Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.11
|-27.24
|9.86
|30.00
|20.74
|3.45
|-48.34
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-1.80
|0.56
|-10.35
|45.41
|52.64
|962.70
|3,832.00
|0.11
|-0.19
|8.49
|14.10
|4.50
|163.93
|103.53
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TZ1936PLC000001 and registration number is 000001. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is ₹20.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is -17.79 and PB ratio of Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is 68.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is ₹7.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Urban Development India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is ₹11.37 and 52-week low of Prime Urban Development India Ltd. is ₹5.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.