime Urban Dev. - Corrigendum To The Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTPrime Urban Dev. - Results - Financial Results - 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTPrime Urban Dev. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 21, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTPrime Urban Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Statements For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Prime Urban Development India

Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TZ1936PLC000001 and registration number is 000001. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Purusottamdas Patodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Patodia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Shailly Kedia
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Malu
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Indira Devi Patodia
    Additional Whole Time Director

FAQs on Prime Urban Development India Share Price

What is the share price of Prime Urban Development India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Urban Development India is ₹8.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prime Urban Development India?

The Prime Urban Development India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Urban Development India?

The market cap of Prime Urban Development India is ₹23.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prime Urban Development India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Urban Development India are ₹9.50 and ₹8.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Urban Development India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Urban Development India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Urban Development India is ₹19.00 and 52-week low of Prime Urban Development India is ₹6.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prime Urban Development India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prime Urban Development India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.04% for the past month, -2.39% over 3 months, -24.26% over 1 year, -3.16% across 3 years, and 1.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prime Urban Development India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Urban Development India are -52.03 and -6.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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