PRIME URBAN DEVELOPMENT INDIA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.80 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prime Urban Development India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.41₹7.80
₹7.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.00₹11.37
₹7.80
Open Price
₹7.80
Prev. Close
₹7.80
Volume
1,542

Prime Urban Development India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.93
  • R28.06
  • R38.32
  • Pivot
    7.67
  • S17.54
  • S27.28
  • S37.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.347.9
  • 109.178.22
  • 208.158.72
  • 506.998.7
  • 1007.958.13
  • 2007.977.72

Prime Urban Development India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.11-27.249.8630.0020.743.45-48.34
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Prime Urban Development India Ltd. Share Holdings

Prime Urban Development India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prime Urban Development India Ltd.

Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TZ1936PLC000001 and registration number is 000001. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Purusottamdas Patodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Patodia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anuj Patodia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. N K Bafna
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Shailly Kedia
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Prime Urban Development India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Urban Development India Ltd.?

The market cap of Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is ₹20.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prime Urban Development India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is -17.79 and PB ratio of Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is 68.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prime Urban Development India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is ₹7.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Urban Development India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Urban Development India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is ₹11.37 and 52-week low of Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is ₹5.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

