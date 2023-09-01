What is the Market Cap of Prime Urban Development India Ltd.? The market cap of Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is ₹20.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prime Urban Development India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is -17.79 and PB ratio of Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is 68.97 as on .

What is the share price of Prime Urban Development India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is ₹7.80 as on .