Here's the live share price of Prime Urban Development India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prime Urban Development India
|1.35
|10.04
|-2.39
|6.14
|-24.26
|-3.16
|1.49
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prime Urban Development India has declined 24.26% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Prime Urban Development India has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.3
|8.63
|10
|8.24
|8.47
|20
|8.26
|8.39
|50
|8.39
|8.41
|100
|8.39
|8.56
|200
|8.98
|9.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prime Urban Development India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Prime Urban Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jun 26, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Prime Urban Dev. - Corrigendum To The Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Prime Urban Dev. - Results - Financial Results - 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Prime Urban Dev. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 21, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Prime Urban Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Statements For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TZ1936PLC000001 and registration number is 000001. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Urban Development India is ₹8.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prime Urban Development India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prime Urban Development India is ₹23.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Urban Development India are ₹9.50 and ₹8.17.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Urban Development India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Urban Development India is ₹19.00 and 52-week low of Prime Urban Development India is ₹6.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prime Urban Development India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.04% for the past month, -2.39% over 3 months, -24.26% over 1 year, -3.16% across 3 years, and 1.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Urban Development India are -52.03 and -6.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global